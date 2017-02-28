£250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy the highlight of The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival at Newbury Racecourse Posted by racenews on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Newbury Racecourse today announced the race names for its Jump season highlight that will be sponsored for the first time this year by Ladbrokes.

The two-day meeting, which takes place on Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2 in 2017, will be known as The Ladbrokes Winter Carnival, with both days broadcast live on ITV Racing.

Saturday’s highlight, the race formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, will now become the Ladbrokes Trophy and the Grade 3 contest is worth £250,000 this year, an increase of £50,000 on the 2016 race. The major race on Friday will be the £50,000 Grade 2 Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle.

Total prize money across the two days is increased by almost £100,000 to £700,000, with Ladbrokes sponsoring 13 of the 14 races in an initial five-year deal.

The only race not sponsored by Ladbrokes is the Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase on the Saturday, which will continue to be supported by the friends of Sir Peter.

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse, said: “We are looking forward enormously to the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival in December and to the first running of the Ladbrokes Trophy.

“This is a major partnership for us and we will be working hard with the Ladbrokes team to build up the profile of the meeting over the coming months and years.

“One aspiration that we both hold is to encourage more entries from trainers based in Ireland, which would add even more interest to this outstanding race meeting.”

Mike Dillon, PR Director of Ladbrokes, added: “We at Ladbrokes are totally committed to ensuring that the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival becomes one of the peak events of the National Hunt season, a meeting that is magnetic for the professionals and the public.

“We are certain it can be a beacon of all that is best in the sport.”

Notes for Editors:

The full race programme for the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival is listed below. Running orders are provisional.

Friday, December 1, 2017

The Ladbrokes ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle Race (Class 3) 4+ £10,000 2m ½f The Ladbrokes Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (Class 3) (0-140) 4+ £20,000 2m ½f The Ladbrokes Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Grade 2) 4+ £40,000 2m 4f The Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle Race (Class 1) (Grade 2) 4+ £50,000 3m ½f The Ladbrokes Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 2) (Open) 4+ £50,000 2m 4f The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 2) (0-145) 4+ £35,000 3m The Ladbrokes Novices’ Hurdle Race (Class 3) 4+ £10,000 2m 4½f

Saturday, December 2, 2017

The Ladbrokes Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Race (Class 1) (Listed Race) 4+ £25,000 2m ½f The Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase (Class 1) (Grade 2) 4+ £40,000 2m 7½f The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Memorial Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 3) (0-140) 4+ £40,000 2m 6½f The Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 2) (0-150) 4+ £40,000 2m 4½f The Ladbrokes Intermediate Hurdle (Class 1) (A Limited Handicap) (Listed Race) 4+ £50,000 2m ½f The Ladbrokes Trophy Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Grade 3) 4+ £250,000 3m 2f The Ladbrokes Handicap Steeple Chase (0-150) (Class 2) 4+ £40,000 2m ½f