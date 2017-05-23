26 go forward in Investec Derby

A total of 26 contenders remain engaged in the £1.5 million Investec Derby, the premier Classic and Britain’s richest race, at Epsom Downs on Saturday, June 3, after today’s scratchings’ stage.

Aidan O’Brien, seeking a sixth Investec Derby victory, has nine going forward including QIPCO 2000 Guineas winner Churchill, who is 3/1 favourite with Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival. All Unibet odds for the Investec Derby are now offered on a non-runner, no bet basis. O’Brien also trains Cliffs Of Moher, who is the 7/2 second favourite with Unibet following his impressive success in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester on May 12.

The contingent from Ireland’s champion Flat trainer, also contains the G3 Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial 1-2-3, Douglas Macarthur (16/1 with Unibet), Yucatan (14/1) and Capri (20/1), plus Venice Beach(12/1) Wings Of Eagles (25/1) and The Anvil (33/1), who were first, second and third respectively in the G3 Chester Vase. Finn McCool (40/1) completes the Ballydoyle contingent.

O’Brien’s son Joseph, who partnered his father’s Investec Derby winners Camelot (2012) and Australia (2014), could saddle his first runner as a trainer with Rekindling (20/1), winner of the G3 Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown in April and fourth in the G2 Dante Stakes at York last week.

Newmarket handler John Gosden is seeking a third Investec Derby success and has a quartet of entries going forward headed by the unbeaten Cracksman (4/1), who proved his ability to handle Epsom Downs when taking the Investec Derby Trial by a short-head from Permian on April 26.

Gosden’s other possible starters are Listed Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Glencadam Glory (25/1), recent impressive Windsor handicap scorer Crowned Eagle (20/1) and Pealer (33/1), a 19-length winner at Southwell on May 8.

The Maktoum family’s Godolphin operation has six entries going forward – G2 Dante Stakes secondBenbatl (Saeed bin Suroor, 16/1), the 2016 G2 Royal Lodge Stakes scorer Best Of Days (Hugo Palmer, 25/1), Listed Lingfield Derby Trial winner Best Solution (10/1), recent 10-length Newbury maiden victor Dubai Thunder (Saeed bin Suroor, 16/1), plus G3 Chester Vase fourth Tamleek (Saeed bin Suroor, 33/1) and Thunder Snow (Saeed bin Suroor, 25/1), winner of the G2 UAE Derby at Meydan in March.

Andre Fabre was the last French-based to train to saddle an Investec Derby winner when Pour Moi was successful in 2011. This year Fabre could be represented by Waldgeist (20/1), who landed the G1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud last year and was second on his reappearance in the G2 Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud on May 8.

Other contenders going forward include G3 Craven Stakes scorer and QIPCO 2000 Guineas sixthEminent (Martyn Meade, 7/1) and Mirage Dancer (12/1), who was a staying-on fourth in the Dee Stakes and hails from the stable of five-time Investec Derby-winning trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

The next acceptance stage for the Investec Derby is on Monday, May 29, when there is also a final chance for horses to be added to the field with the £85,000 supplementary entry stage. Permian (Mark Johnston, 14/1), winner of the G2 Dante Stakes, is expected to be added to the field at the supplementary entry stage.

Investec Derby, latest Unibet odds – NON-RUNNER, NO BET

3/1 Churchill

7/2 Cliffs Of Moher

4/1 Cracksman

7/1 Eminent

10/1 Best Solution

12/1 Venice Beach, Permian, Mirage Dancer

14/1 Yucatan

16/1 Benbatl, Dubai Thunder, Douglas Macarthur

20/1 Rekindling, Waldgeist, Capri, Crowned Eagle

25/1 Thunder Snow, Best of Days, Wings Of Eagles, Glencadam Glory

33/1 The Anvil, Tamleek, Pealer

40/1 Finn Mccool

66/1 Salouen

The 2017 Investec Derby

Group 1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. Epsom Downs, 4.30pm, Saturday, June 3, 2017. 1m 4f 10y. For three-year-old colts (9st) and fillies (8st 11lb). Entries closed December 1, 2015 (416 entries), first scratchings deadline March 7 (129 went forward, three subsequently scratched), Second entries April 4 (10 second entries – 136 went forward), second scratchings deadline May 23 (26 remain), five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage May 29, final declarations June 1. Maximum number of runners 20.

Horse Owner Trainer BENBATL Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BEST OF DAYS Godolphin Hugo Palmer BEST SOLUTION (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CAPRI (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE CHURCHILL (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE CLIFFS OF MOHER (IRE) Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE CRACKSMAN Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden CROWNED EAGLE Lady Bamford John Gosden DIORE LIA (IRE) Ms M Todd Jane Chapple-Hyam DOUGLAS MACARTHUR (IRE) Markus Jooste/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE DUBAI THUNDER Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor EMINENT (IRE) Sir Peter Vela Martyn Meade FIERCE IMPACT (JPN) Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock FINN MCCOOL (IRE) Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/AnneMarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE GLENCADAM GLORY Angus Dundee Distillers Plc John Gosden MIRAGE DANCER Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute PEALER (GER) Emma Capon, Andrew Lloyd Webber & Rachel Hood John Gosden REKINDLING Lloyd Williams Joseph O’Brien IRE SALOUEN (IRE) H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk TAMLEEK (USA) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor THE ANVIL (IRE) Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/AnneMarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE THUNDER SNOW (IRE) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor VENICE BEACH (IRE) Smith/Sue Magnier/Tabor/Flaxman Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE WALDGEIST Ammerland/Newsells/Magnier/Tabor Andre Fabre FR WINGS OF EAGLES (FR) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE YUCATAN (IRE) Flaxman Stables/Sue Magnier/Tabor/Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE

26 entries remain following May 23 scratchings deadline

10 Irish-trained

1 French-trained