3/1 joint-favourites Seventh Heaven and Jack Hobbs among 21 confirmations for Investec Coronation Cup

The latest acceptors are revealed today for the two key supporting races at Epsom Downs during the Investec Derby Festival, the £400,000 Group One Investec Coronation Cup on Friday, June 2 and the £100,000 Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap on Saturday, June 3.

Top-class filly Seventh Heaven (Aidan O’Brien IRE) is among 21 going forward for the Investec Coronation Cup over a mile and a half, which reverts to its traditional Friday slot this year. She is 3/1 joint-favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival.

Seventh Heaven captured two G1 races last season, notably an impressive victory over stablemate Found in the Yorkshire Oaks, and was a good second to Jack Hobbs (John Gosden, 3/1 Jt Fav) on her comeback in the G1 Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan, UAE, on March 30.

The daughter of Galileo returned to the winners’ enclosure in the G2 Dunaden Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on May 7, defeating French raider One Foot In Heaven by five lengths.

Aidan O’Brien has won the Investec Coronation Cup seven times since 2005. His seven remaining entries also feature top-class five-year-olds Highland Reel (5/1) and Order Of St George (16/1), plus US Army Ranger (10/1) and Idaho (7/1), who were second and third respectively in last year’s Investec Derby.

Godolphin’s four contenders are headed by Jack Hobbs and G1 Coral-Eclipse hero Hawkbill (Charlie Appleby, 25/1). Prize Money (Saeed bin Suroor, 16/1), who got the better of Postponed in Dubai earlier this year, is also engaged.

Other high-profile names among the acceptors are last year’s Prince Of Wales’s Stakes winner My Dream Boat (Clive Cox, 20/1) and five-year-old mare Journey (John Gosden, 12/1), who made short work of her rivals in the G1 QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October.

There could be German representation courtesy of Dschingis Secret (Markus Klug, 50/1), a six-length winner in G2 company at Cologne earlier this month. The four-year-old was third in the 2016 G1 German Derby and ended the campaign with a seven-length success in the G3 Italian St Leger in October.

Investec Coronation Cup, Unibet odds:

3/1 Jack Hobbs, Seventh Heaven; 5/1 Highland Reel; 7/1 Idaho; 10/1 US Army Ranger; 12/1 Journey; 16/1 Midterm, Order of St George, Prize Money; 20/1 Deauville, My Dream Boat; 25/1 Hawkbill, Red Verdon; 33/1 Air Pilot, Crimean Tatar, Dal Harraild, Johannes Vermeer; 50/1 Dschingis Secret, To Be Wild; 66/1 Maverick Wave; 100/1 Elbereth

El Astronaute takes aim at Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap

In-form sprinter El Astronaute (12/1 co second favourite with Unibet) is one of 46 confirmations for the feature handicap of the Investec Derby Festival, £100,000 Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap over the world’s fastest five furlongs.

El Astronaute (John Quinn, 8st 5lb) is two from two in five-furlong handicaps so far this year. The four-year-old followed up his short-head success at Newmarket’s Craven Meeting with a front-running victory in a class two handicap at Chester on May 10.

He also has a 100 per cent record over the course and distance at Epsom Downs, having captured the Indigenous Handicap in September despite hanging across the track.

Trainer John Quinn said: “El Astronaute has come out of Chester in superb form and is now aiming for Epsom.

“He has got a four pound penalty after Chester but the handicapper has put him up four, so in effect he is fine.

“He is a horse we have always liked. We gelded him over the winter and I think that has made a difference. He is very a quick horse and these fast tracks suit him well.

“Silvestre de Sousa won on him at Epsom last year and said the hospitality marquee they had at the furlong pole took his eye off the ball. He was running as straight as a gun barrel until the next thing you know he cocked his draw and was hanging away from the marquee.

“We felt he really handled the track itself and, as long there isn’t another marquee there on Derby Day, he should have a right chance!”

The betting is headed on 10/1 by another progressive four-year-old Vibrant Cords (Henry Candy, 8st 9lb), who was hampered in the race won by El Astronaute at Newmarket before a comfortable success in a five-furlong handicap at Goodwood on May 6.

Sharing 12/1 second-favouritism with El Astronaute are last year’s winner Caspian Prince (Tony Coyle) and Edward Lewis (David O’Meara), an impressive winner over five furlongs on turf at Lingfield on May 12.

Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap, Unibet odds:

10/1 Vibrant Chords; 12/1 Caspian Prince, Edward Lewis, El Astronaute; 14/1 Kimberella, Desert Law; 16/1 Lancelot du Lac, Boom The Groom, Duke Of Firenze, Sir Maximilian, Double Up, Bowson Fred, Seeking Magic, East Street Revue, Majestic Hero, Dark Shot, Rich And Famous, Harry Hurricane, Line of Reason, Gamesome, Orvar, A Momentofmadness, Shamshon, Love On The Rocks; 25/1 Move In Time, Verne Castle, Afandem, Exceed The Limit, Queen In Waiting, Evergate; 33/1 Glenrowan Rose, Union Rose, Sign of The Kodiac, Mont Kiara, Independence Day, Lathom, Excessable, Jack Flash

40/1 Distant Past, Olivia Fallow; 50/1 Blithe Spirit, Rasheeq, Intibaah, Seamster, Fethiye Boy; 66/1 Sandfrankskipsgo

The Investec Coronation Cup

Group 1, £400,000 total prize fund. 1m 4f, Epsom Downs, Friday, June 2. For four-year-olds and upwards; Weights: colts and geldings 9st, fillies 8st 11lb. Entries closed April 11 (29 entries), scratchings deadline May 16 (21 remain), six-day confirmations & £25,000 supplementary stage May 27, final declarations 10am May 31.

Horse Age Owner Trainer AIR PILOT 8 Lady Cobham Ralph Beckett CRIMEAN TATAR (TUR) 4 Vefa Ibrahim Araci Hugo Palmer DAL HARRAILD 4 St Albans Bloodstock Limited William Haggas DEAUVILLE (IRE) 4 Fitri Hay/Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DSCHINGIS SECRET (GER) 4 Horst Pudwill Markus Klug GER ELBERETH 6 David Taylor Andrew Balding HAWKBILL (USA) 4 Godolphin Charlie Appleby HIGHLAND REEL (IRE) 5 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE IDAHO (IRE) 4 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE JACK HOBBS 5 Godolphin & Partners John Gosden JOHANNES VERMEER (IRE) 4 Tabor/Smith/Magnier/China Horse Club Aidan O’Brien IRE JOURNEY 5 George Strawbridge John Gosden MAVERICK WAVE (USA) 6 Godolphin John Gosden MIDTERM 4 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute MY DREAM BOAT (IRE) 5 Paul & Clare Rooney Clive Cox ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) 5 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Lloyd Williams Aidan O’Brien IRE PRIZE MONEY 4 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor RED VERDON (USA) 4 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop SEVENTH HEAVEN (IRE) 4 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE TO BE WILD (IRE) 4 Carmichael Jennings Hugo Palmer US ARMY RANGER (IRE) 4 Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

Investec Corporate Banking ‘Dash’ Handicap

£100,000 total prize fund. Epsom Downs, 3.45pm, Saturday, June 3, 2017, 5f. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb. Penalties: after May 6, a winner of a race 4lb, a winner of two races 7lb. Entries closed May 2, entries revealed May 3 (48 entries), scratchings deadline May 16 (46 remain), five-day confirmations May 29, final declarations June 1. Maximum number of runners – 20.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer KIMBERELLA 7 9-10 C Titcomb Richard Fahey CASPIAN PRINCE (IRE) 8 9-08 Stephen Louch Tony Coyle LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 9-07 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory BOOM THE GROOM (IRE) 6 9-05 B J Millen Tony Carroll DUKE OF FIRENZE 8 9-04 Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths David C. Griffiths SIR MAXIMILIAN (IRE) 8 9-04 Paul Wildes Ian Williams DOUBLE UP 6 9-02 Alan Spence & Michael Spence Roger Varian MOVE IN TIME 9 9-01 A Turton, J Blackburn & R Bond David O’Meara BOWSON FRED 5 9-01 Mrs A Jarvis Michael Easterby VERNE CASTLE 4 9-00 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding HARRY HURRICANE 5 8-13 PJL Racing George Baker AFANDEM (IRE) 3 8-13 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Hugo Palmer LINE OF REASON (IRE) 7 8-12 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley EDWARD LEWIS 4 8-11 Akela Construction Ltd David O’Meara SEEKING MAGIC 9 8-09 The Seekers Clive Cox EAST STREET REVUE 4 8-09 S A Heley Tim Easterby GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE) 4 8-09 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish DESERT LAW (IRE) 9 8-09 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley VIBRANT CHORDS 4 8-09 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy UNION ROSE 5 8-08 Adrian Evans Ronald Harris MAJESTIC HERO (IRE) 5 8-07 Jackie Jarrett & Ridge House Stables Ronald Harris EXCEED THE LIMIT 4 8-07 Sultan Ali Robert Cowell GAMESOME (FR) 6 8-07 TA & PJ Stephenson, S Wibberley, R Bradley Paul Midgley ORVAR (IRE) 4 8-07 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Robert Cowell SIGN OF THE KODIAC (IRE) 4 8-06 The Cool Silk Partnership James Given A MOMENTOFMADNESS 4 8-06 Tony Wechsler & Ann Plummer Charles Hills EL ASTRONAUTE (IRE) 4 8-05 Ross Harmon John Quinn BLITHE SPIRIT 6 8-05 Liam & Tony Ferguson Eric Alston MONT KIARA (FR) 4 8-04 JCG Chua & CK Ong 1 Kevin Ryan SHAMSHON (IRE) 6 8-04 Mrs June Watts Stuart Williams INDEPENDENCE DAY (IRE) 4 8-03 Sue Magnier, M Tabor & D Smith Robert Cowell LOVE ON THE ROCKS (IRE) 4 8-03 The Chriselliam Partnership Charles Hills DISTANT PAST 6 8-03 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan LATHOM 4 8-02 David W Armstrong David O’Meara RASHEEQ (IRE) 4 8-02 A Denham & Partner Tim Easterby DARK SHOT 4 8-02 Jeff Smith Andrew Balding RICH AND FAMOUS (USA) 3 8-01 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston OLIVIA FALLOW (IRE) 5 8-00 A Bell Paul Midgley EXCESSABLE 4 7-12 B Guerin & Habton Farms Tim Easterby INTIBAAH 7 7-11 Delancey George Baker QUEEN IN WAITING (IRE) 3 7-11 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston SEAMSTER 10 7-10 Sarah Hoyland David Loughnane EVERGATE 3 7-09 The Ever Hopefuls Robert Cowell SANDFRANKSKIPSGO 8 7-06 Peter Crate Peter Crate JACK FLASH (FR) 3 7-04 Billy Parker Les Eyre FETHIYE BOY 3 6-08 Ruth M Serrell Ronald Harris

