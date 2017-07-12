2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival feature races take shape
There are now just under three weeks until the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival gets underway and enthralling world-class racing is on the horizon with the latest acceptors for the feature contests unveiled today.
The highlight of the week, the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, staged on Wednesday, August 2, has 24 contenders going forward following yesterday’s scratchings’ deadline. A real clash of the generations is on the cards in the mile showpiece, with dual 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill (Aidan O’Brien) set to take on Godolphin’s star older milerRibchester (Richard Fahey).
Ribchester, who was a close third in the 2016 Qatar Sussex Stakes, has already scooped a pair of G1 prizes in 2017, with impressive victories in both the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and Newbury’s Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes. Churchill, the highest-rated three-year-old miler in the world, needs to bounce back from a below-par fourth behind Godolphin’sBarney Roy (Richard Hannon) in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Other leading contenders for the Qatar Sussex Stakes include Sunday’s G1 Prix Jean Prat hero Thunder Snow (Saeed bin Suroor), also owned by Godolphin, Queen Anne Stakes runner-up Mutakayyef (William Haggas), French challenger Zelzal (Jean-Claude Rouget), winner of the G1 Prix Jean Prat in 2016 and a promising second on his reappearance in the G3 Prix Bertrand du Breuil at Chantilly on June 18, and Lightning Spear (David Simcock), successful in the G2 Doom Bar Celebration Mile at Goodwood in August last year and runner-up to Ribchester this season in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.
Aidan O’Brien has also left in triple G1-winning filly Winter, victorious in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes so far this season, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes third Hydrangea and St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Lancaster Bomber.
Winter and Hydrangea also feature prominently among the 23 going forward for the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares over nearly 10 furlongs on Thursday, August 3.
The entries for the Qatar Nassau Stakes also include last year’s runner-up and subsequent Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Queen’s Trust (Sir Michael Stoute) and Nezwaah(Roger Varian), who captured the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on July 2, when she defeated Rain Goddess (Aidan O’Brien) and Turret Rocks (Jim Bolger).
An intriguing contender is Aim To Please (Karl Burke). The four-year-old daughter of Excellent Art has yet to start for Yorkshire-based Burke, having been sold to her current owner John Dance for £340,000 at the Goffs London Sale on June 19.
A three-time winner in France for her former trainer Francois Doumen, including at G3 level, Aim To Please made her last appearance for Doumen when a staying-on fifth, beaten just under four lengths, behind Qemah in the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 21.
Burke said: “We are keeping an eye on the weather, as ideally she needs a bit of cut in the ground, but we are looking at the Qatar Nassau Stakes for Aim To Please.
“She was a bit tired after the long journey and her race in the heat at Royal Ascot, so we haven’t done a lot with her since she joined us.
“She is cantering away now and I am very happy with her – she is a lovely filly.
“Without knowing a lot about Aim To Please, I thought it was a very good run at Royal Ascot. I watched the race with interest and I know P J (McDonald, jockey) was very happy,
“The mile and a quarter at Goodwood should suit her and the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville could be an option after the Nassau.
“If she didn’t go to Goodwood, we could look at a Listed race for her next, but we are anticipating that Winter might frighten off some of the opposition in the Nassau and it would be well worth having a crack at a Group One with her.”
Newmarket handler John Gosden has a great recent record in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, having sent out three of the last five winners. His two remaining entries are So Mi Dar, winner of four of her five starts, but yet to start in 2017, and Prix de Diane fourth Shutter Speed.
The Qatar Goodwood Cup, upgraded to G1 status with a much increased prize fund of £500,000 this year, takes place over two miles on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1, after being switched from its traditional Thursday slot, and has 25 horses still in contention.
A rematch between Big Orange (Michael Bell) and Order Of St George (Aidan O’Brien) is on the cards, with the duo separated by a short-head when Big Orange took the G1 Gold Cup over half a mile further at Royal Ascot on June 22.
Big Orange would become only the second triple winner of the Qatar Goodwood Cup if successful again this year, having taken both the 2015 and 2016 renewals. The only previous three-time winner of Goodwood’s top staying race was Double Trigger in 1995, 1997 and 1998.
Other eye-catching acceptors in the Qatar Goodwood Cup include Wicklow Brave (Willie Mullins), successful at G1 level on the Flat in last year’s Irish St Leger and in G1 company over hurdles, plus Sheikhzayedroad (David Simcock), a close third to Big Orange at Goodwood in 2016 and subsequently successful in G2 company at Ascot on British Champions Day in October.
The Qatar Goodwood Cup offers three-year-olds the chance to take on older horses. The four remaining three-year-olds this year are headed by Stradivarius (John Gosden), winner of the G2 Queen’s Vase over a mile and three quarters at Royal Ascot.
The Qatar Sussex Stakes, Qatar Nassau Stakes and Qatar Goodwood Cup are all part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
Two-time G1 winner Limato (Henry Candy) and American raider Bound For Nowhere(Wesley Ward USA) feature among the 35 entries for the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs on Tuesday, August 1.
Godolphin has plenty of representation, with last year’s winner Dutch Connection (Charlie Hills) and seven-furlong specialist Home Of The Brave (Hugo Palmer) among a five-strong team.
Exciting three-year-old Battaash (Charlie Hills) is one of the 19 horses remaining in the £300,000 G2 Qatar King George Stakes over five furlongs on Friday, August 4. The Dark Angel gelding is two from two so far this season and made short work his rivals in a G3 contest at Sandown Park on July 8.
Northern raider Take Cover (David Griffiths) is chasing an unprecedented third win in the Qatar King George Stakes following brave successes in 2016 and 2014. The 10-year-old was also second to Muthmir (William Haggas) in 2015.
G1-winning sprinters Profitable (Clive Cox) and Marsha (Sir Mark Prescott), second and third respectively in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, also go forward.
Ante-post favourite Projection (Roger Charlton, 9st 6lb), third in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot on his latest start, headlines the 124 acceptors for the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5.
There are 76 going forward for the £150,000 Betfred Mile, with Tashweeq (25/1, John Gosden) topping the weights on 9st 10lb. Betfred’s 10/1 joint favourites are Godolphin’sBlair House (9st 2lb, Charlie Appleby) and Victory Bond (9st 2lb, William Haggas). The Betfred Mile takes place on Friday, August 4.
¼ 1-2-3-4
The Qatar Goodwood Cup
Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 7lb, fillies 9st 4lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (29 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (25 remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 30.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
BIG ORANGE
|
6
|
9-07
|
Bill and Tim Gredley
|
Michael Bell
|
BIN BATTUTA
|
3
|
8-08
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
DAL HARRAILD
|
4
|
9-07
|
St Albans Bloodstock Limited
|
William Haggas
|
ENDLESS TIME (IRE)
|
5
|
9-04
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
FINN MCCOOL (IRE)
|
3
|
8-08
|
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
HIGH JINX (IRE)
|
9
|
9-07
|
Mr & Mrs W J Williams
|
Tim Easterby
|
HIGHER POWER
|
5
|
9-07
|
Mrs Martin Armstrong
|
James Fanshawe
|
NATURAL SCENERY
|
4
|
9-04
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE)
|
5
|
9-07
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, L Williams
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
ORIENTAL FOX (GER)
|
9
|
9-07
|
Markus Graff
|
Mark Johnston
|
PALLASATOR
|
8
|
9-07
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
|
PLATITUDE
|
4
|
9-07
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
PRINCE OF ARRAN
|
4
|
9-07
|
Saeed bel Obaida
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
QEWY (IRE)
|
7
|
9-07
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
SHE IS NO LADY
|
5
|
9-04
|
D & J Newell
|
Ralph Beckett
|
SHEIKHZAYEDROAD
|
8
|
9-07
|
Mohammed Jaber
|
David Simcock
|
SIMPLE VERSE (IRE)
|
5
|
9-04
|
QRL/Sheikh Suhaim Al Thani/M Al Kubaisi
|
Ralph Beckett
|
SIXTIES GROOVE (IRE)
|
4
|
9-07
|
Susan Roy
|
Jeremy Noseda
|
ST MICHEL
|
4
|
9-07
|
Exors of the Late J L C Pearce
|
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
|
STRADIVARIUS (IRE)
|
3
|
8-08
|
Bjorn Nielsen
|
John Gosden
|
SWEET SELECTION
|
5
|
9-04
|
Paul Brocklehurst
|
Hughie Morrison
|
US ARMY RANGER (IRE)
|
4
|
9-07
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
WICKLOW BRAVE
|
8
|
9-07
|
Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
|
Willie Mullins IRE
|
WINNING STORY
|
4
|
9-07
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
WISCONSIN (JPN)
|
3
|
8-08
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
25 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
5 Irish-trained
The Qatar Sussex Stakes
Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Wednesday, August 2, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 30, entries revealed May 31 (40 entries). Scratchings deadline July 11 (24 remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations July 31.
|
HORSE
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
BARNEY ROY
|
3
|
9-01
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Hannon
|
BENBATL
|
3
|
9-01
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
CHURCHILL (IRE)
|
3
|
9-01
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE)
|
6
|
9-08
|
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
DREAM CASTLE
|
3
|
9-01
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
|
7
|
9-08
|
Fitri Hay
|
Andrew Balding
|
HYDRANGEA (IRE)
|
3
|
8-12
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
KOOL KOMPANY (IRE)
|
5
|
9-08
|
Kool Kompany Partnership
|
Richard Hannon
|
LANCASTER BOMBER (USA)
|
3
|
9-01
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
LIGHTNING SPEAR
|
6
|
9-08
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
David Simcock
|
MUTAKAYYEF
|
6
|
9-08
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|
4
|
9-08
|
Team Wallop
|
Richard Hannon
|
PEACE ENVOY (FR)
|
3
|
9-01
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
RAIN GODDESS (IRE)
|
3
|
8-12
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
RIBCHESTER (IRE)
|
4
|
9-08
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
ROLY POLY (USA)
|
3
|
8-12
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA)
|
3
|
9-01
|
Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
THUNDER SNOW (IRE)
|
3
|
9-01
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
TOSCANINI (IRE)
|
5
|
9-08
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
WHITECLIFFSOFDOVER (USA)
|
3
|
9-01
|
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
WINTER (IRE)
|
3
|
8-12
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
WUHEIDA
|
3
|
8-12
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
ZELZAL (FR)
|
4
|
9-08
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Jean Claude Rouget FR
|
ZONDERLAND
|
4
|
9-08
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Clive Cox
24 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
10 Irish-trained
1French-trained
The Qatar Nassau Stakes
Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 3, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (23 remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 28. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, August 1.
|
HORSE
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ABINGDON (USA)
|
4
|
9-07
|
Ballymacoll Stud
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE)
|
5
|
9-07
|
K Sohi
|
Archie Watson
|
AIM TO PLEASE (FR)
|
4
|
9-07
|
John Dance
|
Karl Burke
|
ALLURINGLY (USA)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
ARABIAN HOPE (USA)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
BLOND ME (IRE)
|
5
|
9-07
|
Barbara M Keller
|
Andrew Balding
|
CREGGS PIPES (IRE)
|
5
|
9-07
|
Delphi Six Syndicate
|
Andrew Slattery IRE
|
HYDRANGEA (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
INTRICATELY (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez
|
Joseph O’Brien IRE
|
LAGANORE (IRE)
|
5
|
9-07
|
Newtown Anner Stud Farm
|
Tony Martin IRE
|
NEZWAAH
|
4
|
9-07
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
POCKETFULLOFDREAMS (FR)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith/M Jooste
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
QUEEN’S TRUST
|
4
|
9-07
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
RAIN GODDESS (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
SEA OF GRACE (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Sunderland Holding Inc
|
William Haggas
|
SHUTTER SPEED
|
3
|
8-13
|
Khalid Abdullah
|
John Gosden
|
SMART CALL (SAF)
|
6
|
9-07
|
Miss Jessica Slack
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
SO MI DAR
|
4
|
9-07
|
Lord Lloyd-Webber
|
John Gosden
|
SOBETSU
|
3
|
8-13
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
TURRET ROCKS (IRE)
|
4
|
9-07
|
Mrs June Judd
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
WAJNAH (FR)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Francois Rohaut FR
|
WINTER (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
WUHEIDA
|
3
|
8-13
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
23 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
9 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
The Qatar Lennox Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 11lb, fillies 8st 8lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (46 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (35 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations 10am July 30.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE)
|
7
|
9-03
|
The George Smith Family Partnership
|
Andrew Balding
|
ACLAIM (IRE)
|
4
|
9-03
|
Canning Downs & Partner
|
Martyn Meade
|
AL JAZI (IRE)
|
4
|
9-00
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Francois Rohaut FR
|
ASKING (IRE)
|
3
|
8-08
|
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Wesley A Ward
|
Wesley Ward USA
|
BRETON ROCK (IRE)
|
7
|
9-03
|
John Cook
|
David Simcock
|
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
|
7
|
9-03
|
Fitri Hay
|
Peter Chapple-Hyam
|
CENOTAPH (USA)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Mrs Doreen Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE)
|
6
|
9-03
|
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
DABYAH (IRE)
|
3
|
8-08
|
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|
John Gosden
|
DREAM CASTLE
|
3
|
8-11
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
DUTCH CONNECTION
|
5
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Charles Hills
|
FLIGHT RISK (IRE)
|
6
|
9-03
|
Jackie Bolger
|
Jim Bolger IRE
|
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
|
7
|
9-03
|
Fitri Hay
|
Andrew Balding
|
HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Hugo Palmer
|
IBN MALIK (IRE)
|
4
|
9-03
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
JALLOTA
|
6
|
9-03
|
Fitri Hay
|
Charles Hills
|
JUNGLE CAT (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
KARAR
|
5
|
9-03
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Francis-Henri Graffard FR
|
KOOL KOMPANY (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Kool Kompany Partnership
|
Richard Hannon
|
LIBRISA BREEZE
|
5
|
9-03
|
Tony Bloom
|
Dean Ivory
|
LIMATO (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Paul G Jacobs
|
Henry Candy
|
MIX AND MINGLE (IRE)
|
4
|
9-00
|
Aida Fustoq
|
Chris Wall
|
MUBTASIM (IRE)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
|
4
|
9-03
|
Team Wallop
|
Richard Hannon
|
PEACE ENVOY (FR)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
POLYBIUS
|
6
|
9-03
|
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
RICHARD PANKHURST
|
5
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
John Gosden
|
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Liam Sheridan
|
William Haggas
|
SO BELOVED
|
7
|
9-03
|
Thoroughbred British Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
SOLOMON’S BAY (IRE)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Prince A A Faisal
|
Roger Varian
|
SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA)
|
3
|
8-11
|
Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
STORMY ANTARCTIC
|
4
|
9-03
|
P K Siu
|
Ed Walker
|
SUEDOIS (FR)
|
6
|
9-03
|
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
|
David O’Meara
|
WINNING WAYS (IRE)
|
3
|
8-11
|
P Makin
|
Jeremy Noseda
35 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
6 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
1 US-trained
The Qatar King George Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (19 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 2.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
AFANDEM (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
|
Hugo Palmer
|
ALPHABET
|
3
|
8-10
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
ARDAD (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
|
John Gosden
|
BATTAASH (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
BRANDO
|
5
|
9-02
|
Mrs Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
COTAI GLORY
|
5
|
9-02
|
Kangyu Int Racing (HK) Ltd & F Ma
|
Charles Hills
|
FINAL VENTURE
|
5
|
9-02
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
GOLDREAM
|
8
|
9-02
|
J Sargeant & Mrs J Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
HIT THE BID
|
3
|
8-13
|
Straight To Victory Syndicate
|
Darren Bunyan IRE
|
JUDICIAL (IRE)
|
5
|
9-02
|
Elite Racing Club
|
Julie Camacho
|
KACHY
|
4
|
9-02
|
Jones Lowe Mound Trowbridge
|
Tom Dascombe
|
KYLLANG ROCK (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
James Tate
|
MARSHA (IRE)
|
4
|
8-13
|
Elite Racing Club
|
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
|
MUTHMIR (IRE)
|
7
|
9-05
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
PRICELESS
|
4
|
9-02
|
Alan Spence
|
Clive Cox
|
PROFITABLE (IRE)
|
5
|
9-02
|
Godolphin
|
Clive Cox
|
TAKE COVER
|
10
|
9-02
|
Norcroft Park Stud
|
David Griffiths
|
WASHINGTON DC (IRE)
|
4
|
9-02
|
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
YALTA (IRE)
|
3
|
8-13
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
19 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
3 Irish-trained
The Betfred Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (76 remain), six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
TASHWEEQ (IRE)
|
4
|
9-10
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
John Gosden
|
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
|
7
|
9-10
|
Fitri Hay
|
Andrew Balding
|
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
|
4
|
9-06
|
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
|
Amanda Perrett
|
MASTER CARPENTER (IRE)
|
6
|
9-05
|
David Little The Links Partnership
|
Rod Millman
|
MUSTASHRY
|
4
|
9-05
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Sir Michael Stoute
|
ARCANADA (IRE)
|
4
|
9-05
|
The Arcanada Partnership
|
Tom Dascombe
|
ANOTHER TOUCH
|
4
|
9-04
|
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
|
Richard Fahey
|
REMARKABLE
|
4
|
9-04
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
John Gosden
|
GM HOPKINS
|
6
|
9-04
|
Robin Geffen
|
John Gosden
|
BANKSEA
|
4
|
9-04
|
L Marinopoulos
|
Luca Cumani
|
MUNTAZAH
|
4
|
9-03
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
|
6
|
9-03
|
K Quinn/ C Benham
|
David Elsworth
|
VICTORY BOND
|
4
|
9-02
|
Bloomsbury Stud
|
William Haggas
|
TONY CURTIS
|
4
|
9-02
|
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez
|
Richard Hannon
|
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
|
4
|
9-02
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
BLAIR HOUSE (IRE)
|
4
|
9-02
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
HORS DE COMBAT
|
6
|
9-02
|
Chris van Hoorn Racing
|
Denis Coakley
|
GREAT ORDER (USA)
|
4
|
9-02
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
|
5
|
9-01
|
Tony Bloom
|
Kevin Ryan
|
DRAGON MALL (USA)
|
4
|
9-01
|
Mohammed Jaber
|
David Simcock
|
MYTHICAL MADNESS
|
6
|
9-01
|
J C G Chua
|
David O’Meara
|
BOSSY GUEST (IRE)
|
5
|
9-01
|
John Guest Racing
|
Mick Channon
|
PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE)
|
5
|
9-00
|
Windflower Overseas & J L Dunlop OBE
|
Ed Dunlop
|
BELGIAN BILL
|
9
|
8-13
|
PJL, Byrne & Baker
|
George Baker
|
GREENSIDE
|
6
|
8-13
|
Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner
|
Henry Candy
|
EL VIP (IRE)
|
4
|
8-13
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Luca Cumani
|
DONNCHA (IRE)
|
6
|
8-13
|
David Bannon
|
Robert Eddery
|
FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE)
|
4
|
8-13
|
OTI Racing
|
William Haggas
|
ABE LINCOLN (USA)
|
4
|
8-13
|
Susan Roy
|
Jeremy Noseda
|
G K CHESTERTON (IRE)
|
4
|
8-13
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
FIRST SELECTION (SPA)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Abdulla Al Mansoori
|
Simon Crisford
|
TRICORN (IRE)
|
3
|
8-12
|
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
|
John Gosden
|
BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE)
|
7
|
8-12
|
PJL Racing
|
George Baker
|
RUSUMAAT (IRE)
|
3
|
8-12
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
TUMBAGA (USA)
|
6
|
8-12
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE)
|
5
|
8-12
|
Alan G Craddock
|
Clive Cox
|
WITHERNSEA (IRE)
|
6
|
8-11
|
Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner
|
Richard Fahey
|
LESHLAA (USA)
|
3
|
8-10
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
GOSSIPING
|
5
|
8-10
|
G L Moore & Ashley Carr
|
Gary Moore
|
FIRNAS
|
4
|
8-09
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
DARK RED (IRE)
|
5
|
8-09
|
The Hon R J Arculli
|
Ed Dunlop
|
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
|
6
|
8-08
|
A Saha
|
Michael Easterby
|
FAWAAREQ (IRE)
|
4
|
8-07
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Owen Burrows
|
BLESS HIM (IRE)
|
3
|
8-07
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
David Simcock
|
ONE WORD MORE (IRE)
|
7
|
8-07
|
M J Macleod
|
Tim Easterby
|
SIR RODERIC (IRE)
|
4
|
8-07
|
David Little The Links Partnership
|
Rod Millman
|
SHAIYEM (IRE)
|
4
|
8-07
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
REALIZE
|
7
|
8-06
|
Twenty Stars Partnership
|
David Simcock
|
SINFONIETTA (FR)
|
5
|
8-06
|
Clive Washbourn
|
David Menuisier
|
MR SCARAMANGA
|
3
|
8-05
|
Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan
|
Simon Dow
|
WAR GLORY (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05
|
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
|
Richard Hannon
|
ZWAYYAN
|
4
|
8-05
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
William Haggas
|
NICHOLAS T
|
5
|
8-04
|
W M Johnstone
|
Jim Goldie
|
ICE SLICE (IRE)
|
6
|
8-04
|
The MacDougall Two
|
James Eustace
|
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
|
3
|
8-04
|
3 Batterhams and a Reay
|
Mark Johnston
|
HOME CUMMINS (IRE)
|
5
|
8-04
|
Mrs H Steel
|
Richard Fahey
|
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE)
|
4
|
8-03
|
Laurence Bellman
|
Ed Walker
|
WAHASH (IRE)
|
3
|
8-03
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
MUTARAKEZ (IRE)
|
5
|
8-02
|
D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland
|
Brian Meehan
|
MEDAHIM (IRE)
|
3
|
8-02
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
MUSTARRID (IRE)
|
3
|
8-01
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Richard Hannon
|
MJJACK (IRE)
|
3
|
8-01
|
Mrs M Gittins
|
Karl Burke
|
LEADER’S LEGACY (USA)
|
3
|
8-01
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
CHIEFOFCHIEFS
|
4
|
8-00
|
Mervyn Ayers
|
Charlie Fellowes
|
MOSTAHEL
|
3
|
8-00
|
Al Shaqab Racing
|
Richard Hannon
|
TITI MAKFI
|
3
|
8-00
|
Paul & Clare Rooney
|
Mark Johnston
|
AFAAK
|
3
|
7-13
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
THOMAS CRANMER (USA)
|
3
|
7-13
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
MAKE TIME (IRE)
|
3
|
7-12
|
Gail Brown Racing (VII)
|
David Menuisier
|
AARDWOLF (USA)
|
3
|
7-12
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
DR JULIUS NO
|
3
|
7-10
|
Gallagher Bloodstock Limited
|
Richard Hughes
|
STORM KING
|
8
|
7-10
|
Eros Bloodstock
|
David Griffiths
|
GRAPHITE STORM
|
3
|
7-09
|
Mrs Olive Shaw
|
Clive Cox
|
SURREY HOPE (USA)
|
3
|
7-08
|
Surrey Racing (SH)
|
Joseph Tuite
|
MUTARABBY (IRE)
|
3
|
7-08
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
BLACK TRILBY (IRE)
|
3
|
7-05
|
Alan Spence
|
Clive Cox
76 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
The Qatar Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (124 remain), five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3. Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.
|
Horse
|
Age
|
Wgt
|
Owner
|
Trainer
|
GROWL
|
5
|
9-10
|
Dr Marwan Koukash
|
Richard Fahey
|
PERFECT PASTURE
|
7
|
9-10
|
S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales
|
Michael Easterby
|
DUKE OF FIRENZE
|
8
|
9-10
|
Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths
|
David Griffiths
|
INTISAAB
|
6
|
9-09
|
Stuart Graham
|
David O’Meara
|
STEADY PACE
|
4
|
9-08
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
|
7
|
9-08
|
Fitri Hay
|
Peter Chapple-Hyam
|
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
|
4
|
9-07
|
King Power Racing Co Ltd
|
Andrew Balding
|
HILLBILLY BOY (IRE)
|
7
|
9-06
|
Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Tom Dascombe
|
PROJECTION
|
4
|
9-06
|
The Royal Ascot Racing Club
|
Roger Charlton
|
MOBSTA (IRE)
|
5
|
9-05
|
Billy Parish
|
Mick Channon
|
SUTTER COUNTY
|
3
|
9-05
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
TOP SCORE
|
3
|
9-05
|
Godolphin
|
Saeed bin Suroor
|
DANZENO
|
6
|
9-05
|
A M Wragg
|
Michael Appleby
|
ORION’S BOW
|
6
|
9-05
|
T J Swiers
|
Tim Easterby
|
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
|
7
|
9-05
|
Michael & Heather Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
RAUCOUS
|
4
|
9-05
|
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing (Melbourne)
|
William Haggas
|
AEOLUS
|
6
|
9-04
|
Andrew Buxton
|
Ed Walker
|
EASTERN IMPACT (IRE)
|
6
|
9-04
|
Exors of the late D W Barker
|
Richard Fahey
|
TROPICS (USA)
|
9
|
9-04
|
Dean Ivory
|
Dean Ivory
|
SOLAR FLAIR
|
5
|
9-04
|
Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family
|
William Knight
|
POLYBIUS
|
6
|
9-03
|
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
|
David Simcock
|
OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE)
|
6
|
9-03
|
Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley
|
Robert Cowell
|
SQUATS (IRE)
|
5
|
9-03
|
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
|
4
|
9-03
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
EDWARD LEWIS
|
4
|
9-02
|
Akela Construction Ltd
|
David O’Meara
|
SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE)
|
4
|
9-02
|
Fitri Hay
|
Charles Hills
|
PIPERS NOTE
|
7
|
9-02
|
Cragg Wood Racing
|
Ruth Carr
|
CULTURATI
|
4
|
9-02
|
Godolphin
|
Charlie Appleby
|
HOOF IT
|
10
|
9-01
|
A Chandler Racing
|
Michael Easterby
|
MAAREK
|
10
|
9-01
|
Lisbunny Syndicate
|
Evanna McCutcheon IRE
|
HARRY HURRICANE
|
5
|
9-01
|
PJL Racing
|
George Baker
|
MUNTADAB (IRE)
|
5
|
9-00
|
Fell & High Hopes Partnership
|
Roger Fell
|
NAADIRR (IRE)
|
6
|
9-00
|
Middleham Park Racing XXX
|
Kevin Ryan
|
GRAVITY FLOW (IRE)
|
4
|
9-00
|
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
BIG TIME (IRE)
|
6
|
9-00
|
Big Time Partners
|
Kevin Ryan
|
DOCTOR SARDONICUS
|
6
|
9-00
|
Charles Wentworth
|
David Simcock
|
POYLE VINNIE
|
7
|
9-00
|
C L Bacon
|
Michael Appleby
|
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
|
5
|
8-13
|
M J Yarrow
|
Dean Ivory
|
NAGGERS (IRE)
|
6
|
8-13
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
LEXINGTON ABBEY
|
6
|
8-13
|
Middleham Park Racing XIX
|
Kevin Ryan
|
GO FAR
|
7
|
8-13
|
R West
|
Alan Bailey
|
AL QAHWA (IRE)
|
4
|
8-12
|
Gallop Racing
|
David O’Meara
|
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
|
3
|
8-12
|
Godolphin
|
Richard Fahey
|
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE)
|
3
|
8-12
|
C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn
|
David Elsworth
|
RIGHT TOUCH
|
7
|
8-12
|
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
|
Richard Fahey
|
HOOFALONG
|
7
|
8-11
|
A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt
|
Michael Easterby
|
NEW BIDDER
|
6
|
8-11
|
Mrs June Watts
|
David Barron
|
VIBRANT CHORDS
|
4
|
8-11
|
Paul G Jacobs
|
Henry Candy
|
PRIVATE MATTER
|
3
|
8-11
|
Cheveley Park Stud
|
Richard Fahey
|
KADRIZZI (FR)
|
4
|
8-10
|
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
|
Dean Ivory
|
WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE)
|
4
|
8-10
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
CAPTAIN COLBY (USA)
|
5
|
8-10
|
Lee Tze Bun Marces
|
Ed Walker
|
BARRACUDA BOY (IRE)
|
7
|
8-10
|
Laurence Bellman
|
Marjorie Fife
|
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
|
5
|
8-10
|
M A Scaife
|
Richard Fahey
|
UPSTAGING
|
5
|
8-09
|
HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah
|
Paul Cole
|
SON OF AFRICA
|
5
|
8-08
|
One Too Many Partners
|
Henry Candy
|
CENOTAPH (USA)
|
5
|
8-08
|
Mrs Doreen Tabor
|
Aidan O’Brien IRE
|
JUMIRA BRIDGE
|
3
|
8-08
|
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
GUNMETAL (IRE)
|
4
|
8-08
|
Mrs J K Powell
|
Charles Hills
|
WAQAAS
|
3
|
8-07
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Charles Hills
|
ORVAR (IRE)
|
4
|
8-07
|
Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar
|
Robert Cowell
|
TERUNTUM STAR (FR)
|
5
|
8-07
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
STELLARTA
|
6
|
8-06
|
Vincent Ward
|
Michael Blanshard
|
TOMILY (IRE)
|
3
|
8-06
|
Des Anderson
|
Richard Hannon
|
JORDAN SPORT
|
4
|
8-06
|
M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan
|
David Simcock
|
TOMMY TAYLOR (USA)
|
3
|
8-06
|
Mrs Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
KING ROBERT
|
4
|
8-06
|
Ceffyl Racing
|
Bryan Smart
|
GIN IN THE INN (IRE)
|
4
|
8-06
|
Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman
|
Richard Fahey
|
LITTLE PALAVER
|
5
|
8-06
|
Trevor Fox
|
Clive Cox
|
RED PIKE (IRE)
|
6
|
8-06
|
Michael Moses & Terry Moses
|
Bryan Smart
|
REPUTATION (IRE)
|
4
|
8-06
|
Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd
|
John Quinn
|
GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE)
|
3
|
8-05
|
Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd
|
Richard Hughes
|
CLASSIC SENIORITY
|
5
|
8-05
|
HuggyMac Racing
|
Marjorie Fife
|
ROBERO
|
5
|
8-05
|
Alan Zheng
|
Michael Easterby
|
DIRECT TIMES (IRE)
|
6
|
8-05
|
Allan Belshaw
|
Peter Chapple-Hyam
|
EKHTIYAAR
|
3
|
8-05
|
Hamdan Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
RASHEEQ (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05
|
A Denham & Partner
|
Tim Easterby
|
DARK SHOT
|
4
|
8-05
|
J C Smith
|
Andrew Balding
|
GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-05
|
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
|
Keith Dalgleish
|
QUENCH DOLLY
|
3
|
8-04
|
Quench Racing Partnership
|
John Gallagher
|
GOLDEN APOLLO
|
3
|
8-04
|
David Scott
|
Tim Easterby
|
SEEKING MAGIC
|
9
|
8-04
|
The Seekers
|
Clive Cox
|
TOOFI (FR)
|
6
|
8-04
|
Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie
|
John Butler
|
KASBAH (IRE)
|
5
|
8-03
|
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
|
Amanda Perrett
|
FAST TRACK
|
6
|
8-03
|
Mrs Christine Barron
|
David Barron
|
LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE)
|
7
|
8-03
|
David Kilpatrick
|
David Griffiths
|
RICH AND FAMOUS (USA)
|
3
|
8-03
|
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
|
Mark Johnston
|
ZANETTO
|
7
|
8-03
|
Malcolm Walker
|
John Quinn
|
UDONTDODOU
|
4
|
8-03
|
Mrs Alison Guest
|
Richard Guest
|
CARTOGRAPHER
|
3
|
8-03
|
The Snailwell Stud
|
Martyn Meade
|
HANDSOME DUDE
|
5
|
8-02
|
W D & Mrs D A Glover
|
David Barron
|
SHAMSHON (IRE)
|
6
|
8-02
|
Mrs June Watts
|
Stuart Williams
|
LAPILLI
|
4
|
8-02
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
William Haggas
|
SECONDO (FR)
|
7
|
8-02
|
D J Deer
|
Joseph Tuite
|
THE COMMENDATORE
|
4
|
8-02
|
Ron Hull
|
David Barron
|
DISTANT PAST
|
6
|
8-01
|
J C G Chua
|
Kevin Ryan
|
THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE)
|
3
|
8-01
|
T Proctor
|
Richard Fahey
|
KODILINE (IRE)
|
3
|
8-01
|
Martin McHale & Partner
|
Clive Cox
|
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
|
5
|
8-01
|
Lightning Charlie Partnership
|
Amanda Perrett
|
ICE AGE (IRE)
|
4
|
8-01
|
Eden Racing III
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
GORING (GER)
|
5
|
8-00
|
G C Stevens
|
Eve Johnson Houghton
|
PETTOCHSIDE
|
8
|
8-00
|
P Cook
|
John Bridger
|
MAJOR JUMBO
|
3
|
8-00
|
T A Rahman
|
Kevin Ryan
|
YALAWIN (IRE)
|
3
|
8-00
|
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
|
Roger Varian
|
MONT KIARA (FR)
|
4
|
7-13
|
JCG Chua & CK Ong 1
|
Kevin Ryan
|
SIX STRINGS
|
3
|
7-12
|
Merchants and Missionaries
|
Richard Fahey
|
BELLEDESERT
|
4
|
7-12
|
K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four
|
Steph Hollinshead
|
NINJAGO
|
7
|
7-12
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
|
6
|
7-11
|
Dab Hand Racing
|
Charlie Wallis
|
DISCREET HERO (IRE)
|
4
|
7-11
|
Abdullah Saeed
|
Simon Crisford
|
PADDY POWER (IRE)
|
4
|
7-10
|
M Scaife & R A Fahey
|
Richard Fahey
|
ROYAL BRAVE (IRE)
|
6
|
7-10
|
James Edgar & William Donaldson
|
Rebecca Bastiman
|
LAUGHTON
|
4
|
7-10
|
Mrs Angie Bailey
|
Kevin Ryan
|
OPEN WIDE (USA)
|
3
|
7-09
|
George Materna & John McInerney
|
Amanda Perrett
|
SCORCHING HEAT
|
3
|
7-09
|
Qatar Racing Limited
|
Andrew Balding
|
THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE)
|
3
|
7-08
|
R A Fahey
|
Richard Fahey
|
INTIBAAH
|
7
|
7-08
|
Delancey
|
George Baker
|
RELATED
|
7
|
7-06
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
TOMMY G
|
4
|
7-05
|
Johnnie Delta Racing
|
Jim Goldie
|
TAVENER
|
5
|
7-05
|
Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker
|
David Griffiths
|
MANSHOOD (IRE)
|
4
|
7-04
|
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
|
Paul Midgley
|
L C SALOON
|
4
|
7-04
|
Clark Industrial Services Partnership
|
David Griffiths
|
MESHARDAL (GER)
|
7
|
7-03
|
The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr
|
Ruth Carr
|
ARCHIMEDES (IRE)
|
4
|
6-06
|
Ladies and The Tramps
|
David Griffiths
124 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
2 Irish-trained