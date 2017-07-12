2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival feature races take shape Posted by racenews on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 · Leave a Comment

There are now just under three weeks until the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival gets underway and enthralling world-class racing is on the horizon with the latest acceptors for the feature contests unveiled today.

The highlight of the week, the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, staged on Wednesday, August 2, has 24 contenders going forward following yesterday’s scratchings’ deadline. A real clash of the generations is on the cards in the mile showpiece, with dual 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill (Aidan O’Brien) set to take on Godolphin’s star older milerRibchester (Richard Fahey).

Ribchester, who was a close third in the 2016 Qatar Sussex Stakes, has already scooped a pair of G1 prizes in 2017, with impressive victories in both the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and Newbury’s Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes. Churchill, the highest-rated three-year-old miler in the world, needs to bounce back from a below-par fourth behind Godolphin’sBarney Roy (Richard Hannon) in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Other leading contenders for the Qatar Sussex Stakes include Sunday’s G1 Prix Jean Prat hero Thunder Snow (Saeed bin Suroor), also owned by Godolphin, Queen Anne Stakes runner-up Mutakayyef (William Haggas), French challenger Zelzal (Jean-Claude Rouget), winner of the G1 Prix Jean Prat in 2016 and a promising second on his reappearance in the G3 Prix Bertrand du Breuil at Chantilly on June 18, and Lightning Spear (David Simcock), successful in the G2 Doom Bar Celebration Mile at Goodwood in August last year and runner-up to Ribchester this season in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.

Aidan O’Brien has also left in triple G1-winning filly Winter, victorious in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes so far this season, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes third Hydrangea and St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Lancaster Bomber.

Winter and Hydrangea also feature prominently among the 23 going forward for the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares over nearly 10 furlongs on Thursday, August 3.

The entries for the Qatar Nassau Stakes also include last year’s runner-up and subsequent Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Queen’s Trust (Sir Michael Stoute) and Nezwaah(Roger Varian), who captured the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on July 2, when she defeated Rain Goddess (Aidan O’Brien) and Turret Rocks (Jim Bolger).

An intriguing contender is Aim To Please (Karl Burke). The four-year-old daughter of Excellent Art has yet to start for Yorkshire-based Burke, having been sold to her current owner John Dance for £340,000 at the Goffs London Sale on June 19.

A three-time winner in France for her former trainer Francois Doumen, including at G3 level, Aim To Please made her last appearance for Doumen when a staying-on fifth, beaten just under four lengths, behind Qemah in the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 21.

Burke said: “We are keeping an eye on the weather, as ideally she needs a bit of cut in the ground, but we are looking at the Qatar Nassau Stakes for Aim To Please.

“She was a bit tired after the long journey and her race in the heat at Royal Ascot, so we haven’t done a lot with her since she joined us.

“She is cantering away now and I am very happy with her – she is a lovely filly.

“Without knowing a lot about Aim To Please, I thought it was a very good run at Royal Ascot. I watched the race with interest and I know P J (McDonald, jockey) was very happy,

“The mile and a quarter at Goodwood should suit her and the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville could be an option after the Nassau.

“If she didn’t go to Goodwood, we could look at a Listed race for her next, but we are anticipating that Winter might frighten off some of the opposition in the Nassau and it would be well worth having a crack at a Group One with her.”

Newmarket handler John Gosden has a great recent record in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, having sent out three of the last five winners. His two remaining entries are So Mi Dar, winner of four of her five starts, but yet to start in 2017, and Prix de Diane fourth Shutter Speed.

The Qatar Goodwood Cup, upgraded to G1 status with a much increased prize fund of £500,000 this year, takes place over two miles on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1, after being switched from its traditional Thursday slot, and has 25 horses still in contention.

A rematch between Big Orange (Michael Bell) and Order Of St George (Aidan O’Brien) is on the cards, with the duo separated by a short-head when Big Orange took the G1 Gold Cup over half a mile further at Royal Ascot on June 22.

Big Orange would become only the second triple winner of the Qatar Goodwood Cup if successful again this year, having taken both the 2015 and 2016 renewals. The only previous three-time winner of Goodwood’s top staying race was Double Trigger in 1995, 1997 and 1998.

Other eye-catching acceptors in the Qatar Goodwood Cup include Wicklow Brave (Willie Mullins), successful at G1 level on the Flat in last year’s Irish St Leger and in G1 company over hurdles, plus Sheikhzayedroad (David Simcock), a close third to Big Orange at Goodwood in 2016 and subsequently successful in G2 company at Ascot on British Champions Day in October.

The Qatar Goodwood Cup offers three-year-olds the chance to take on older horses. The four remaining three-year-olds this year are headed by Stradivarius (John Gosden), winner of the G2 Queen’s Vase over a mile and three quarters at Royal Ascot.

The Qatar Sussex Stakes, Qatar Nassau Stakes and Qatar Goodwood Cup are all part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.

Two-time G1 winner Limato (Henry Candy) and American raider Bound For Nowhere(Wesley Ward USA) feature among the 35 entries for the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs on Tuesday, August 1.

Godolphin has plenty of representation, with last year’s winner Dutch Connection (Charlie Hills) and seven-furlong specialist Home Of The Brave (Hugo Palmer) among a five-strong team.

Exciting three-year-old Battaash (Charlie Hills) is one of the 19 horses remaining in the £300,000 G2 Qatar King George Stakes over five furlongs on Friday, August 4. The Dark Angel gelding is two from two so far this season and made short work his rivals in a G3 contest at Sandown Park on July 8.

Northern raider Take Cover (David Griffiths) is chasing an unprecedented third win in the Qatar King George Stakes following brave successes in 2016 and 2014. The 10-year-old was also second to Muthmir (William Haggas) in 2015.

G1-winning sprinters Profitable (Clive Cox) and Marsha (Sir Mark Prescott), second and third respectively in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, also go forward.

Ante-post favourite Projection (Roger Charlton, 9st 6lb), third in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot on his latest start, headlines the 124 acceptors for the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5.

There are 76 going forward for the £150,000 Betfred Mile, with Tashweeq (25/1, John Gosden) topping the weights on 9st 10lb. Betfred’s 10/1 joint favourites are Godolphin’sBlair House (9st 2lb, Charlie Appleby) and Victory Bond (9st 2lb, William Haggas). The Betfred Mile takes place on Friday, August 4.

Betfred Mile – Betfred bet: 10 Blair House, Victory Bond; 12 Fastnet Tempest, Here Comes When, Mustashry, Zhui Feng; 14 Banksea, Flaming Spear, Great Order, Remarkable; 16 Bless Him, GM Hopkins, Greenside, Master The World, Tashweeq; 20 Abe Lincoln, Another Touch, G K Chesterton, Hors de Combat, Muntazah, Tricorn; 25 Arcanada, Birchwood, Donncha, El Vip, Laidback Romeo, Leshlaa, Master Carpenter, Tony Curtis; 33 Belgian Bill, Boomshackerlacker, Bossy Guest, Dark Red, Dragon Mall, Firnas, Gossiping, Mjjack, Mustarrid, Mythical Madness, Rusumaat, Sir Roderic, Tumbaga, Zwayyan; 40 Afaak, Fawaareq, First Selection, Home Cummins, Mostahel, One Word More, Realize, Shaiyem, Sinfonietta, War Glory, Withernsea; 50 Captain Courageous, Holiday Magic, Leader’s Legacy, Make Time, Masham Star, Medahim, Mr Scaramanga, Mutarakez, Nicholas T, Thomas Cranmer, Wahash; 66 Aardwolf, Black Trilby, Dr Julius No, Graphite Storm, Ice Slice, Mutarabby, Prince Gagarin, Storm King, Surrey Hope, Titi Makfi; 100 Chiefofchiefs.

¼ 1-2-3-4

The Qatar Goodwood Cup

Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 7lb, fillies 9st 4lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (29 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (25 remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 30.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer BIG ORANGE 6 9-07 Bill and Tim Gredley Michael Bell BIN BATTUTA 3 8-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DAL HARRAILD 4 9-07 St Albans Bloodstock Limited William Haggas ENDLESS TIME (IRE) 5 9-04 Godolphin Charlie Appleby FINN MCCOOL (IRE) 3 8-08 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE HIGH JINX (IRE) 9 9-07 Mr & Mrs W J Williams Tim Easterby HIGHER POWER 5 9-07 Mrs Martin Armstrong James Fanshawe NATURAL SCENERY 4 9-04 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE) 5 9-07 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, L Williams Aidan O’Brien IRE ORIENTAL FOX (GER) 9 9-07 Markus Graff Mark Johnston PALLASATOR 8 9-07 Qatar Racing Limited Sir Mark Prescott Bt PLATITUDE 4 9-07 Khalid Abdullah Sir Michael Stoute PRINCE OF ARRAN 4 9-07 Saeed bel Obaida Charlie Fellowes QEWY (IRE) 7 9-07 Godolphin Charlie Appleby SHE IS NO LADY 5 9-04 D & J Newell Ralph Beckett SHEIKHZAYEDROAD 8 9-07 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock SIMPLE VERSE (IRE) 5 9-04 QRL/Sheikh Suhaim Al Thani/M Al Kubaisi Ralph Beckett SIXTIES GROOVE (IRE) 4 9-07 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda ST MICHEL 4 9-07 Exors of the Late J L C Pearce Sir Mark Prescott Bt STRADIVARIUS (IRE) 3 8-08 Bjorn Nielsen John Gosden SWEET SELECTION 5 9-04 Paul Brocklehurst Hughie Morrison US ARMY RANGER (IRE) 4 9-07 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WICKLOW BRAVE 8 9-07 Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd Willie Mullins IRE WINNING STORY 4 9-07 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor WISCONSIN (JPN) 3 8-08 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE

25 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

5 Irish-trained

The Qatar Sussex Stakes

Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Wednesday, August 2, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 30, entries revealed May 31 (40 entries). Scratchings deadline July 11 (24 remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations July 31.

HORSE Age Wgt Owner Trainer BARNEY ROY 3 9-01 Godolphin Richard Hannon BENBATL 3 9-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CHURCHILL (IRE) 3 9-01 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE) 6 9-08 Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE DREAM CASTLE 3 9-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 7 9-08 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HYDRANGEA (IRE) 3 8-12 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE KOOL KOMPANY (IRE) 5 9-08 Kool Kompany Partnership Richard Hannon LANCASTER BOMBER (USA) 3 9-01 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE LIGHTNING SPEAR 6 9-08 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock MUTAKAYYEF 6 9-08 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas OH THIS IS US (IRE) 4 9-08 Team Wallop Richard Hannon PEACE ENVOY (FR) 3 9-01 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE RAIN GODDESS (IRE) 3 8-12 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE RIBCHESTER (IRE) 4 9-08 Godolphin Richard Fahey ROLY POLY (USA) 3 8-12 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 3 9-01 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE THUNDER SNOW (IRE) 3 9-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor TOSCANINI (IRE) 5 9-08 Godolphin Richard Fahey WHITECLIFFSOFDOVER (USA) 3 9-01 Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier Aidan O’Brien IRE WINTER (IRE) 3 8-12 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WUHEIDA 3 8-12 Godolphin Charlie Appleby ZELZAL (FR) 4 9-08 Al Shaqab Racing Jean Claude Rouget FR ZONDERLAND 4 9-08 Cheveley Park Stud Clive Cox

24 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

10 Irish-trained

1French-trained

The Qatar Nassau Stakes

Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 3, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (23 remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 28. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, August 1.

HORSE Age Wgt Owner Trainer ABINGDON (USA) 4 9-07 Ballymacoll Stud Sir Michael Stoute ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE) 5 9-07 K Sohi Archie Watson AIM TO PLEASE (FR) 4 9-07 John Dance Karl Burke ALLURINGLY (USA) 3 8-13 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE ARABIAN HOPE (USA) 3 8-13 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BLOND ME (IRE) 5 9-07 Barbara M Keller Andrew Balding CREGGS PIPES (IRE) 5 9-07 Delphi Six Syndicate Andrew Slattery IRE HYDRANGEA (IRE) 3 8-13 Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE INTRICATELY (IRE) 3 8-13 Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez Joseph O’Brien IRE LAGANORE (IRE) 5 9-07 Newtown Anner Stud Farm Tony Martin IRE NEZWAAH 4 9-07 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian POCKETFULLOFDREAMS (FR) 3 8-13 Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith/M Jooste Aidan O’Brien IRE QUEEN’S TRUST 4 9-07 Cheveley Park Stud Sir Michael Stoute RAIN GODDESS (IRE) 3 8-13 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE SEA OF GRACE (IRE) 3 8-13 Sunderland Holding Inc William Haggas SHUTTER SPEED 3 8-13 Khalid Abdullah John Gosden SMART CALL (SAF) 6 9-07 Miss Jessica Slack Sir Michael Stoute SO MI DAR 4 9-07 Lord Lloyd-Webber John Gosden SOBETSU 3 8-13 Godolphin Charlie Appleby TURRET ROCKS (IRE) 4 9-07 Mrs June Judd Jim Bolger IRE WAJNAH (FR) 3 8-13 Al Shaqab Racing Francois Rohaut FR WINTER (IRE) 3 8-13 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE WUHEIDA 3 8-13 Godolphin Charlie Appleby

23 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

9 Irish-trained

1 French-trained

The Qatar Lennox Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 11lb, fillies 8st 8lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (46 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (35 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations 10am July 30.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE) 7 9-03 The George Smith Family Partnership Andrew Balding ACLAIM (IRE) 4 9-03 Canning Downs & Partner Martyn Meade AL JAZI (IRE) 4 9-00 Al Shaqab Racing Francois Rohaut FR ASKING (IRE) 3 8-08 Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA) 3 8-11 Wesley A Ward Wesley Ward USA BRETON ROCK (IRE) 7 9-03 John Cook David Simcock BUCKSTAY (IRE) 7 9-03 Fitri Hay Peter Chapple-Hyam CENOTAPH (USA) 5 9-03 Mrs Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE) 6 9-03 Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien Aidan O’Brien IRE DABYAH (IRE) 3 8-08 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah John Gosden DREAM CASTLE 3 8-11 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DUTCH CONNECTION 5 9-03 Godolphin Charles Hills FLIGHT RISK (IRE) 6 9-03 Jackie Bolger Jim Bolger IRE HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 7 9-03 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE) 5 9-03 Godolphin Hugo Palmer IBN MALIK (IRE) 4 9-03 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills JALLOTA 6 9-03 Fitri Hay Charles Hills JUNGLE CAT (IRE) 5 9-03 Godolphin Charlie Appleby KARAR 5 9-03 Al Shaqab Racing Francis-Henri Graffard FR KOOL KOMPANY (IRE) 5 9-03 Kool Kompany Partnership Richard Hannon LIBRISA BREEZE 5 9-03 Tony Bloom Dean Ivory LIMATO (IRE) 5 9-03 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy MIX AND MINGLE (IRE) 4 9-00 Aida Fustoq Chris Wall MUBTASIM (IRE) 3 8-11 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas OH THIS IS US (IRE) 4 9-03 Team Wallop Richard Hannon PEACE ENVOY (FR) 3 8-11 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE POLYBIUS 6 9-03 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock RICHARD PANKHURST 5 9-03 Godolphin John Gosden SECOND THOUGHT (IRE) 3 8-11 Liam Sheridan William Haggas SO BELOVED 7 9-03 Thoroughbred British Racing David O’Meara SOLOMON’S BAY (IRE) 3 8-11 Prince A A Faisal Roger Varian SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA) 3 8-11 Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables Aidan O’Brien IRE STORMY ANTARCTIC 4 9-03 P K Siu Ed Walker SUEDOIS (FR) 6 9-03 George Turner & Clipper Logistics David O’Meara WINNING WAYS (IRE) 3 8-11 P Makin Jeremy Noseda

35 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

6 Irish-trained

2 French-trained

1 US-trained

The Qatar King George Stakes

Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (19 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 2.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer AFANDEM (IRE) 3 8-13 Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer Hugo Palmer ALPHABET 3 8-10 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE ARDAD (IRE) 3 8-13 Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah John Gosden BATTAASH (IRE) 3 8-13 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills BRANDO 5 9-02 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan COTAI GLORY 5 9-02 Kangyu Int Racing (HK) Ltd & F Ma Charles Hills FINAL VENTURE 5 9-02 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley GOLDREAM 8 9-02 J Sargeant & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell HIT THE BID 3 8-13 Straight To Victory Syndicate Darren Bunyan IRE JUDICIAL (IRE) 5 9-02 Elite Racing Club Julie Camacho KACHY 4 9-02 Jones Lowe Mound Trowbridge Tom Dascombe KYLLANG ROCK (IRE) 3 8-13 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum James Tate MARSHA (IRE) 4 8-13 Elite Racing Club Sir Mark Prescott Bt MUTHMIR (IRE) 7 9-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum William Haggas PRICELESS 4 9-02 Alan Spence Clive Cox PROFITABLE (IRE) 5 9-02 Godolphin Clive Cox TAKE COVER 10 9-02 Norcroft Park Stud David Griffiths WASHINGTON DC (IRE) 4 9-02 Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Aidan O’Brien IRE YALTA (IRE) 3 8-13 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston

19 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

3 Irish-trained

The Betfred Mile

Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (76 remain), six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer TASHWEEQ (IRE) 4 9-10 Hamdan Al Maktoum John Gosden HERE COMES WHEN (IRE) 7 9-10 Fitri Hay Andrew Balding ZHUI FENG (IRE) 4 9-06 John Connolly & Odile Griffith Amanda Perrett MASTER CARPENTER (IRE) 6 9-05 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman MUSTASHRY 4 9-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum Sir Michael Stoute ARCANADA (IRE) 4 9-05 The Arcanada Partnership Tom Dascombe ANOTHER TOUCH 4 9-04 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey REMARKABLE 4 9-04 Cheveley Park Stud John Gosden GM HOPKINS 6 9-04 Robin Geffen John Gosden BANKSEA 4 9-04 L Marinopoulos Luca Cumani MUNTAZAH 4 9-03 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows MASTER THE WORLD (IRE) 6 9-03 K Quinn/ C Benham David Elsworth VICTORY BOND 4 9-02 Bloomsbury Stud William Haggas TONY CURTIS 4 9-02 Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez Richard Hannon BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 4 9-02 Godolphin Richard Fahey BLAIR HOUSE (IRE) 4 9-02 Godolphin Charlie Appleby HORS DE COMBAT 6 9-02 Chris van Hoorn Racing Denis Coakley GREAT ORDER (USA) 4 9-02 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor FLAMING SPEAR (IRE) 5 9-01 Tony Bloom Kevin Ryan DRAGON MALL (USA) 4 9-01 Mohammed Jaber David Simcock MYTHICAL MADNESS 6 9-01 J C G Chua David O’Meara BOSSY GUEST (IRE) 5 9-01 John Guest Racing Mick Channon PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE) 5 9-00 Windflower Overseas & J L Dunlop OBE Ed Dunlop BELGIAN BILL 9 8-13 PJL, Byrne & Baker George Baker GREENSIDE 6 8-13 Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner Henry Candy EL VIP (IRE) 4 8-13 Al Shaqab Racing Luca Cumani DONNCHA (IRE) 6 8-13 David Bannon Robert Eddery FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE) 4 8-13 OTI Racing William Haggas ABE LINCOLN (USA) 4 8-13 Susan Roy Jeremy Noseda G K CHESTERTON (IRE) 4 8-13 Godolphin Charlie Appleby FIRST SELECTION (SPA) 4 8-12 Abdulla Al Mansoori Simon Crisford TRICORN (IRE) 3 8-12 H R H Princess Haya of Jordan John Gosden BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE) 7 8-12 PJL Racing George Baker RUSUMAAT (IRE) 3 8-12 Hamdan Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TUMBAGA (USA) 6 8-12 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE) 5 8-12 Alan G Craddock Clive Cox WITHERNSEA (IRE) 6 8-11 Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner Richard Fahey LESHLAA (USA) 3 8-10 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor GOSSIPING 5 8-10 G L Moore & Ashley Carr Gary Moore FIRNAS 4 8-09 Godolphin Charlie Appleby DARK RED (IRE) 5 8-09 The Hon R J Arculli Ed Dunlop HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE) 6 8-08 A Saha Michael Easterby FAWAAREQ (IRE) 4 8-07 Hamdan Al Maktoum Owen Burrows BLESS HIM (IRE) 3 8-07 Qatar Racing Limited David Simcock ONE WORD MORE (IRE) 7 8-07 M J Macleod Tim Easterby SIR RODERIC (IRE) 4 8-07 David Little The Links Partnership Rod Millman SHAIYEM (IRE) 4 8-07 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon REALIZE 7 8-06 Twenty Stars Partnership David Simcock SINFONIETTA (FR) 5 8-06 Clive Washbourn David Menuisier MR SCARAMANGA 3 8-05 Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan Simon Dow WAR GLORY (IRE) 4 8-05 Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Richard Hannon ZWAYYAN 4 8-05 Al Shaqab Racing William Haggas NICHOLAS T 5 8-04 W M Johnstone Jim Goldie ICE SLICE (IRE) 6 8-04 The MacDougall Two James Eustace MASHAM STAR (IRE) 3 8-04 3 Batterhams and a Reay Mark Johnston HOME CUMMINS (IRE) 5 8-04 Mrs H Steel Richard Fahey CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE) 4 8-03 Laurence Bellman Ed Walker WAHASH (IRE) 3 8-03 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon MUTARAKEZ (IRE) 5 8-02 D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland Brian Meehan MEDAHIM (IRE) 3 8-02 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon MUSTARRID (IRE) 3 8-01 Hamdan Al Maktoum Richard Hannon MJJACK (IRE) 3 8-01 Mrs M Gittins Karl Burke LEADER’S LEGACY (USA) 3 8-01 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor CHIEFOFCHIEFS 4 8-00 Mervyn Ayers Charlie Fellowes MOSTAHEL 3 8-00 Al Shaqab Racing Richard Hannon TITI MAKFI 3 8-00 Paul & Clare Rooney Mark Johnston AFAAK 3 7-13 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills THOMAS CRANMER (USA) 3 7-13 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston MAKE TIME (IRE) 3 7-12 Gail Brown Racing (VII) David Menuisier AARDWOLF (USA) 3 7-12 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston DR JULIUS NO 3 7-10 Gallagher Bloodstock Limited Richard Hughes STORM KING 8 7-10 Eros Bloodstock David Griffiths GRAPHITE STORM 3 7-09 Mrs Olive Shaw Clive Cox SURREY HOPE (USA) 3 7-08 Surrey Racing (SH) Joseph Tuite MUTARABBY (IRE) 3 7-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BLACK TRILBY (IRE) 3 7-05 Alan Spence Clive Cox

76 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

The Qatar Stewards’ Cup

Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (124 remain), five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.

Horse Age Wgt Owner Trainer GROWL 5 9-10 Dr Marwan Koukash Richard Fahey PERFECT PASTURE 7 9-10 S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales Michael Easterby DUKE OF FIRENZE 8 9-10 Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths David Griffiths INTISAAB 6 9-09 Stuart Graham David O’Meara STEADY PACE 4 9-08 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor BUCKSTAY (IRE) 7 9-08 Fitri Hay Peter Chapple-Hyam DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE) 4 9-07 King Power Racing Co Ltd Andrew Balding HILLBILLY BOY (IRE) 7 9-06 Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd Tom Dascombe PROJECTION 4 9-06 The Royal Ascot Racing Club Roger Charlton MOBSTA (IRE) 5 9-05 Billy Parish Mick Channon SUTTER COUNTY 3 9-05 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston TOP SCORE 3 9-05 Godolphin Saeed bin Suroor DANZENO 6 9-05 A M Wragg Michael Appleby ORION’S BOW 6 9-05 T J Swiers Tim Easterby LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY) 7 9-05 Michael & Heather Yarrow Dean Ivory RAUCOUS 4 9-05 Highclere Thoroughbred Racing (Melbourne) William Haggas AEOLUS 6 9-04 Andrew Buxton Ed Walker EASTERN IMPACT (IRE) 6 9-04 Exors of the late D W Barker Richard Fahey TROPICS (USA) 9 9-04 Dean Ivory Dean Ivory SOLAR FLAIR 5 9-04 Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family William Knight POLYBIUS 6 9-03 Amo Racing Ltd & Partners David Simcock OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE) 6 9-03 Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley Robert Cowell SQUATS (IRE) 5 9-03 Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas BIRCHWOOD (IRE) 4 9-03 Godolphin Richard Fahey EDWARD LEWIS 4 9-02 Akela Construction Ltd David O’Meara SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE) 4 9-02 Fitri Hay Charles Hills PIPERS NOTE 7 9-02 Cragg Wood Racing Ruth Carr CULTURATI 4 9-02 Godolphin Charlie Appleby HOOF IT 10 9-01 A Chandler Racing Michael Easterby MAAREK 10 9-01 Lisbunny Syndicate Evanna McCutcheon IRE HARRY HURRICANE 5 9-01 PJL Racing George Baker MUNTADAB (IRE) 5 9-00 Fell & High Hopes Partnership Roger Fell NAADIRR (IRE) 6 9-00 Middleham Park Racing XXX Kevin Ryan GRAVITY FLOW (IRE) 4 9-00 Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum William Haggas BIG TIME (IRE) 6 9-00 Big Time Partners Kevin Ryan DOCTOR SARDONICUS 6 9-00 Charles Wentworth David Simcock POYLE VINNIE 7 9-00 C L Bacon Michael Appleby STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE) 5 8-13 M J Yarrow Dean Ivory NAGGERS (IRE) 6 8-13 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley LEXINGTON ABBEY 6 8-13 Middleham Park Racing XIX Kevin Ryan GO FAR 7 8-13 R West Alan Bailey AL QAHWA (IRE) 4 8-12 Gallop Racing David O’Meara BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE) 3 8-12 Godolphin Richard Fahey SIR DANCEALOT (IRE) 3 8-12 C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn David Elsworth RIGHT TOUCH 7 8-12 Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart Richard Fahey HOOFALONG 7 8-11 A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt Michael Easterby NEW BIDDER 6 8-11 Mrs June Watts David Barron VIBRANT CHORDS 4 8-11 Paul G Jacobs Henry Candy PRIVATE MATTER 3 8-11 Cheveley Park Stud Richard Fahey KADRIZZI (FR) 4 8-10 A Chapman & Wentdale Limited Dean Ivory WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE) 4 8-10 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish CAPTAIN COLBY (USA) 5 8-10 Lee Tze Bun Marces Ed Walker BARRACUDA BOY (IRE) 7 8-10 Laurence Bellman Marjorie Fife GEORGE BOWEN (IRE) 5 8-10 M A Scaife Richard Fahey UPSTAGING 5 8-09 HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah Paul Cole SON OF AFRICA 5 8-08 One Too Many Partners Henry Candy CENOTAPH (USA) 5 8-08 Mrs Doreen Tabor Aidan O’Brien IRE JUMIRA BRIDGE 3 8-08 Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Roger Varian GUNMETAL (IRE) 4 8-08 Mrs J K Powell Charles Hills WAQAAS 3 8-07 Hamdan Al Maktoum Charles Hills ORVAR (IRE) 4 8-07 Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar Robert Cowell TERUNTUM STAR (FR) 5 8-07 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan STELLARTA 6 8-06 Vincent Ward Michael Blanshard TOMILY (IRE) 3 8-06 Des Anderson Richard Hannon JORDAN SPORT 4 8-06 M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan David Simcock TOMMY TAYLOR (USA) 3 8-06 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan KING ROBERT 4 8-06 Ceffyl Racing Bryan Smart GIN IN THE INN (IRE) 4 8-06 Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman Richard Fahey LITTLE PALAVER 5 8-06 Trevor Fox Clive Cox RED PIKE (IRE) 6 8-06 Michael Moses & Terry Moses Bryan Smart REPUTATION (IRE) 4 8-06 Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd John Quinn GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE) 3 8-05 Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd Richard Hughes CLASSIC SENIORITY 5 8-05 HuggyMac Racing Marjorie Fife ROBERO 5 8-05 Alan Zheng Michael Easterby DIRECT TIMES (IRE) 6 8-05 Allan Belshaw Peter Chapple-Hyam EKHTIYAAR 3 8-05 Hamdan Al Maktoum Roger Varian RASHEEQ (IRE) 4 8-05 A Denham & Partner Tim Easterby DARK SHOT 4 8-05 J C Smith Andrew Balding GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE) 4 8-05 Weldspec Glasgow Limited Keith Dalgleish QUENCH DOLLY 3 8-04 Quench Racing Partnership John Gallagher GOLDEN APOLLO 3 8-04 David Scott Tim Easterby SEEKING MAGIC 9 8-04 The Seekers Clive Cox TOOFI (FR) 6 8-04 Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie John Butler KASBAH (IRE) 5 8-03 Coombelands Racing Syndicate Amanda Perrett FAST TRACK 6 8-03 Mrs Christine Barron David Barron LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE) 7 8-03 David Kilpatrick David Griffiths RICH AND FAMOUS (USA) 3 8-03 Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Mark Johnston ZANETTO 7 8-03 Malcolm Walker John Quinn UDONTDODOU 4 8-03 Mrs Alison Guest Richard Guest CARTOGRAPHER 3 8-03 The Snailwell Stud Martyn Meade HANDSOME DUDE 5 8-02 W D & Mrs D A Glover David Barron SHAMSHON (IRE) 6 8-02 Mrs June Watts Stuart Williams LAPILLI 4 8-02 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum William Haggas SECONDO (FR) 7 8-02 D J Deer Joseph Tuite THE COMMENDATORE 4 8-02 Ron Hull David Barron DISTANT PAST 6 8-01 J C G Chua Kevin Ryan THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE) 3 8-01 T Proctor Richard Fahey KODILINE (IRE) 3 8-01 Martin McHale & Partner Clive Cox LIGHTNING CHARLIE 5 8-01 Lightning Charlie Partnership Amanda Perrett ICE AGE (IRE) 4 8-01 Eden Racing III Eve Johnson Houghton GORING (GER) 5 8-00 G C Stevens Eve Johnson Houghton PETTOCHSIDE 8 8-00 P Cook John Bridger MAJOR JUMBO 3 8-00 T A Rahman Kevin Ryan YALAWIN (IRE) 3 8-00 Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Roger Varian MONT KIARA (FR) 4 7-13 JCG Chua & CK Ong 1 Kevin Ryan SIX STRINGS 3 7-12 Merchants and Missionaries Richard Fahey BELLEDESERT 4 7-12 K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four Steph Hollinshead NINJAGO 7 7-12 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley ZAC BROWN (IRE) 6 7-11 Dab Hand Racing Charlie Wallis DISCREET HERO (IRE) 4 7-11 Abdullah Saeed Simon Crisford PADDY POWER (IRE) 4 7-10 M Scaife & R A Fahey Richard Fahey ROYAL BRAVE (IRE) 6 7-10 James Edgar & William Donaldson Rebecca Bastiman LAUGHTON 4 7-10 Mrs Angie Bailey Kevin Ryan OPEN WIDE (USA) 3 7-09 George Materna & John McInerney Amanda Perrett SCORCHING HEAT 3 7-09 Qatar Racing Limited Andrew Balding THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE) 3 7-08 R A Fahey Richard Fahey INTIBAAH 7 7-08 Delancey George Baker RELATED 7 7-06 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley TOMMY G 4 7-05 Johnnie Delta Racing Jim Goldie TAVENER 5 7-05 Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker David Griffiths MANSHOOD (IRE) 4 7-04 Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd Paul Midgley L C SALOON 4 7-04 Clark Industrial Services Partnership David Griffiths MESHARDAL (GER) 7 7-03 The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr Ruth Carr ARCHIMEDES (IRE) 4 6-06 Ladies and The Tramps David Griffiths

124 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline

2 Irish-trained