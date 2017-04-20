£50,000 Sporting Life Pick 7 jackpot landed at Newmarket today Posted by racenews on Thursday, April 20, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Sporting Life’s Pick 7 Jackpot fell again on the final day of Newmarket’s Craven meeting when Jade Andrews from Mansfield claimed the £50,000 prize.

One of four entrants to find all seven winners on the Newmarket card, Andrews claimed the bumper payout on the strength of her answer to the tie-break question, the winning distance in the first race. Her guess of two and a quarter lengths was closest to the actual margin of one and a half lengths.

She is the first big-money winner of the Pick 7 since Gary Butters and Damian Hunter claimed £50,000 each at the end of last month.

Today’s players were helped on their way by some relatively easy-to-find winners figuring among the Newmarket results. After Victory Angel, the 11/4 favourite, had taken the opener, more than 23,000 players were still in with a shout.

However, the winner’s lucky break came when her original pick was a non-runner in the closing Close Brothers Handicap, and her selection was moved on to the successful favourite, Tricorn.

“I’m delighted we’ve had another winner of the Pick 7,” said competition spokesman Michael Shinners.

“The 8/1 victory of Eminent in the Craven Stakes thinned out the field a little, but didn’t stop Jade from steaming through the card and her payout is richly-deserved.”

The next Pick 7 game comes on Saturday where the races covered will come from Ayr and Newbury and the jackpot is set to be raised to £100,000.