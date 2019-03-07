The 240th Investec Derby at Epsom Downs on June 1 has 96 three-year-olds going forward Posted by racenews on Thursday, March 7, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Thursday, March 7, 2019 - There are just over 12 weeks until the 240th running of the G1 Investec Derby, the premier Classic and the Greatest Flat Race in the World, at Epsom Downs Racecourse on Saturday, June 1.

The 2019 renewal of the historic race over a mile and a half, Britain’s richest at £1.5 million, has 96 contenders remaining following the March 5 scratchings’ deadline, details of which are revealed today.

The reigning British champion Flat trainer John Gosden has won the Investec Derby twice, most recently with Golden Horn in 2015, and the Newmarket-based handler has 16 contenders going forward, headed by last season’s champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot.

The son of Dubawi, owned by Lord Lloyd Webber and undefeated in four starts during 2018, finished last year with an authoritative success in the G1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket and was named European champion two-year-old with a high rating of 126.

Not surprisingly, Too Darn Hot is the clear favourite for the Investec Derby at 4/1 with Unibet, the official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival.

Also among the 16-strong Gosden-trained contingent are exciting maiden winnersBaltic Song, Dubai Warrior (16/1), Humanitarian and Questionare.

Godolphin saw its famous royal blue silks carried to success for the first time in the 2018 Investec Derby by Masar and there are two entries currently engaged for the Maktoum family’s racing operations – the unraced pair Wirraway (John Gosden) and Mawsoof (Saaed bin Suroor), though the Godolphin-owned Quorto, trained by Charlie Appleby, is quoted as joint third favourite at 16/1 by Unibet.

Ireland’s champion Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien is chasing a record-equalling seventh Investec Derby success following the victories of Galileo (2001), High Chaparral (2002), Camelot (2012), Ruler of the World (2013), Australia (2014), and Wings of Eagles (2017).

The master of Ballydoyle has 25 entries going forward in 2019, including G2 Futurity Stakes winner Anthony Van Dyck (14/1 second favourite), third behind Too Darn Hot in the Dewhurst Stakes, and G2 Beresford Stakes winner Japan (16/1).

His Highness The Aga Khan has won the Investec Derby five times, most recently with Harzand in 2016.

There are eight Aga Khan-owned entries currently engaged, including the unraced Zarkallani, who is out of the unbeaten five-time G1 winner Zarkava and therefore a half-brother to the G1 winner Zarak.

Upper Lambourn trainer Ed Walker has yet to saddle an Investec Derby runner, but has a contender this year in Ginistrelli. The son of Frankel is owned by Bjorn Nielsen and Eastwind Racing Ltd and is a half-brother to the G3 winner Gravitation.

After finishing fourth on debut at Salisbury in October, Ginistrelli ended 2018 by winning a mile novice race at Newmarket later the same month.

Walker said: “Ginistrelli has wintered very well and we have been delighted with his progress.

“He was a big, backward type and we were impressed with his performance at Newmarket at the back-end of last year.

“He has matured over the winter and I think the plan with him is to start in a small novice event. I think he is a horse who needs a bit more experience, but he’s in the Derby and the race is definitely something in our minds.

“The worry could be that the Derby just comes too quick for him, but we will see how we get on in the early stages of the season.

“We will start off somewhere small and then build him up, but he is a very exciting horse and we’re looking forward to the future with him.”

Walker is also considering the Investec Derby for Cap Francais. Another son of Frankel and a half-brother to the Listed winner Miss Cap Estel, Cap Francais won two of his three starts in 2018.

Cap Francais, who came second on debut at Newbury in August, went on to enjoy two impressive victories in mile novice contests at Salisbury and Haydock Park in September.

Cap Francais was bred by the late John Pearce, who died in January, 2017 aged 98. Pearce went close to Derby success as an owner-breeder when Dragon Dancer was the short-head runner-up to Sir Percy in 2006. Cap Francais races in Pearce’s colours under the John Pearce Racing Ltd banner.

Although Cap Francais is not currently entered in the Investec Derby, Walker is considering the £50,000 Listed Investec Blue Riband Trial at Epsom Downs on Wednesday, April 24 for the colt, as the winner of that race gains an entry into the Investec Derby (if not already entered or a gelding).

Walker continued: “Cap Francais is another potential Derby prospect. The plan with him is to run in the Listed Blue Riband event at Epsom next month.

“He is a very well-balanced horse and, while Epsom is a very unique track, I am hopeful that he will cope with the undulations.

“The Blue Riband is the way we will probably try and get him qualified, but he is another horse who has wintered well and he was impressive in two starts at Salisbury and Haydock last season.

“Both horses are by Frankel, who has made a brilliant start to his stallion career, and they are definitely going to improve for a step up in trip.

“It’s hugely exciting for both of their owners, who are big supporters of the Derby, and it would be very special for me to have a first runner in the Derby.

“To have two exciting three-year-olds in the yard and both with Investec Derby ambitions is something very exciting. If you can’t get excited about that at the start of March then you’re in the wrong game.

“We are looking forward to the season and seeing how Ginistrelli and Cap Francaisdevelop throughout that time.”

The Investec Derby is the only Classic to elude Her Majesty The Queen, a great supporter of Epsom Downs Racecourse, as an owner, with Aureole faring best when runner-up to Pinza in the Coronation Year of 1953.

There is one Royal-owned contender going forward in the unraced Invictus Spirit (Sir Michael Stoute), a Frankel half-brother to the Listed winner Daphne.

Investec Derby prices from Unibet, official betting partner of the Investec Derby Festival: 4/1 Too Darn Hot; 14/1 Anthony Van Dyck; 16/1 Japan, Quorto*, Dubai Warrior; 20/1 Madhmoon*; 25/1 Turgenev*, Norway, Royal Marine*, Beyond Reason*, Humanitarian, Line Of Duty*; 33/1 bar.

*not yet entered

In addition to winning the Listed Investec Blue Riband Trial, three-year-olds can also be added to the Investec Derby at the second entry stage on April 2 at a cost of £9,000 and at the supplementary entry stage on Monday, May 27 (£85,000).

The Investec Derby forms part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Tickets to the 2019 Investec Derby Festival, May 31 to June 1, 2019 are available from https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/epsom

The 2018 Investec Derby, won by Masar on June 1 at Epsom Downs Racecourse, was named in January as the best three-year-old race run anywhere in the world last year.

The 239th running of the Investec Derby saw a first victory for owner Godolphin in its royal blue silks with decisive victor Masar, trained by Charlie Appleby and partnered by William Buick.

Masar, who has not raced since, came home a length and a half in front of Dee Ex Bee, with another half-length to Roaring Lion in third and a further two and a half lengths to the fourth Saxon Warrior in the 12-runner Classic over a mile and a half over the unique Epsom Downs track.

The International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA) published its annual list of the world’s top 100 Group and Grade 1 Flat races on January 23. The ranked list is compiled using the annual race ratings, which are calculated based on the first four finishers in each race. LONGINES and the IFHA use this list to determine the winner of the annual LONGINES World’s Best Horse Race Award.

The race rating for the G1 Investec Derby last year came 121.75, meaning that the Epsom Downs contest finished ahead of the next best three-year-old only races, America’s Kentucky Derby and Australia’s Winx Stakes, both rated 120.25.

Investec Derby – Five of the Best

Too Darn Hot

b c Dubawi (IRE) – Dar Re Mi (GB) (Singspiel (IRE))

Born: March 27, 2016

Breeder: Watership Down Stud

Owner: Lord Lloyd-Webber

Trainer: John Gosden

Form: 1111-

*Ante-post 4/1 favourite for the 2019 Investec Derby.

*The European Champion Two-Year-Old of 2018 after winning all four of his starts impressively, including the G1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket in October.

*Debut win came over a mile at Sandown Park before dropping down to seven furlongs on his three subsequent starts.

*His dam Dar Re Mi scored three times at G1 level, including the 12-furlong Dubai Sheema Classic in 2010.

Race record: Starts: 4; Wins: 4; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £358,966

Dubai Warrior

b c Dansili (GB) – Mahbooba (AUS) (Galileo (IRE))

Born: March 4, 2016

Breeder: Essafinaat Ltd

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum

Trainer: John Gosden

Form: 1-

*Created a big impression on debut in a mile Polytrack maiden at Chelmsford City in November, drawing clear in the closing stages to win by four and a half lengths.

*Dam was a G1 winner in South Africa for trainer Mike de Kock and has already produced promising G3 scorer Mootasadir.

Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £4,787

Japan (IRE)

b c Galileo (IRE) – Shastye (IRE) (Danehill (USA))

Born: February 22, 2016

Breeder: Newsells Park Stud

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien IRE

Form: 711-

*Stayed on strongly to deny stablemate Mount Everest by a short-head in the G2 Beresford Stakes at Naas on September 30.

*That came on the back of a seven-furlong maiden success at Listowel earlier the same month.

*Full-brother to 2013 Investec Oaks second Secret Gesture and cost 1.3 million guineas as a yearling.

Race record: Starts: 3; Wins: 2; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £66,973

Great Bear

b c Dansili (GB) – Great Heavens (GB) (Galileo (IRE))

Born: March 14, 2016

Breeder: Kincorth Investments Inc

Owner: Exors of the late Lady Rothschild

Trainer: Roger Charlton

Form: 1-

*Overcame more experienced rivals on debut when landing an extended mile Tapeta maiden at Wolverhampton in November.

*From an excellent family – dam won the 2012 Irish Oaks and is a full-sister to dual G1 winner Nathaniel.

Race record: Starts: 1; Wins: 1; 2nd: -; 3rd: -; Win & Place Prize Money: £3,752

Zarkallani (FR)

b c Invincible Spirit (IRE) – Zarkava (IRE) (Zamindar (USA))

Born: March 20, 2016

Breeder: H Aga Khan

Owner: H Aga Khan

Trainer: Alain de Royer Dupre FR

Form: Unraced

*Unraced Invincible Spirit colt, who is out of outstanding racemare Zarkava.

*Half-brother to G1 performers Zarak and Zarkamiya.

The Investec Derby

Group 1, £1,500,000 total prize fund. Epsom Downs, Saturday, June 1, 2019, 1m 4f 6y. For three-year-old colts (9st) and fillies (8st 11lb). Horses will only be eligible to run provided they have attained a BHA rating of 80 or higher. Horses who do not qualify for a rating may also be eligible providing the BHA Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including the day before confirmation merit a provisional assessment of 80 or more. Horses who have not run will not be eligible. Entries closed December 5, 2017, first scratchings deadline March 5 (96 remain), second entries deadline April 2, second scratchings deadline May 21, five-day confirmations & £85,000 supplementary stage May 27, final declarations May 30. Maximum field 20 runners plus 2 reserves.

Horse Owner Trainer ALBUQUERQUE (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE ALFAATIK Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden ANTHONY VAN DYCK (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE APPARATE Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian ASAD (IRE) SH Nasser Al Khalifa & SH Duaij Al Khalifa Simon Crisford BALTIC SONG (IRE) Gestut Ammerland John Gosden BANGKOK (IRE) King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding BARBADOS (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE BARREG Prince A A Faisal No current trainer BROOME (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE BUCKHURST (IRE) Annemarie O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE CADRE DU NOIR (USA) Phoenix Thoroughbred Limited Martyn Meade CAPE OF GOOD HOPE (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE CASANOVA H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden CIRCUS MAXIMUS (IRE) Flaxman Stables/Mrs Magnier/Tabor/Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE COEUR D’OR (IRE) Moyglare Stud Farms Ltd Dermot Weld IRE CONSTANTINOPLE (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE DREADNOUGHTUS I R Hatton Michael Appleby DUBAI WARRIOR Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum John Gosden EAGLES BY DAY (IRE) Clipper Logistics Michael Bell EL MISK Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum John Gosden EMINENCE (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE EMIRATES EMPIRE (IRE) Ahmad Al Shaikh Michael Bell FIRST IN LINE Anthony Oppenheimer John Gosden FOX TAL King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding FRESNO (IRE) George Strawbridge/Sue Magnier/Tabor/Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE GEORGEVILLE Khalid Abdullah Dermot Weld IRE GINISTRELLI (IRE) Bjorn Nielsen & Eastwind Racing Ltd Ed Walker GODZILLA (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE GREAT BEAR Exors of the Late Lady Rothschild Roger Charlton GRENADIER GUARD (IRE) J Barson Mark Johnston GUANDI (USA) Empire State Racing Partnership Tom Dascombe HARPO MARX (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE HAWA BLADI (IRE) Prince A A Faisal No current trainer HAZRAN (IRE) HH Aga Khan Michael Halford IRE HE WILL CALL (FR) Ecurie Pvp Racing Fabrice Vermeulen FR HIROSHIMA G Smith-Bernal John Ryan HOLY KINGDOM (IRE) The Rogues Gallery Two Tom Clover HTILOMINLO H Balasuriya Sylvester Kirk HUMANITARIAN (USA) HH Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed Racing John Gosden IL PARADISO (USA) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE INVICTUS SPIRIT The Queen Sir Michael Stoute JAHBATH Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas JAPAN Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE JUST HUBERT (IRE) Foursome Thoroughbreds William Muir KASAMAN (FR) HH Aga Khan Mikel Delzangles FR KHUZAAM (USA) Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian KING PELLINOR (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE LAKE MCKENZIE (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE LANDA BEACH (IRE) Philip Fox & Partner Andrew Balding LOGICIAN Khalid Abdullah John Gosden LOOK CLOSELY Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian MACKAAR (IRE) Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian MAKMOUR (FR) HH Aga Khan Jean Claude Rouget FR MANNGUY Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Simon Crisford MAWSOOF (USA) Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor METIER (IRE) P Garvey Andrew Slattery IRE MIGHTY MATILDA Branwen Sloper No current trainer MOHAWK (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE MOUNT EVEREST (IRE) Flaxman Stables/Mrs Magnier/Tabor/Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE MUBARIZ HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Roger Charlton NATTY NIGHT O’Mulloy, Schwartz William Muir NORWAY (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE OLD GLORY (IRE) Zayat Stables/Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE PACIFIC OCEAN (IRE) Atlantic Jewel Syndicate Aidan O’Brien IRE PASLEY (IRE) Annemarie O’Brien Joseph O’Brien IRE PERSIAN MOON (IRE) Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds X Mark Johnston PONDUS Hubert John Strecker James Fanshawe PREJUDICE St Albans Bloodstock Limited David Simcock PRIVATE SECRETARY Denford Stud John Gosden QUESTIONARE Lady Bamford John Gosden RAKAN Hamdan Al Maktoum Dermot Weld IRE SHENDAM (FR) HH Aga Khan Mikel Delzangles FR SHENNAN (IRE) HH Aga Khan Michael Halford IRE SO HIGH George Strawbridge & John R Hass John Gosden SOFT LIGHT (FR) Claudio Marzocco Jean Claude Rouget FR SOUTH PACIFIC Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE SOVEREIGN (IRE) Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SPACE WALK The Queen William Haggas SURFMAN Peter Winkworth Roger Varian SWIFT WING Lady Bamford John Gosden SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE TANKERVILLE (USA) Khalid Abdullah Dermot Weld IRE TECHNICIAN (IRE) Manton Estate Racing Martyn Meade THREE COMETS (GER) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian TOO DARN HOT Lord Lloyd Webber John Gosden TRAVEL ON George Strawbridge John Gosden TURNBERRY ISLE (IRE) Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE WALDSTERN Gestut Ammerland John Gosden WARGRAVE (IRE) Cayton Park Stud/Sue Magnier Fozzy Stack IRE WESTERN AUSTRALIA (IRE) Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE WIRRAWAY (USA) Godolphin John Gosden ZARAFSHAN (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE ZARKALLANI (FR) HH Aga Khan Alain de Royer Dupre FR ZUBA John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett ZUENOON (IRE) HH Aga Khan Dermot Weld IRE

96 horses remain following March 5 scratchings’ deadline

37 Irish-trained

6 French-trained