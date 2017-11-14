45 contenders remain on course for £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy, highlight of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbur Posted by racenews on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

A bumper 45 horses remain on course for the £250,000 G3 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on Saturday, December 2, day two of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.

The three and a quarter mile handicap chase has been a very happy hunting ground for second-season chasers with 10 winners falling into that category since the turn of the millennium, most recently Native River in 2016.

Singlefarmpayment (Tom George, 10st 8lb, 8/1), enjoyed a fruitful first season over fences, scoring at Cheltenham in December and going down by a short-head to Un Temps Pour Tout when taking on seasoned opposition in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

George, who is based at Slad in Gloucestershire, said today: “Singlefarmpayment is on course for the Ladbrokes Trophy.

“He has come out of his first run of the season at Cheltenham in good form.

“We needed to get that run into him as he is an excitable. Giving him that outing at Cheltenham has helped to just take the edge off of him before we go to Newbury.”

All of the main contenders go forward for the Ladbrokes Trophy including Total Recall (Willie Mullins, 10st 8lb), who is one of 12 remaining Irish-trained contenders and the 5/1 favourite with Ladbrokes.

American (Harry Fry, 11st 4lb, 7/1), who is unbeaten over fences also goes forward while Nicky Henderson, three times successful in the Ladbrokes Trophy, has three entries going forward, headed by Whisper (11st 4lb, 8/1), who made the perfect start to his season when successful at Kempton Park yesterday. Completing the Henderson trio are O O Seven (10st 13lb, 16/1) and Vyta Du Roc (10st 1lb, 20/1).

The weights are headed by Coneygree (Mark Bradstock, 11st 12lb, 16/1), the 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero whose half-brother Carruthers landed what is now the Ladbrokes Trophy back in 2011.

Ladbrokes Trophy, Ladbrokes bet: 5/1 Total Recall; 7/1 American; 8/1 Whisper, Singlefarmpayment; 14/1 A Genie In Abottle, Acapella Bourgeois; 16/1 Coneygree, Mala Beach, Royal Vacation, O O Seven; 20/1 Yala Enki, Theatre Guide, Label des Obeaux, Ptit Zig, Missed Approach , Virgilio, Carole’s Destrier, Present Man, Vyta du Roc; 25/1 Vieux Lion Rouge, Pleasant Company, Tiger Roll, Shantou Flyer, Vicente, Champers On Ice, Polidam, Southfield Royale; 33/1 Bigbadjohn, Sizing Codelco, Double Ross, Childrens List, Vic de Touzaine, Braqueur d’Or, Cogry, Potters Legend, Pilgrims Bay, Value At Risk; 40/1 Kilcarry Bridge, General Principle, Flintham, Antony; 50/1 Roi des Francs, Lord Scoundrel, Perfect Candidate, Regal Encore

The five-day confirmation stage is on Monday, November 27.

Mike Dillon, Director of Public Relations for Ladbrokes, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the horses still remaining in the race, which is now just under three weeks’ away.

“We are very grateful for the support shown by owners and trainers ahead of the inaugural running of the Ladbrokes Trophy.”

The inaugural Ladbrokes Winter Carnival featuring the Ladbrokes Trophy, formerly the Hennessy Gold Cup, takes place on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 December 2017. The new sponsorship from Ladbrokes brings with it a larger prize pot for this year’s contenders with the two days now worth a total of £700,000 in prize money. The Ladbrokes Trophy alone has prize money of £250,000, an increase of £50,000 on 2016.

Since the handicap chase was first run as the Hennessy Gold Cup in 1957, it has become one of the major highlights of the Jump season with so many memorable performances over the last 60 years from the likes of Mill House, Arkle, Denman, Many Clouds and last year’s impressive winner, Native River.

The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival gets underway at Newbury on Friday, December 1, when the highlight is the £50,000 G2 Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle over three miles.

There is live coverage across both days of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival. The broadcast will be on ITV4 on Friday, December 1 and ITV on Saturday, December 2, when The Opening Show is also hosted from Newbury, while Racing UK shows all races from the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival.

The Ladbrokes Trophy

Grade 3 handicap chase, £250,000 total prize fund. Newbury, Saturday, December 2. Three miles and two furlongs (3m 1f 214y). For four-year-olds and upwards. Penalties: after November 5, a winner of a chase 4lb, a winner of two chases 7lb – no penalty to increase a horse’s weight above 11st 12lb. Entries closed October 31, entries revealed November 1 (60 entries). Weights revealed November 7, scratchings deadline November 14 (45 remain), five-day confirmation stage November 27, final declarations November 30. Maximum field 24, plus 2 reserves.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer CONEYGREE 10 11-12 The Max Partnership Mark Bradstock SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 8 11-05 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard AMERICAN (FR) 7 11-04 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry WHISPER (FR) 9 11-04 Walters Plant Hire Ltd Nicky Henderson PTIT ZIG (FR) 8 11-03 Barry Fulton & Chris Giles Paul Nicholls CAROLE’S DESTRIER 9 11-01 Mrs C Skipworth Neil Mulholland SHANTOU FLYER (IRE) 7 11-01 Carl Hinchy Richard Hobson THEATRE GUIDE (IRE) 10 11-01 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard LABEL DES OBEAUX (FR) 6 11-00 David Sewell & Terry Warner Alan King VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 8 10-13 Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent David Pipe PERFECT CANDIDATE (IRE) 10 10-13 ISL Recruitment Fergal O’Brien LORD SCOUNDREL (IRE) 8 10-13 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE TIGER ROLL (IRE) 7 10-13 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE O O SEVEN (IRE) 7 10-13 Christopher Hanbury Nicky Henderson A GENIE IN ABOTTLE (IRE) 6 10-13 Gigginstown House Stud Noel Meade IRE ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 7 10-12 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE YALA ENKI (FR) 7 10-12 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams VICENTE (FR) 8 10-11 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 9 10-11 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball ROI DES FRANCS (FR) 8 10-11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE MALA BEACH (IRE) 9 10-10 C Jones Gordon Elliott IRE ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 7 10-10 Mrs Jean R Bishop Colin Tizzard VIRGILIO (FR) 8 10-10 C J Edwards, D Futter, A H Rushworth Dan Skelton CHILDRENS LIST (IRE) 7 10-09 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 9 10-09 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 8 10-08 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 7 10-08 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George DOUBLE ROSS (IRE) 11 10-08 Options O Syndicate Nigel Twiston-Davies MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 7 10-06 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex BIGBADJOHN (IRE) 8 10-05 Nigel Morris Rebecca Curtis CHAMPERS ON ICE (IRE) 7 10-04 Professor Caroline Tisdall & Bryan Drew David Pipe KILCARRY BRIDGE (IRE) 10 10-04 Darraugh’s Choice Syndicate John Ryan IRE PRESENT MAN (IRE) 7 10-03 Woodhouse & Sutton Paul Nicholls GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 8 10-02 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE VYTA DU ROC (FR) 8 10-01 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson VIC DE TOUZAINE (FR) 8 10-00 A Brooks & G Moore Venetia Williams BRAQUEUR D’OR (FR) 6 10-00 Corsellis & Seyfried Paul Nicholls FLINTHAM 8 10-00 The Rasher Partnership Mark Bradstock COGRY 8 10-00 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies POTTERS LEGEND 7 9-13 Mrs J May Lucy Wadham POLIDAM (FR) 8 9-13 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE SOUTHFIELD ROYALE 7 9-13 Angela Yeoman Neil Mulholland PILGRIMS BAY (IRE) 7 9-12 Clifford, Gosden & House Neil Mulholland VALUE AT RISK 8 9-06 D M Huglin Dan Skelton ANTONY (FR) 7 9-05 The Winning Hand Gary Moore

45 entries remain following November 14 scratchings deadline

12 Irish-trained

THE FOLLOWING 15 HORSES HAVE BEEN SCRATCHED:

SMAD PLACE, DEFINITLY RED , TRAFFIC FLUIDE, ROAD TO RICHES, DOUBLE TREASURE, ALPHA DES OBEAUX, AS DE MEE, OUR KAEMPFER, BEWARE THE BEAR, THUNDER AND ROSES, WOUNDED WARRIOR, EMERGING FORCE, ROGUE ANGEL, DARK FLAME, VINO GRIEGO