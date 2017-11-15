60 entries revealed for Randox Health Becher Chase at Aintree

Entries are revealed today for the two races over the famous Grand National fences on Becher Chase Day, Saturday, December 9, at Aintree.
Highland Lodge (James Moffatt) is one of 60 entries for the feature G3 Randox Health Becher Chase, worth £145,000. The 11-year-old made most of the running to win the famous three and a quarter mile handicap in 2015 and almost repeated the feat last year, only to be overhauled in the dying strides by Vieux Lion Rouge (David Pipe), beaten a short-head.
The entry level of 60 is a new high for the Randox Health Becher Chase, up from 59 last year, while there were 47 entries in both 2015 & 2014 and 43 in 2013. A maximum of 30 runners can line up at 1.30pm on December 9.
Several horses who ran well in this year’s Randox Health Grand National in April are engaged - Blaklion (fourth, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies), Gas Line Boy (fifth, Ian Williams), Vieux Lion Rouge (sixth), Lord Windermere (seventh, Jim Culloty IRE), Regal Encore (eighth, Anthon Honeyball), Good To Know (13th, Kerry Lee) and The Last Samuri (16th, Kim Bailey).
Blaklion’s trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has captured the Randox Health Becher Chase five times, more than any other handler, and may also run last year’s Ladbrokes Trophy third Double Ross.
Paul Nicholls is another trainer with a good record in the Randox Health Becher Chase, having won the race three times, and has dual Scottish Grand National hero Vicenteand recent Badger Ales Trophy scorer Present Man among his four-strong team.
Other notable entries include impressive Ascot victor Go Conquer (Jonjo O’Neill), plus the Neil Mulholland-trained pair of The Young Master, who fell in the Randox Health Grand National, and Doing Fine.
The all-conquering Gordon Elliott Stable accounts for two of 10 Irish-trained entries. They are Ucello Conti, who has been a model of consistency in big handicap chases since joining the yard, and 2016 Thyestes Chase runner-up Mala Beach.
Westerner Point is an unexposed entry for Mallow handler Eoghan O’Grady. The eight-year-old has a good strike rate from nine starts over fences, with the biggest of his five successes over the larger obstacles coming in a Grade B handicap chase at Limerick over Christmas.
Westerner Point has done nearly all of his racing under Rules over two and a half miles or shorter, but relished the step up to three miles on his final start last season when comfortably winning a handicap hurdle at Cork in March.
He reappeared over hurdles in a handicap at Galway on October 30, finishing eighth behind Mon Lino.
O’Grady said: “All being well, Westerner Point will head over to Aintree in December for the Randox Health Becher Chase.
“He has been fine since Galway. That was his first run for a good while and he should strip a lot fitter the next day.
“He has a couple of engagements this week and will probably run in the handicap hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday.
“We want to go for the Becher because he is a very good jumper and I think the track at Aintree will suit him. We think he likes a level track as you saw when he won at Cork.
“He stayed the three miles well at Cork. The race on Thursday is three miles as well, so we will see how that goes.”
The late Dessie Hughes is the only Irish trainer to succeed in the Randox Health Becher Chase, taking back-to-back renewals with Black Apalachi (2008) and Vic Venturi (2009).
37 engaged in 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase
O O Seven (Nicky Henderson) tops 37 entries (up from 25 in 2016) for the other race over the Grand National fences on December 9, the £70,000 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase over two miles and five furlongs.
Weights for the both the Randox Health Becher Chase and the 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Handicap Chase will be revealed on Wednesday, November 22.
Schooling Fences
Grand National-style schooling fences will be available for contenders for the two races.
The schooling fences are situated at David Pipe’s yard on the Somerset/Devon border, Jockey Club Estates Lambourn training grounds and at trainer Malcolm Jefferson’s Malton yard in the UK, as well as at the Curragh racecourse in Ireland. There are two schooling fences available at each location.
Jockey Walks
In a new initiative for Becher Chase Day, British Horseracing Authority Jockey Coach and former jockey Brian Harding will walk the Grand National course with any jockeys before racing.
This is continuation of what was done on each day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival in April.
The walk before racing is voluntary, but has had excellent feedback from jockeys who have participated.
The Randox Health Becher Chase
Grade 3 handicap chase, £145,000 total prize fund. Three miles two furlongs (Grand National fences), 1.30pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (60 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 7. Maximum field of 30 plus two reserves.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
7
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
ALVARADO (IRE)
12
William & Angela Rucker
Fergal O’Brien
AS DE MEE (FR)
7
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
Paul Nicholls
AUBUSSON (FR)
8
Jane Williams
Nick Williams
BISHOPS ROAD (IRE)
9
Alan Halsall
Kerry Lee
BLAKLION
8
S Such & C G Paletta
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BLAMEITALONMYROOTS (IRE)
7
Tim Syder
Oliver Sherwood
COOLOGUE (IRE)
8
The New Club Partnership
Charlie Longsdon
DARE TO ENDEAVOUR
10
Aidan J Ryan
Eric McNamara IRE
DOING FINE (IRE)
9
Ashley Carr & Andy Smith
Neil Mulholland
DOUBLE ROSS (IRE)
11
Options O Syndicate
Nigel Twiston-Davies
EMERGING FORCE (IRE)
7
Webb Holt Carpenter Tucker
Harry Whittington
FEDERICI
8
Jon Glews
Donald McCain
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
11
The Three Graces
Ian Williams
GO CONQUER (IRE)
8
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jonjo O’Neill
GOODTOKNOW
9
Burling Lee MacEchern Nolan Potter
Kerry Lee
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
11
Patricia Thompson
James Moffatt
INDIAN CASTLE (IRE)
9
Askew Dick Hernon Reynard
Ian Williams
JUNCTION FOURTEEN (IRE)
8
Martin St Quinton & Tim Syder
Emma Lavelle
LESSONS IN MILAN (IRE)
9
Trevor Hemmings
Nicky Henderson
LORD WINDERMERE (IRE)
11
Dr Ronan Lambe
Jim Culloty IRE
MALA BEACH (IRE)
9
Chris Jones
Gordon Elliott IRE
MENDIP EXPRESS (IRE)
11
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
MINELLACELEBRATION (IRE)
7
Nick Elliott
Katy Price
MORNEY WING (IRE)
8
The Steeple Chasers
Charlie Mann
NO DUFFER
10
David Robey
Tom George
PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE)
10
ISL Recruitment
Fergal O’Brien
PORTRAIT KING (IRE)
12
James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde
Patrick Griffin IRE
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
7
Woodhouse & Sutton
Paul Nicholls
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
9
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
9
J P McManus
Anthony Honeyball
RELENTLESS DREAMER (IRE)
8
Nigel Morris
Rebecca Curtis
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
ROYALE KNIGHT
11
C E Stedman & R J Corsan
Dr Richard Newland
SHANTOU FLYER (IRE)
7
Carl Hinchy
Richard Hobson
SILVER MAN
10
John Wardle
Jo Hughes
SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
8
Ann & Alan Potts Limited
Colin Tizzard
SMOOTH STEPPER
8
Mrs Aafke Clarke
Sue Smith
SOLSTICE SON
8
The Summer Solstice
Anthony Honeyball
SOUTHFIELD THEATRE (IRE)
9
Angela Yeoman
Paul Nicholls
STRAIDNAHANNA (IRE)
8
M B Scholey & R H Scholey
Sue Smith
STREETS OF PROMISE (IRE)
8
Gempro
Michael Scudamore
SUGAR BARON (IRE)
7
Anthony Speelman
Nicky Henderson
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
9
Paul & Clare Rooney
Kim Bailey
THE YOUNG MASTER
8
Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
Neil Mulholland
THEATRE GUIDE (IRE)
10
Jean Bishop
Colin Tizzard
THIRD INTENTION (IRE)
10
Robert and Sarah Tizzard
Colin Tizzard
THREE FACES WEST (IRE)
9
Paul & Clare Rooney
Philip Hobbs
THUNDER AND ROSES (IRE)
9
Gigginstown House Stud
Mouse Morris IRE
TOPPER THORNTON (IRE)
8
Old Stoic Racing Club
Alex Hales
UCELLO CONTI (FR)
9
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Gordon Elliott IRE
VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR)
8
A Brooks & G Moore
Venetia Williams
VICENTE (FR)
8
Trevor Hemmings
Paul Nicholls
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
8
Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
David Pipe
VIVA STEVE (IRE)
9
Paul & Clare Rooney
Fergal O’Brien
VYTA DU ROC (FR)
8
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nicky Henderson
WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
8
Thade Quill Syndicate
Eoghan O’Grady IRE
WHAT HAPPENS NOW (IRE)
8
Deva Racing Dr Massini Partnership
Donald McCain
WOUNDED WARRIOR (IRE)
8
Gigginstown House Stud
Noel Meade IRE
YALA ENKI (FR)
7
Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
Venetia Williams
 
60 entries
10 Irish-trained
The 188bet.co.uk Grand Sefton Chase
Class 2 handicap chase, £70,000 total prize fund. Two miles and five furlongs (Grand National fences), 3.10pm, Saturday, December 9. For six-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 19, a winner of a chase 3lb; no penalty to increase a horse above 11st 12lb. Entries closed November 14 (37 entries), five-day confirmations December 4, final declarations December 8. Maximum field of 30.
Horse
Age
Owner
Trainer
ADAM DU BRETEAU (FR)
7
Gay Smith
Jonjo O’Neill
ARCTIC GOLD (IRE)
6
Geoffrey & Donna Keeys
Nigel Twiston-Davies
AS DE MEE (FR)
7
The Stewart Family & Judi Dench
Paul Nicholls
BALLYBOLLEY (IRE)
8
Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
Nigel Twiston-Davies
BOUVREUIL (FR)
6
J P McManus
Paul Nicholls
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
8
S Coltherd
Stuart Coltherd
CLARCAM (FR)
7
Gigginstown House Stud
Gordon Elliott IRE
COLD MARCH (FR)
7
Andrew Brooks
Venetia Williams
DOUBLE SHUFFLE (IRE)
7
Crossed Fingers Partnership
Tom George
DOUBLE TREASURE
6
Sir Chips Keswick
Jamie Snowden
DRESDEN (IRE)
9
Dan Lloyd
Henry Oliver
FEDERICI
8
Jon Glews
Donald McCain
FESTIVE AFFAIR (IRE)
9
Four The Fun Of It Partnership
Jonjo O’Neill
GAS LINE BOY (IRE)
11
The Three Graces
Ian Williams
GO CONQUER (IRE)
8
Paul & Clare Rooney
Jonjo O’Neill
GOLD PRESENT (IRE)
7
John & Barbara Cotton
Nicky Henderson
IMJOEKING (IRE)
10
K Alexander
Lucinda Russell
KATACHENKO (IRE)
8
Trevor Hemmings
Donald McCain
KILCREA VALE (IRE)
7
Alan Spence
Nicky Henderson
MERCIAN PRINCE (IRE)
6
Paul Murphy
Amy Murphy
MYSTIFIABLE
9
Graham and Alison Jelley
Fergal O’Brien
NO NO MAC (IRE)
8
B H McFadzean & A L Gregg
Ian Duncan
NOTARFBAD (IRE)
11
Govier & Brown
Jeremy Scott
O O SEVEN (IRE)
7
Christopher Hanbury
Nicky Henderson
PERSIAN SNOW (IRE)
11
David Maxwell Racing Limited
Philip Hobbs
POLIDAM (FR)
8
Simon Munir/Isaac Souede
Willie Mullins IRE
PORTRAIT KING (IRE)
12
James Beaumont & Douglas Pryde
Patrick Griffin
PRESENT MAN (IRE)
7
Woodhouse & Sutton
Paul Nicholls
PRINCETON ROYALE (IRE)
8
D Nott, P Beadles, R Clarke
Neil King
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
9
Fergus Wilson
David Pipe
SAMETEGAL (FR)
8
John & Barbara Cotton
Paul Nicholls
THOMAS BROWN
8
The Corse Lawners
Harry Fry
ULTRAGOLD (FR)
9
Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
Colin Tizzard
VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR)
8
A Brooks & G Moore
Venetia Williams
VIRGILIO (FR)
8
C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth
Dan Skelton
WARRIORS TALE
8
Michelle And Dan Macdonald
Paul Nicholls
WEST WIZARD (FR)
8
Joseph O’Brien
Sophie Leech
 
37 entries
2 Irish-trained
