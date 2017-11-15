60 entries revealed for Randox Health Becher Chase at Aintree Posted by racenews on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Entries are revealed today for the two races over the famous Grand National fences on Becher Chase Day, Saturday, December 9, at Aintree.

Highland Lodge (James Moffatt) is one of 60 entries for the feature G3 Randox Health Becher Chase, worth £145,000. The 11-year-old made most of the running to win the famous three and a quarter mile handicap in 2015 and almost repeated the feat last year, only to be overhauled in the dying strides by Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe), beaten a short-head.

The entry level of 60 is a new high for the Randox Health Becher Chase, up from 59 last year, while there were 47 entries in both 2015 & 2014 and 43 in 2013. A maximum of 30 runners can line up at 1.30pm on December 9.

Several horses who ran well in this year’s Randox Health Grand National in April are engaged - Blaklion (fourth, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies), Gas Line Boy (fifth, Ian Williams), Vieux Lion Rouge (sixth), Lord Windermere (seventh, Jim Culloty IRE), Regal Encore (eighth, Anthon Honeyball), Good To Know (13th, Kerry Lee) and The Last Samuri (16th, Kim Bailey).

Blaklion’s trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has captured the Randox Health Becher Chase five times, more than any other handler, and may also run last year’s Ladbrokes Trophy third Double Ross.

Paul Nicholls is another trainer with a good record in the Randox Health Becher Chase, having won the race three times, and has dual Scottish Grand National hero Vicenteand recent Badger Ales Trophy scorer Present Man among his four-strong team.

Other notable entries include impressive Ascot victor Go Conquer (Jonjo O’Neill), plus the Neil Mulholland-trained pair of The Young Master, who fell in the Randox Health Grand National, and Doing Fine.

The all-conquering Gordon Elliott Stable accounts for two of 10 Irish-trained entries. They are Ucello Conti, who has been a model of consistency in big handicap chases since joining the yard, and 2016 Thyestes Chase runner-up Mala Beach.

Westerner Point is an unexposed entry for Mallow handler Eoghan O’Grady. The eight-year-old has a good strike rate from nine starts over fences, with the biggest of his five successes over the larger obstacles coming in a Grade B handicap chase at Limerick over Christmas.

Westerner Point has done nearly all of his racing under Rules over two and a half miles or shorter, but relished the step up to three miles on his final start last season when comfortably winning a handicap hurdle at Cork in March.

He reappeared over hurdles in a handicap at Galway on October 30, finishing eighth behind Mon Lino.

O’Grady said: “All being well, Westerner Point will head over to Aintree in December for the Randox Health Becher Chase.

“He has been fine since Galway. That was his first run for a good while and he should strip a lot fitter the next day.

“He has a couple of engagements this week and will probably run in the handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday.

“We want to go for the Becher because he is a very good jumper and I think the track at Aintree will suit him. We think he likes a level track as you saw when he won at Cork.

“He stayed the three miles well at Cork. The race on Thursday is three miles as well, so we will see how that goes.”

The late Dessie Hughes is the only Irish trainer to succeed in the Randox Health Becher Chase, taking back-to-back renewals with Black Apalachi (2008) and Vic Venturi (2009).

37 engaged in 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase

O O Seven (Nicky Henderson) tops 37 entries (up from 25 in 2016) for the other race over the Grand National fences on December 9, the £70,000 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs.

Weights for the both the Randox Health Becher Chase and the 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase will be revealed on Wednesday, November 22.

Schooling Fences

Grand National-style schooling fences will be available for contenders for the two races.

The schooling fences are situated at David Pipe’s yard on the Somerset/Devon border, Jockey Club Estates Lambourn training grounds and at trainer Malcolm Jefferson’s Malton yard in the UK, as well as at the Curragh racecourse in Ireland. There are two schooling fences available at each location.

Jockey Walks

In a new initiative for Becher Chase Day, British Horseracing Authority Jockey Coach and former jockey Brian Harding will walk the Grand National course with any jockeys before racing.

This is continuation of what was done on each day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival in April.

The walk before racing is voluntary, but has had excellent feedback from jockeys who have participated.

The Randox Health Becher Chase

Grade 3 handicap chase, £145,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (60 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE ALVARADO (IRE) 12 William & Angela Rucker Fergal O’Brien AS DE MEE (FR) 7 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls AUBUSSON (FR) 8 Jane Williams Nick Williams BISHOPS ROAD (IRE) 9 Alan Halsall Kerry Lee BLAKLION 8 S Such & C G Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE) 7 Tim Syder Oliver Sherwood COOLOGUE (IRE) 8 The New Club Partnership Charlie Longsdon DARE TO ENDEAVOUR 10 Aidan J Ryan Eric McNamara IRE DOING FINE (IRE) 9 Ashley Carr & Andy Smith Neil Mulholland DOUBLE ROSS (IRE) 11 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies EMERGING FORCE (IRE) 7 Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker Harry Whittington FEDERICI 8 Jon Glews Donald McCain GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 The Three Graces Ian Williams GO CONQUER (IRE) 8 Paul & Clare Rooney Jonjo O’Neill GOODTOKNOW 9 Burling Lee MacEchern Nolan Potter Kerry Lee HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 11 Patricia Thompson James Moffatt INDIAN CASTLE (IRE) 9 Askew Dick Hernon Reynard Ian Williams JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE) 8 Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nicky Henderson LORD WINDERMERE (IRE) 11 Dr Ronan Lambe Jim Culloty IRE MALA BEACH (IRE) 9 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE MENDIP EXPRESS (IRE) 11 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs MINELLACELEBRATION (IRE) 7 Nick Elliott Katy Price MORNEY WING (IRE) 8 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann NO DUFFER 10 David Robey Tom George PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien PORTRAIT KING (IRE) 12 James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE PRESENT MAN (IRE) 7 Woodhouse & Sutton Paul Nicholls RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 9 Fergus Wilson David Pipe REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball RELENTLESS DREAMER (IRE) 8 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE ROYALE KNIGHT 11 C E Stedman & R J Corsan Dr Richard Newland SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson SILVER MAN 10 John Wardle Jo Hughes SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard SMOOTH STEPPER 8 Mrs Aafke Clarke Sue Smith SOLSTICE SON 8 The Summer Solstice Anthony Honeyball SOUTHFIELD THEATRE (IRE) 9 Angela Yeoman Paul Nicholls STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE) 8 M B Scholey & R H Scholey Sue Smith STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE) 8 Gempro Michael Scudamore SUGAR BARON (IRE) 7 Anthony Speelman Nicky Henderson THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 9 Paul & Clare Rooney Kim Bailey THE YOUNG MASTER 8 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland THEATRE GUIDE (IRE) 10 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard THIRD INTENTION (IRE) 10 Robert and Sarah Tizzard Colin Tizzard THREE FACES WEST (IRE) 9 Paul & Clare Rooney Philip Hobbs THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Mouse Morris IRE TOPPER THORNTON (IRE) 8 Old Stoic Racing Club Alex Hales UCELLO CONTI (FR) 9 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR) 8 A Brooks & G Moore Venetia Williams VICENTE (FR) 8 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe VIVA STEVE (IRE) 9 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson WESTERNER POINT (IRE) 8 Thade Quill Syndicate Eoghan O’Grady IRE WHAT HAPPENS NOW (IRE) 8 Deva Racing Dr Massini Partnership Donald McCain WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE YALA ENKI (FR) 7 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams

60 entries

10 Irish-trained

The 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Chase

Class 2 handicap chase, £70,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.10pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (37 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 8. Maximum field of 30.

Horse Age Owner Trainer ADAM DU BRETEAU (FR) 7 Gay Smith Jonjo O’Neill ARCTIC GOLD (IRE) 6 Geoffrey & Donna Keeys Nigel Twiston-Davies AS DE MEE (FR) 7 The Stewart Family & Judi Dench Paul Nicholls BALLYBOLLEY (IRE) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies BOUVREUIL (FR) 6 J P McManus Paul Nicholls CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 8 S Coltherd Stuart Coltherd CLARCAM (FR) 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE COLD MARCH (FR) 7 Andrew Brooks Venetia Williams DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE) 7 Crossed Fingers Partnership Tom George DOUBLE TREASURE 6 Sir Chips Keswick Jamie Snowden DRESDEN (IRE) 9 Dan Lloyd Henry Oliver FEDERICI 8 Jon Glews Donald McCain FESTIVE AFFAIR (IRE) 9 Four The Fun Of It Partnership Jonjo O’Neill GAS LINE BOY (IRE) 11 The Three Graces Ian Williams GO CONQUER (IRE) 8 Paul & Clare Rooney Jonjo O’Neill GOLD PRESENT (IRE) 7 John & Barbara Cotton Nicky Henderson IMJOEKING (IRE) 10 K Alexander Lucinda Russell KATACHENKO (IRE) 8 Trevor Hemmings Donald McCain KILCREA VALE (IRE) 7 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE) 6 Paul Murphy Amy Murphy MYSTIFIABLE 9 Graham and Alison Jelley Fergal O’Brien NO NO MAC (IRE) 8 B H McFadzean & A L Gregg Ian Duncan NOTARFBAD (IRE) 11 Govier & Brown Jeremy Scott O O SEVEN (IRE) 7 Christopher Hanbury Nicky Henderson PERSIAN SNOW (IRE) 11 David Maxwell Racing Limited Philip Hobbs POLIDAM (FR) 8 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE PORTRAIT KING (IRE) 12 James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin PRESENT MAN (IRE) 7 Woodhouse & Sutton Paul Nicholls PRINCETON ROYALE (IRE) 8 D Nott, P Beadles, R Clarke Neil King RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 9 Fergus Wilson David Pipe SAMETEGAL (FR) 8 John & Barbara Cotton Paul Nicholls THOMAS BROWN 8 The Corse Lawners Harry Fry ULTRAGOLD (FR) 9 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR) 8 A Brooks & G Moore Venetia Williams VIRGILIO (FR) 8 C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth Dan Skelton WARRIORS TALE 8 Michelle And Dan Macdonald Paul Nicholls WEST WIZARD (FR) 8 Joseph O’Brien Sophie Leech

37 entries

2 Irish-trained