The 2019 Randox Health Grand National – updated order of elimination and latest odds from official betting partner Betway

Randox Health Grand National

Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1 (69 confirmations), final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves.

Weight Raised 4lb

UPDATED ORDER OF ELIMINATION IS AS BELOW – PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN POSITION OF CAPTAIN REDBEARD (NOW NUMBER 40) & BLESS THE WINGS (NOW NUMBER 41)

First rating given is at the weights’ launch on February 12, followed by the current rating with the difference in brackets.

Horses run off of the weights they were allotted on February 12, with no penalties.

Randox Health Grand National Grade 3 handicap chase, £1 million total prize fund. Aintree, 5.15pm Saturday, April 6, 2019. 4m 2f 74y over the Grand National fences. For seven-year-olds and upwards who, prior to March 19 have started in a steeple chase during the current season and been placed first, second, third or fourth in a chase with an official distance description of two miles seven and a half furlongs’ or more at any time during the horse’s career, Horses must also be allotted a rating of 125 or more by the BHA Head of Handicapping following a review of the horses entered and after taking account of races run up to and including February 10. Horses who are not qualified for a rating in Great Britain or Ireland at closing may also be entered. Such horses may be eligible for a weight providing the Handicapper is satisfied that the horse’s racecourse performances up to and including February 10 would merit a minimum rating of 125. To qualify, horses must have run at least three times in chases run under the Rules of Racing of the same Recognised Racing Authority up to and including February 10. At the Handicapper’s discretion, such horses may be allocated a rating. The decision of the BHA Head of Handicapping shall be final. Entries closes January 29, entries revealed January 30 (112 entries – 2 not qualified), weights revealed February 12, first scratchings deadline February 26 (100 remained), second scratchings deadline March 19 (84 remained – 3 not-qualified, 2 subsequently scratched), five-day confirmations April 1 (69 confirmations), final declarations 10am April 4. Maximum field of 40 plus four reserves. Weight Raised 4lb UPDATED ORDER OF ELIMINATION IS AS BELOW – PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN POSITION OF CAPTAIN REDBEARD (NOW NUMBER 40) & BLESS THE WINGS (NOW NUMBER 41) First rating given is at the weights’ launch on February 12, followed by the current rating with the difference in brackets. Horses run off of the weights they were allotted on February 12, with no penalties. Horse Age Wgt Rtg Owner Trainer 1) ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 11-10 164 172(+8) J P McManus Tony Martin IRE 2) VALTOR (FR) 10 11-06 160 160(=) Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson 3) TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 11-05 159 167(+8) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 4) OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 11-04 158 157(-1) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 5) DON POLI (IRE) 10 11-03 157 150(-7) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 6) GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 11-03 157 157(=) Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies 7) MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 11-02 156 155(-1) Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 8) MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 11-01 155 152(-3) J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill 9) LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 11-01 155 158(+3) Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander 10) PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 11-01 155 155(=) Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE 11) BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 11-01 155 152(-3) Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies 12) DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 11-00 154 154(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 13) RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 11-00 154 162(+8) Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE 14) ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 11-00 154 154(=) Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell 15) ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 10-13 153 153 (=) Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs 16) WARRIORS TALE 10 10-13 153 151(-2) Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls 17) REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 10-12 152 151(-1) J P McManus Anthony Honeyball 18) MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 10-11 151 149(-2) Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE 19) A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 10-11 151 151(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 20) JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 10-11 151 157(+6) Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE 21) NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 10-10 150 148(-2) Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE 22) SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 10-10 150 150(=) Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE 23) MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 10-10 150 150(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 24) RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 10-09 149 154(+5) John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe 25) TEA FOR TWO 10 10-09 149 149(=) Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams 26) MALL DINI (IRE) 9 10-08 148 148(=) Philip Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE 27) STEP BACK (IRE) 9 10-07 147 147(=) Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock 28) ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 10-07 147 146(-1) Brocade Racing John Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard 29) PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 10-06 146 156(+10) Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE 30) BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 10-06 146 143(-3) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 31) UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 10-06 146 146(=) Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE 32) SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 10-06 146 145(-1) Neal Griffith & Heather Haddock Tom George 33) VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 10-06 146 142(-4) Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe 34) VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 10-06 146 140(-6) Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE 35) VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 10-04 144 149(+5) Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith 36) GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 10-04 144 144(=) Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE 37) LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 10-04 144 143(-1) Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE 38) WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 10-04 144 142(=) Baroness Harding Robert Walford 39) FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 10-04 144 142(=) Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE 40) CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 10-03 143 144(+1) Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd 41) BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 10-03 143 143(=) Adrian Butler & Stephen O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE 42) JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 10-02 142 145(+3) Mark Sherwood, Nigel Morris & Rebecca Curtis Rebecca Curtis 43) JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 10-02 142 142(=) Mark Scott James Moffatt 44) THE YOUNG MASTER 10 10-02 142 142(=) Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland 45) BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 10-02 142 142(=) Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 46) ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 10-02 142 142(=) Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE 47) EXITAS (IRE) 11 10-02 142 140(-2) Phil Middleton, Mark Lowther Phil Middleton 48) RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 10-02 142 140(-2) Rob Little Ian Williams 49) SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 10-02 142 140(-2) Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland 50) COGRY 10 10-00 140 140(=) Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies 51) FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 10-00 140 140(=) The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden 52) OUT SAM 10 10-00 140 138(-2) Danny Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE 53) MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 9-13 139 139(=) Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE 54) IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 9-13 139 139(=) Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland 55) KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 9-13 139 137(-2) John J Murray Michael Scudamore 56) CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 9-12 138 143 (+5) Carole Skipworth Neil Mulholland 57) MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 9-12 138 135 (-3) Robert Bothway Neil King 58) BORICE (FR) 8 9-11 137 137(=) Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE 59) MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 9-11 137 136(-1) Tom Howley Jnr/Mouse O’Ryan/Dave McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE 60) SPLASH OF GINGE 11 9-11 137 134(-3) John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies 61) ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 9-11 137 130(-7) Axom LI Alan King 62) HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 9-09 135 135(=) Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt 63) CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 9-09 135 135(=) Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE 64) KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 9-09 135 132(-3) Alan Spence Nicky Henderson 65) LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 9-07 133 142(+9) David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards 66) POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 9-06 132 145(+13) All Stars Sports Racing & Jonathan Davies Christian Williams 67) MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 9-03 129 130(+1) The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann 68) RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 9-02 128 127(-1) Fergus Wilson David Pipe 69) SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 9-01 127 138(+11) J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE 69 five-day confirmations 31 Irish-trained

Tiger ready to roar for punters

The Gordon Elliott-trained Tiger Roll (11st 5lb) is set to go off as the one of the shortest-priced favourites in Randox Health Grand National history after Gordon Elliott’s charge headed 69 five-day confirmations for the £1-million contest, run at 5.15pm on Saturday at Aintree Racecourse.

A thrilling head winner of the 2018 renewal of the world’s greatest chase and richest at 10/1, Tiger Roll is bidding to become the first horse since Red Rum (1973, 1974 & 1977) to win multiple renewals of the four and a quarter-mile handicap chase.

He heads the betting at 4/1 with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, having enjoyed a fourth victory in at the Cheltenham Festival last month with a second success in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase, a career-best performance which has left him officially 8lb well-in for the Aintree showpiece.

The shortest-priced favourite in the history of the Grand National was Golden Miller who was a 2/1 shot in the 1935 renewal.

Tiger Roll holds off Pleasant Company in 2018

However, a host of fancied contenders are attracting each-way support for the 172nd running of the world’s most famous chase.

Owner Trevor Hemmings has already tasted Grand National success three times through Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015). Hemmings, bidding to become the most successful owner of all-time this year, is likely to be double-handed in 2019 courtesy of Vintage Clouds (Sue Smith, 10st 4lb, 12/1) andLake View Lad (Nick Alexander, 11st 1lb, 14/1). The duo both performed well when second and third respectively in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, which left them 5lb and 3lb well-in for Aintree. Hemmings also ownsWarriors Tale (Paul Nicholls, 10st 13lb, 40/1), but his intended target is the £140,000 Randox Health Topham Chase (Friday, April 5, 2m 5f 19y), also over the Grand National fences.

Vintage Clouds

Lake View Lad

Rock The Kasbah (Philip Hobbs, 10st 13lb) who captured the G3 Britain’s three-time champion Jump jockey Richard Johnson has yet to win the Randox Health Grand National. He is set to partner(Philip Hobbs, 10st 13lb) who captured the G3 BetVictor.com Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in November. The nine-year-old son of Shirocco was sixth on his latest outing in handicap company at Cheltenham in December, but is a 16/1 shot from 25/1 with Betway. He will be Johnson’s 21st ride in the Randox Health Grand National, a new record for a jockey in the race.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Tiger Roll looks set to go off as one of the shortest priced Grand National favourites. Punters are still getting involved at his current single-figure price and it would prove an extremely costly result for us if Gordon Elliott’s nine-year-old were to follow up last year’s win. Elsewhere Rock The Kasbah continues to be well supported – 16/1 from 25/1 – as Richard Johnson looks to ride his first-ever winner in the race.”

Top-weight Anibale Fly (Tony Martin, 11st 10lb) finished third to Tiger Roll last year and was a staying-on second in Jump Racing’s Blue Riband event, the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup, on his latest start. He has attracted solid each-way support in the build-up to the 2019 edition and is the 10/1 joint-second favourite along with the Willie Mullins-trained Rathvinden (11st), a facile winner of the G3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February on his seasonal debut and officially 8lb well-in.

Others towards the top of the market include Mall Dini (Pat Kelly, 10st 8lb, 20/1) who remains a maiden over fences after 14 Chase starts, last year’s second Pleasant Company (Willie Mullins, 11st 1lb, 20/1) and Bet365 Chase scorer Step Back (Mark Bradstock, 10st 7lb, 20/1).

Betway is paying out on the first five home for each-way purposes in this year’s Randox Health Grand National (one fifth the odds).

Randox Health Grand National – Betway bet: 4/1 Tiger Roll; 10/1 Anibale Fly, Rathvinden; 12/1 Vintage Clouds; 14/1 Lake View Lad; 16/1 Rock The Kasbah; 20/1 Mall Dini, Pleasant Company, Step Back; 22/1 Jury Duty, Pairofbrowneyes; 25/1 Minella Rocco, One For Arthur, Ramses De Teillee, Up For Review, Walk In The Mill; 28/1 Dounikos, General Principle; 33/1 Ballyoptic, Captain Redbeard, Caroles Destrier, Noble Endeavor, Valtor; 40/1 Folsom Blue, Go Conquer, Impulsive Star, Joe Farrell, Out Sam, The Young Master, Vieux Lion Rouge, Warriors Tale.

**1/5 1-2-3-4-5**

Anibale Fly heads 69 confirmations

G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup second Anibale Fly heads 69 confirmations on 11st 10lb for Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National, the weights for which have been raised 4lb in the absence of Bristol De Mai, which was expected.

Anibale Fly

Last year’s winner Tiger Roll, will carry 11st 5lb, 6lb more than in 2018. He looks set to start the shortest-priced favourite in modern times as Betway, the official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, make him a 4/1 chance.

However, his price is unlikely to challenge that of Golden Miller, who was a 2/1 chance when unseating his rider in 1935, having also won the race the previous year.

Tiger Roll is one of 12 horses trained by Gordon Elliott who are guaranteed a place in the world’s greatest and richest race. If 11 or more run Elliott will beat the record set by his former boss Martin Pipe, who saddled 10 runners in the 2001 Grand National.

Two of the Elliott runners, Outlander and Don Poli, both of whom are owned by Gigginstown House Stud, will be auctioned after racing on Thursday at the Goffs Aintree Sale.

Gigginstown also owns Tiger Roll and will be very strongly represented on Saturday, but has not accepted with Alpha Des Obeaux, Sub Lieutenant or Shattered Love, all of whom were fairly high in the weights.

Other absentees include the well-fancied Ms Parfois, who is recovering from a foot problem and is considered unlikely to get the soft ground she prefers, and Abolitionist.

The last of 40 horses guaranteed a place is the Scottish-trained Captain Redbeard.

Vintage Clouds, whose connections were concerned only days ago that he might not get a run, has comfortably made the cut and is currently 35 in the pecking order. His owner Trevor Hemmings, who also has Lake View Lad and Warriors Tale, has won the Grand National three times and will set a new record if successful with one of his runners on Saturday. His trainer Sue Smith is also a previous winner of the race.

Warriors Tale, Valtor and Ultragold are also entered for Friday’s Randox Health Topham Chase, which Ultragold won in 2017 and 2018.

There will be four reserves at Thursday’s 48-hour declaration stage.