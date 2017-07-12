2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival feature races take shape

There are now just under three weeks until the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival gets underway and enthralling world-class racing is on the horizon with the latest acceptors for the feature contests unveiled today.
The highlight of the week, the £1-million Qatar Sussex Stakes, staged on Wednesday, August 2, has 24 contenders going forward following yesterday’s scratchings’ deadline. A real clash of the generations is on the cards in the mile showpiece, with dual 2,000 Guineas winner Churchill (Aidan O’Brien) set to take on Godolphin’s star older milerRibchester (Richard Fahey).
Ribchester, who was a close third in the 2016 Qatar Sussex Stakes, has already scooped a pair of G1 prizes in 2017, with impressive victories in both the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and Newbury’s Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes. Churchill, the highest-rated three-year-old miler in the world, needs to bounce back from a below-par fourth behind Godolphin’sBarney Roy (Richard Hannon) in the G1 St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Other leading contenders for the Qatar Sussex Stakes include Sunday’s G1 Prix Jean Prat hero Thunder Snow (Saeed bin Suroor), also owned by Godolphin, Queen Anne Stakes runner-up Mutakayyef (William Haggas), French challenger Zelzal (Jean-Claude Rouget), winner of the G1 Prix Jean Prat in 2016 and a promising second on his reappearance in the G3 Prix Bertrand du Breuil at Chantilly on June 18, and Lightning Spear (David Simcock), successful in the G2 Doom Bar Celebration Mile at Goodwood in August last year and runner-up to Ribchester this season in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.
Aidan O’Brien has also left in triple G1-winning filly Winter, victorious in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes so far this season, Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes third Hydrangea and St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Lancaster Bomber.
Winter and Hydrangea also feature prominently among the 23 going forward for the £600,000 G1 Qatar Nassau Stakes for fillies and mares over nearly 10 furlongs on Thursday, August 3.
The entries for the Qatar Nassau Stakes also include last year’s runner-up and subsequent Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf heroine Queen’s Trust (Sir Michael Stoute) and Nezwaah(Roger Varian), who captured the G1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on July 2, when she defeated Rain Goddess (Aidan O’Brien) and Turret Rocks (Jim Bolger).
An intriguing contender is Aim To Please (Karl Burke). The four-year-old daughter of Excellent Art has yet to start for Yorkshire-based Burke, having been sold to her current owner John Dance for £340,000 at the Goffs London Sale on June 19.
A three-time winner in France for her former trainer Francois Doumen, including at G3 level, Aim To Please made her last appearance for Doumen when a staying-on fifth, beaten just under four lengths, behind Qemah in the G2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot on June 21.
Burke said: “We are keeping an eye on the weather, as ideally she needs a bit of cut in the ground, but we are looking at the Qatar Nassau Stakes for Aim To Please.
“She was a bit tired after the long journey and her race in the heat at Royal Ascot, so we haven’t done a lot with her since she joined us.
“She is cantering away now and I am very happy with her – she is a lovely filly.
“Without knowing a lot about Aim To Please, I thought it was a very good run at Royal Ascot. I watched the race with interest and I know P J (McDonald, jockey) was very happy,
“The mile and a quarter at Goodwood should suit her and the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville could be an option after the Nassau.
“If she didn’t go to Goodwood, we could look at a Listed race for her next, but we are anticipating that Winter might frighten off some of the opposition in the Nassau and it would be well worth having a crack at a Group One with her.”
Newmarket handler John Gosden has a great recent record in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, having sent out three of the last five winners. His two remaining entries are So Mi Dar, winner of four of her five starts, but yet to start in 2017, and Prix de Diane fourth Shutter Speed.
The Qatar Goodwood Cup, upgraded to G1 status with a much increased prize fund of £500,000 this year, takes place over two miles on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Tuesday, August 1, after being switched from its traditional Thursday slot, and has 25 horses still in contention.
A rematch between Big Orange (Michael Bell) and Order Of St George (Aidan O’Brien) is on the cards, with the duo separated by a short-head when Big Orange took the G1 Gold Cup over half a mile further at Royal Ascot on June 22.
Big Orange would become only the second triple winner of the Qatar Goodwood Cup if successful again this year, having taken both the 2015 and 2016 renewals. The only previous three-time winner of Goodwood’s top staying race was Double Trigger in 1995, 1997 and 1998.
Other eye-catching acceptors in the Qatar Goodwood Cup include Wicklow Brave (Willie Mullins), successful at G1 level on the Flat in last year’s Irish St Leger and in G1 company over hurdles, plus Sheikhzayedroad (David Simcock), a close third to Big Orange at Goodwood in 2016 and subsequently successful in G2 company at Ascot on British Champions Day in October.
The Qatar Goodwood Cup offers three-year-olds the chance to take on older horses. The four remaining three-year-olds this year are headed by Stradivarius (John Gosden), winner of the G2 Queen’s Vase over a mile and three quarters at Royal Ascot.
The Qatar Sussex Stakes, Qatar Nassau Stakes and Qatar Goodwood Cup are all part of the QIPCO British Champions Series.
Two-time G1 winner Limato (Henry Candy) and American raider Bound For Nowhere(Wesley Ward USA) feature among the 35 entries for the £300,000 G2 Qatar Lennox Stakes over seven furlongs on Tuesday, August 1.
Godolphin has plenty of representation, with last year’s winner Dutch Connection (Charlie Hills) and seven-furlong specialist Home Of The Brave (Hugo Palmer) among a five-strong team.
Exciting three-year-old Battaash (Charlie Hills) is one of the 19 horses remaining in the £300,000 G2 Qatar King George Stakes over five furlongs on Friday, August 4. The Dark Angel gelding is two from two so far this season and made short work his rivals in a G3 contest at Sandown Park on July 8.
Northern raider Take Cover (David Griffiths) is chasing an unprecedented third win in the Qatar King George Stakes following brave successes in 2016 and 2014. The 10-year-old was also second to Muthmir (William Haggas) in 2015.
G1-winning sprinters Profitable (Clive Cox) and Marsha (Sir Mark Prescott), second and third respectively in the G1 King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot, also go forward.
Ante-post favourite Projection (Roger Charlton, 9st 6lb), third in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot on his latest start, headlines the 124 acceptors for the £250,000 Qatar Stewards’ Cup over six furlongs on Saturday, August 5.
There are 76 going forward for the £150,000 Betfred Mile, with Tashweeq (25/1, John Gosden) topping the weights on 9st 10lb. Betfred’s 10/1 joint favourites are Godolphin’sBlair House (9st 2lb, Charlie Appleby) and Victory Bond (9st 2lb, William Haggas). The Betfred Mile takes place on Friday, August 4.
 The Qatar Goodwood Cup
Group 1, £500,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, two miles. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 8lb, fillies 8st 5lb; four-year-olds and upwards colts and geldings 9st 7lb, fillies 9st 4lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (29 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (25 remain), six-day confirmations and £25,000 supplementary entry stage July 26. Final declarations 10am Sunday, July 30.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
BIG ORANGE
6
9-07
Bill and Tim Gredley
Michael Bell
BIN BATTUTA
3
8-08
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DAL HARRAILD
4
9-07
St Albans Bloodstock Limited
William Haggas
ENDLESS TIME (IRE)
5
9-04
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
FINN MCCOOL (IRE)
3
8-08
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
HIGH JINX (IRE)
9
9-07
Mr & Mrs W J Williams
Tim Easterby
HIGHER POWER
5
9-07
Mrs Martin Armstrong
James Fanshawe
NATURAL SCENERY
4
9-04
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
ORDER OF ST GEORGE (IRE)
5
9-07
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, L Williams
Aidan O’Brien IRE
ORIENTAL FOX (GER)
9
9-07
Markus Graff
Mark Johnston
PALLASATOR
8
9-07
Qatar Racing Limited
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
PLATITUDE
4
9-07
Khalid Abdullah
Sir Michael Stoute
PRINCE OF ARRAN
4
9-07
Saeed bel Obaida
Charlie Fellowes
QEWY (IRE)
7
9-07
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
SHE IS NO LADY
5
9-04
D & J Newell
Ralph Beckett
SHEIKHZAYEDROAD
8
9-07
Mohammed Jaber
David Simcock
SIMPLE VERSE (IRE)
5
9-04
QRL/Sheikh Suhaim Al Thani/M Al Kubaisi
Ralph Beckett
SIXTIES GROOVE (IRE)
4
9-07
Susan Roy
Jeremy Noseda
ST MICHEL
4
9-07
Exors of the Late J L C Pearce
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
STRADIVARIUS (IRE)
3
8-08
Bjorn Nielsen
John Gosden
SWEET SELECTION
5
9-04
Paul Brocklehurst
Hughie Morrison
US ARMY RANGER (IRE)
4
9-07
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
WICKLOW BRAVE
8
9-07
Wicklow Bloodstock (Ireland) Ltd
Willie Mullins IRE
WINNING STORY
4
9-07
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
WISCONSIN (JPN)
3
8-08
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
 
25 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
5 Irish-trained
The Qatar Sussex Stakes
Group 1, £1,000,000 total prize fund, part of the British Champions Series. Wednesday, August 2, 1m. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 9st 1lb, fillies 8st 12lb; four-year-olds and up colts and geldings 9st 8lb, fillies 9st 5lb. Entries closed May 30, entries revealed May 31 (40 entries). Scratchings deadline July 11 (24 remain), six-day confirmation & £70,000 supplementary stage July 27, final declarations July 31.
HORSE
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
BARNEY ROY
3
9-01
Godolphin
Richard Hannon
BENBATL
3
9-01
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
CHURCHILL (IRE)
3
9-01
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE)
6
9-08
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DREAM CASTLE
3
9-01
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
7
9-08
Fitri Hay
Andrew Balding
HYDRANGEA (IRE)
3
8-12
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
KOOL KOMPANY (IRE)
5
9-08
Kool Kompany Partnership
Richard Hannon
LANCASTER BOMBER (USA)
3
9-01
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
LIGHTNING SPEAR
6
9-08
Qatar Racing Limited
David Simcock
MUTAKAYYEF
6
9-08
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
4
9-08
Team Wallop
Richard Hannon
PEACE ENVOY (FR)
3
9-01
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
RAIN GODDESS (IRE)
3
8-12
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
RIBCHESTER (IRE)
4
9-08
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
ROLY POLY (USA)
3
8-12
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA)
3
9-01
Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables
Aidan O’Brien IRE
THUNDER SNOW (IRE)
3
9-01
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
TOSCANINI (IRE)
5
9-08
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
WHITECLIFFSOFDOVER (USA)
3
9-01
Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith & Sue Magnier
Aidan O’Brien IRE
WINTER (IRE)
3
8-12
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
WUHEIDA
3
8-12
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
ZELZAL (FR)
4
9-08
Al Shaqab Racing
Jean Claude Rouget FR
ZONDERLAND
4
9-08
Cheveley Park Stud
Clive Cox
 
24 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
10 Irish-trained
1French-trained
The Qatar Nassau Stakes
Group 1, £600,000 total prize fund. Thursday, August 3, 1m 2f (1m 1f 197y). For three-year-olds and upwards, fillies and mares. Weights: three-year-olds 8st 13lb, four-year-olds and upwards 9st 7lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 28 (30 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (23 remain), six-day confirmations and £40,000 supplementary entry stage July 28. Final declarations 10am Tuesday, August 1.
HORSE
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
ABINGDON (USA)
4
9-07
Ballymacoll Stud
Sir Michael Stoute
ABSOLUTE BLAST (IRE)
5
9-07
K Sohi
Archie Watson
AIM TO PLEASE (FR)
4
9-07
John Dance
Karl Burke
ALLURINGLY (USA)
3
8-13
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
ARABIAN HOPE (USA)
3
8-13
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
BLOND ME (IRE)
5
9-07
Barbara M Keller
Andrew Balding
CREGGS PIPES (IRE)
5
9-07
Delphi Six Syndicate
Andrew Slattery IRE
HYDRANGEA (IRE)
3
8-13
Derrick Smith, Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
INTRICATELY (IRE)
3
8-13
Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez
Joseph O’Brien IRE
LAGANORE (IRE)
5
9-07
Newtown Anner Stud Farm
Tony Martin IRE
NEZWAAH
4
9-07
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
POCKETFULLOFDREAMS (FR)
3
8-13
Michael Tabor/Sue Magnier/Derrick Smith/M Jooste
Aidan O’Brien IRE
QUEEN’S TRUST
4
9-07
Cheveley Park Stud
Sir Michael Stoute
RAIN GODDESS (IRE)
3
8-13
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
SEA OF GRACE (IRE)
3
8-13
Sunderland Holding Inc
William Haggas
SHUTTER SPEED
3
8-13
Khalid Abdullah
John Gosden
SMART CALL (SAF)
6
9-07
Miss Jessica Slack
Sir Michael Stoute
SO MI DAR
4
9-07
Lord Lloyd-Webber
John Gosden
SOBETSU
3
8-13
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
TURRET ROCKS (IRE)
4
9-07
Mrs June Judd
Jim Bolger IRE
WAJNAH (FR)
3
8-13
Al Shaqab Racing
Francois Rohaut FR
WINTER (IRE)
3
8-13
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
WUHEIDA
3
8-13
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
 
23 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
9 Irish-trained
1 French-trained
The Qatar Lennox Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Tuesday, August 1, seven furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 11lb, fillies 8st 8lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 3lb, fillies and mares 9st. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (46 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (35 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 26, final declarations 10am July 30.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
ABSOLUTELY SO (IRE)
7
9-03
The George Smith Family Partnership
Andrew Balding
ACLAIM (IRE)
4
9-03
Canning Downs & Partner
Martyn Meade
AL JAZI (IRE)
4
9-00
Al Shaqab Racing
Francois Rohaut FR
ASKING (IRE)
3
8-08
Sue Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
BOUND FOR NOWHERE (USA)
3
8-11
Wesley A Ward
Wesley Ward USA
BRETON ROCK (IRE)
7
9-03
John Cook
David Simcock
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
7
9-03
Fitri Hay
Peter Chapple-Hyam
CENOTAPH (USA)
5
9-03
Mrs Doreen Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
COUGAR MOUNTAIN (IRE)
6
9-03
Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Sue Magnier/Annemarie O’Brien
Aidan O’Brien IRE
DABYAH (IRE)
3
8-08
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
John Gosden
DREAM CASTLE
3
8-11
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DUTCH CONNECTION
5
9-03
Godolphin
Charles Hills
FLIGHT RISK (IRE)
6
9-03
Jackie Bolger
Jim Bolger IRE
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
7
9-03
Fitri Hay
Andrew Balding
HOME OF THE BRAVE (IRE)
5
9-03
Godolphin
Hugo Palmer
IBN MALIK (IRE)
4
9-03
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
JALLOTA
6
9-03
Fitri Hay
Charles Hills
JUNGLE CAT (IRE)
5
9-03
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
KARAR
5
9-03
Al Shaqab Racing
Francis-Henri Graffard FR
KOOL KOMPANY (IRE)
5
9-03
Kool Kompany Partnership
Richard Hannon
LIBRISA BREEZE
5
9-03
Tony Bloom
Dean Ivory
LIMATO (IRE)
5
9-03
Paul G Jacobs
Henry Candy
MIX AND MINGLE (IRE)
4
9-00
Aida Fustoq
Chris Wall
MUBTASIM (IRE)
3
8-11
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
OH THIS IS US (IRE)
4
9-03
Team Wallop
Richard Hannon
PEACE ENVOY (FR)
3
8-11
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
POLYBIUS
6
9-03
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
David Simcock
RICHARD PANKHURST
5
9-03
Godolphin
John Gosden
SECOND THOUGHT (IRE)
3
8-11
Liam Sheridan
William Haggas
SO BELOVED
7
9-03
Thoroughbred British Racing
David O’Meara
SOLOMON’S BAY (IRE)
3
8-11
Prince A A Faisal
Roger Varian
SPIRIT OF VALOR (USA)
3
8-11
Smith/Magnier/Tabor/Stonestreet Stables
Aidan O’Brien IRE
STORMY ANTARCTIC
4
9-03
P K Siu
Ed Walker
SUEDOIS (FR)
6
9-03
George Turner & Clipper Logistics
David O’Meara
WINNING WAYS (IRE)
3
8-11
P Makin
Jeremy Noseda
 
35 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
6 Irish-trained
2 French-trained
1 US-trained
The Qatar King George Stakes
Group 2, £300,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, five furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Weights: three-year-old colts and geldings 8st 13lb, fillies 8st 10lb; four-year-old and upwards colts and geldings 9st 2lb, fillies 8st 13lb. Penalties: after 2016, a winner of a G2 race 3lb, of a G1 race 5lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (24 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (19 remain), six-day confirmations and £15,000 supplementary stage July 29, final declarations 10am August 2.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
AFANDEM (IRE)
3
8-13
Hamad Rashed Bin Ghedayer
Hugo Palmer
ALPHABET
3
8-10
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
ARDAD (IRE)
3
8-13
Abdullah Saeed Al Naboodah
John Gosden
BATTAASH (IRE)
3
8-13
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
BRANDO
5
9-02
Mrs Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
COTAI GLORY
5
9-02
Kangyu Int Racing (HK) Ltd & F Ma
Charles Hills
FINAL VENTURE
5
9-02
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
GOLDREAM
8
9-02
J Sargeant & Mrs J Morley
Robert Cowell
HIT THE BID
3
8-13
Straight To Victory Syndicate
Darren Bunyan IRE
JUDICIAL (IRE)
5
9-02
Elite Racing Club
Julie Camacho
KACHY
4
9-02
Jones Lowe Mound Trowbridge
Tom Dascombe
KYLLANG ROCK (IRE)
3
8-13
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
James Tate
MARSHA (IRE)
4
8-13
Elite Racing Club
Sir Mark Prescott Bt
MUTHMIR (IRE)
7
9-05
Hamdan Al Maktoum
William Haggas
PRICELESS
4
9-02
Alan Spence
Clive Cox
PROFITABLE (IRE)
5
9-02
Godolphin
Clive Cox
TAKE COVER
10
9-02
Norcroft Park Stud
David Griffiths
WASHINGTON DC (IRE)
4
9-02
Sue Magnier,Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith
Aidan O’Brien IRE
YALTA (IRE)
3
8-13
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
 
19 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
3 Irish-trained
The Betfred Mile
Class 2 handicap, £150,000 total prize fund. Friday, August 4, one mile. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 3lb; a winner of two races 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (89 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (76 remain), six-day confirmations July 29, final declarations 10am August 2. Safety limit – 20 runners.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
TASHWEEQ (IRE)
4
9-10
Hamdan Al Maktoum
John Gosden
HERE COMES WHEN (IRE)
7
9-10
Fitri Hay
Andrew Balding
ZHUI FENG (IRE)
4
9-06
John Connolly & Odile Griffith
Amanda Perrett
MASTER CARPENTER (IRE)
6
9-05
David Little The Links Partnership
Rod Millman
MUSTASHRY
4
9-05
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Sir Michael Stoute
ARCANADA (IRE)
4
9-05
The Arcanada Partnership
Tom Dascombe
ANOTHER TOUCH
4
9-04
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
Richard Fahey
REMARKABLE
4
9-04
Cheveley Park Stud
John Gosden
GM HOPKINS
6
9-04
Robin Geffen
John Gosden
BANKSEA
4
9-04
L Marinopoulos
Luca Cumani
MUNTAZAH
4
9-03
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
MASTER THE WORLD (IRE)
6
9-03
K Quinn/ C Benham
David Elsworth
VICTORY BOND
4
9-02
Bloomsbury Stud
William Haggas
TONY CURTIS
4
9-02
Chelsea Thoroughbreds – Saint Tropez
Richard Hannon
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
4
9-02
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
BLAIR HOUSE (IRE)
4
9-02
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
HORS DE COMBAT
6
9-02
Chris van Hoorn Racing
Denis Coakley
GREAT ORDER (USA)
4
9-02
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
FLAMING SPEAR (IRE)
5
9-01
Tony Bloom
Kevin Ryan
DRAGON MALL (USA)
4
9-01
Mohammed Jaber
David Simcock
MYTHICAL MADNESS
6
9-01
J C G Chua
David O’Meara
BOSSY GUEST (IRE)
5
9-01
John Guest Racing
Mick Channon
PRINCE GAGARIN (IRE)
5
9-00
Windflower Overseas & J L Dunlop OBE
Ed Dunlop
BELGIAN BILL
9
8-13
PJL, Byrne & Baker
George Baker
GREENSIDE
6
8-13
Clayton, Frost, Kebell & Turner
Henry Candy
EL VIP (IRE)
4
8-13
Al Shaqab Racing
Luca Cumani
DONNCHA (IRE)
6
8-13
David Bannon
Robert Eddery
FASTNET TEMPEST (IRE)
4
8-13
OTI Racing
William Haggas
ABE LINCOLN (USA)
4
8-13
Susan Roy
Jeremy Noseda
G K CHESTERTON (IRE)
4
8-13
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
FIRST SELECTION (SPA)
4
8-12
Abdulla Al Mansoori
Simon Crisford
TRICORN (IRE)
3
8-12
H R H Princess Haya of Jordan
John Gosden
BOOMSHACKERLACKER (IRE)
7
8-12
PJL Racing
George Baker
RUSUMAAT (IRE)
3
8-12
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
TUMBAGA (USA)
6
8-12
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
LAIDBACK ROMEO (IRE)
5
8-12
Alan G Craddock
Clive Cox
WITHERNSEA (IRE)
6
8-11
Tiffin Sandwiches Limited & Partner
Richard Fahey
LESHLAA (USA)
3
8-10
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
GOSSIPING
5
8-10
G L Moore & Ashley Carr
Gary Moore
FIRNAS
4
8-09
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
DARK RED (IRE)
5
8-09
The Hon R J Arculli
Ed Dunlop
HOLIDAY MAGIC (IRE)
6
8-08
A Saha
Michael Easterby
FAWAAREQ (IRE)
4
8-07
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Owen Burrows
BLESS HIM (IRE)
3
8-07
Qatar Racing Limited
David Simcock
ONE WORD MORE (IRE)
7
8-07
M J Macleod
Tim Easterby
SIR RODERIC (IRE)
4
8-07
David Little The Links Partnership
Rod Millman
SHAIYEM (IRE)
4
8-07
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
REALIZE
7
8-06
Twenty Stars Partnership
David Simcock
SINFONIETTA (FR)
5
8-06
Clive Washbourn
David Menuisier
MR SCARAMANGA
3
8-05
Robert Moss and Christopher Brennan
Simon Dow
WAR GLORY (IRE)
4
8-05
Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi
Richard Hannon
ZWAYYAN
4
8-05
Al Shaqab Racing
William Haggas
NICHOLAS T
5
8-04
W M Johnstone
Jim Goldie
ICE SLICE (IRE)
6
8-04
The MacDougall Two
James Eustace
MASHAM STAR (IRE)
3
8-04
3 Batterhams and a Reay
Mark Johnston
HOME CUMMINS (IRE)
5
8-04
Mrs H Steel
Richard Fahey
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS (IRE)
4
8-03
Laurence Bellman
Ed Walker
WAHASH (IRE)
3
8-03
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
MUTARAKEZ (IRE)
5
8-02
D McLean-Reid & G P M Morland
Brian Meehan
MEDAHIM (IRE)
3
8-02
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
MUSTARRID (IRE)
3
8-01
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Richard Hannon
MJJACK (IRE)
3
8-01
Mrs M Gittins
Karl Burke
LEADER’S LEGACY (USA)
3
8-01
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
CHIEFOFCHIEFS
4
8-00
Mervyn Ayers
Charlie Fellowes
MOSTAHEL
3
8-00
Al Shaqab Racing
Richard Hannon
TITI MAKFI
3
8-00
Paul & Clare Rooney
Mark Johnston
AFAAK
3
7-13
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
THOMAS CRANMER (USA)
3
7-13
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
MAKE TIME (IRE)
3
7-12
Gail Brown Racing (VII)
David Menuisier
AARDWOLF (USA)
3
7-12
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
DR JULIUS NO
3
7-10
Gallagher Bloodstock Limited
Richard Hughes
STORM KING
8
7-10
Eros Bloodstock
David Griffiths
GRAPHITE STORM
3
7-09
Mrs Olive Shaw
Clive Cox
SURREY HOPE (USA)
3
7-08
Surrey Racing (SH)
Joseph Tuite
MUTARABBY (IRE)
3
7-08
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
BLACK TRILBY (IRE)
3
7-05
Alan Spence
Clive Cox
 
76 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
The Qatar Stewards’ Cup
Class 2 heritage handicap. £250,000 total prize fund. Saturday, August 5, six furlongs. For three-year-olds and upwards. Lowest weight 8st, highest weight 9st 10lb – any horse rated above 110 will initially be treated as having that rating and the highest weight allotted will be 9at 10lb. Subsequently, the excess over 110 in any rating will be added without limitation to the highest weight to be carried. Penalties: after July 1, a winner of a race 6lb. Entries closed June 27, entries revealed June 29 (127 entries), scratchings deadline July 11 (124 remain), five-day confirmations July 31, final declarations 10am August 3.  Safety limit – 28 runners. There is a £75,000 consolation race on the same day for those horses who do not get into the Qatar Stewards’ Cup.
Horse
Age
Wgt
Owner
Trainer
GROWL
5
9-10
Dr Marwan Koukash
Richard Fahey
PERFECT PASTURE
7
9-10
S Hull, S Hollings & D Swales
Michael Easterby
DUKE OF FIRENZE
8
9-10
Adlam, Damary-Thompson, Wilson, Griffiths
David Griffiths
INTISAAB
6
9-09
Stuart Graham
David O’Meara
STEADY PACE
4
9-08
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
BUCKSTAY (IRE)
7
9-08
Fitri Hay
Peter Chapple-Hyam
DONJUAN TRIUMPHANT (IRE)
4
9-07
King Power Racing Co Ltd
Andrew Balding
HILLBILLY BOY (IRE)
7
9-06
Macguire’s Bloodstock Ltd
Tom Dascombe
PROJECTION
4
9-06
The Royal Ascot Racing Club
Roger Charlton
MOBSTA (IRE)
5
9-05
Billy Parish
Mick Channon
SUTTER COUNTY
3
9-05
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
TOP SCORE
3
9-05
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
DANZENO
6
9-05
A M Wragg
Michael Appleby
ORION’S BOW
6
9-05
T J Swiers
Tim Easterby
LANCELOT DU LAC (ITY)
7
9-05
Michael & Heather Yarrow
Dean Ivory
RAUCOUS
4
9-05
Highclere Thoroughbred Racing (Melbourne)
William Haggas
AEOLUS
6
9-04
Andrew Buxton
Ed Walker
EASTERN IMPACT (IRE)
6
9-04
Exors of the late D W Barker
Richard Fahey
TROPICS (USA)
9
9-04
Dean Ivory
Dean Ivory
SOLAR FLAIR
5
9-04
Art Of Racing & The Kimber Family
William Knight
POLYBIUS
6
9-03
Amo Racing Ltd & Partners
David Simcock
OUTBACK TRAVELLER (IRE)
6
9-03
Lordship Stud & Mrs J Morley
Robert Cowell
SQUATS (IRE)
5
9-03
Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
BIRCHWOOD (IRE)
4
9-03
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
EDWARD LEWIS
4
9-02
Akela Construction Ltd
David O’Meara
SHANGHAI GLORY (IRE)
4
9-02
Fitri Hay
Charles Hills
PIPERS NOTE
7
9-02
Cragg Wood Racing
Ruth Carr
CULTURATI
4
9-02
Godolphin
Charlie Appleby
HOOF IT
10
9-01
A Chandler Racing
Michael Easterby
MAAREK
10
9-01
Lisbunny Syndicate
Evanna McCutcheon IRE
HARRY HURRICANE
5
9-01
PJL Racing
George Baker
MUNTADAB (IRE)
5
9-00
Fell & High Hopes Partnership
Roger Fell
NAADIRR (IRE)
6
9-00
Middleham Park Racing XXX
Kevin Ryan
GRAVITY FLOW (IRE)
4
9-00
Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum
William Haggas
BIG TIME (IRE)
6
9-00
Big Time Partners
Kevin Ryan
DOCTOR SARDONICUS
6
9-00
Charles Wentworth
David Simcock
POYLE VINNIE
7
9-00
C L Bacon
Michael Appleby
STAKE ACCLAIM (IRE)
5
8-13
M J Yarrow
Dean Ivory
NAGGERS (IRE)
6
8-13
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
LEXINGTON ABBEY
6
8-13
Middleham Park Racing XIX
Kevin Ryan
GO FAR
7
8-13
R West
Alan Bailey
AL QAHWA (IRE)
4
8-12
Gallop Racing
David O’Meara
BRIAN THE SNAIL (IRE)
3
8-12
Godolphin
Richard Fahey
SIR DANCEALOT (IRE)
3
8-12
C Benham/ D Whitford/ L Quinn/ K Quinn
David Elsworth
RIGHT TOUCH
7
8-12
Nicholas Wrigley & Kevin Hart
Richard Fahey
HOOFALONG
7
8-11
A Chandler, David & Yvonne Blunt
Michael Easterby
NEW BIDDER
6
8-11
Mrs June Watts
David Barron
VIBRANT CHORDS
4
8-11
Paul G Jacobs
Henry Candy
PRIVATE MATTER
3
8-11
Cheveley Park Stud
Richard Fahey
KADRIZZI (FR)
4
8-10
A Chapman & Wentdale Limited
Dean Ivory
WAR DEPARTMENT (IRE)
4
8-10
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
CAPTAIN COLBY (USA)
5
8-10
Lee Tze Bun Marces
Ed Walker
BARRACUDA BOY (IRE)
7
8-10
Laurence Bellman
Marjorie Fife
GEORGE BOWEN (IRE)
5
8-10
M A Scaife
Richard Fahey
UPSTAGING
5
8-09
HRH Sultan Ahmad Shah
Paul Cole
SON OF AFRICA
5
8-08
One Too Many Partners
Henry Candy
CENOTAPH (USA)
5
8-08
Mrs Doreen Tabor
Aidan O’Brien IRE
JUMIRA BRIDGE
3
8-08
Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
GUNMETAL (IRE)
4
8-08
Mrs J K Powell
Charles Hills
WAQAAS
3
8-07
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Charles Hills
ORVAR (IRE)
4
8-07
Saleh Al Homaizi & Imad Al Sagar
Robert Cowell
TERUNTUM STAR (FR)
5
8-07
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
STELLARTA
6
8-06
Vincent Ward
Michael Blanshard
TOMILY (IRE)
3
8-06
Des Anderson
Richard Hannon
JORDAN SPORT
4
8-06
M Khan X2 Pip Walter Harry Wigan
David Simcock
TOMMY TAYLOR (USA)
3
8-06
Mrs Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
KING ROBERT
4
8-06
Ceffyl Racing
Bryan Smart
GIN IN THE INN (IRE)
4
8-06
Dean Hardman and Stella Hardman
Richard Fahey
LITTLE PALAVER
5
8-06
Trevor Fox
Clive Cox
RED PIKE (IRE)
6
8-06
Michael Moses & Terry Moses
Bryan Smart
REPUTATION (IRE)
4
8-06
Fulbeck Horse Syndicate Ltd
John Quinn
GOODWOOD CRUSADER (IRE)
3
8-05
Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group (23) Ltd
Richard Hughes
CLASSIC SENIORITY
5
8-05
HuggyMac Racing
Marjorie Fife
ROBERO
5
8-05
Alan Zheng
Michael Easterby
DIRECT TIMES (IRE)
6
8-05
Allan Belshaw
Peter Chapple-Hyam
EKHTIYAAR
3
8-05
Hamdan Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
RASHEEQ (IRE)
4
8-05
A Denham & Partner
Tim Easterby
DARK SHOT
4
8-05
J C Smith
Andrew Balding
GLENROWAN ROSE (IRE)
4
8-05
Weldspec Glasgow Limited
Keith Dalgleish
QUENCH DOLLY
3
8-04
Quench Racing Partnership
John Gallagher
GOLDEN APOLLO
3
8-04
David Scott
Tim Easterby
SEEKING MAGIC
9
8-04
The Seekers
Clive Cox
TOOFI (FR)
6
8-04
Northumbria Leisure Ltd & C H McGhie
John Butler
KASBAH (IRE)
5
8-03
Coombelands Racing Syndicate
Amanda Perrett
FAST TRACK
6
8-03
Mrs Christine Barron
David Barron
LUCKY BEGGAR (IRE)
7
8-03
David Kilpatrick
David Griffiths
RICH AND FAMOUS (USA)
3
8-03
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum
Mark Johnston
ZANETTO
7
8-03
Malcolm Walker
John Quinn
UDONTDODOU
4
8-03
Mrs Alison Guest
Richard Guest
CARTOGRAPHER
3
8-03
The Snailwell Stud
Martyn Meade
HANDSOME DUDE
5
8-02
W D & Mrs D A Glover
David Barron
SHAMSHON (IRE)
6
8-02
Mrs June Watts
Stuart Williams
LAPILLI
4
8-02
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
William Haggas
SECONDO (FR)
7
8-02
D J Deer
Joseph Tuite
THE COMMENDATORE
4
8-02
Ron Hull
David Barron
DISTANT PAST
6
8-01
J C G Chua
Kevin Ryan
THE WAGON WHEEL (IRE)
3
8-01
T Proctor
Richard Fahey
KODILINE (IRE)
3
8-01
Martin McHale & Partner
Clive Cox
LIGHTNING CHARLIE
5
8-01
Lightning Charlie Partnership
Amanda Perrett
ICE AGE (IRE)
4
8-01
Eden Racing III
Eve Johnson Houghton
GORING (GER)
5
8-00
G C Stevens
Eve Johnson Houghton
PETTOCHSIDE
8
8-00
P Cook
John Bridger
MAJOR JUMBO
3
8-00
T A Rahman
Kevin Ryan
YALAWIN (IRE)
3
8-00
Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum
Roger Varian
MONT KIARA (FR)
4
7-13
JCG Chua & CK Ong 1
Kevin Ryan
SIX STRINGS
3
7-12
Merchants and Missionaries
Richard Fahey
BELLEDESERT
4
7-12
K Meredith, D Hodson, The Ocean Four
Steph Hollinshead
NINJAGO
7
7-12
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
ZAC BROWN (IRE)
6
7-11
Dab Hand Racing
Charlie Wallis
DISCREET HERO (IRE)
4
7-11
Abdullah Saeed
Simon Crisford
PADDY POWER (IRE)
4
7-10
M Scaife & R A Fahey
Richard Fahey
ROYAL BRAVE (IRE)
6
7-10
James Edgar & William Donaldson
Rebecca Bastiman
LAUGHTON
4
7-10
Mrs Angie Bailey
Kevin Ryan
OPEN WIDE (USA)
3
7-09
George Materna & John McInerney
Amanda Perrett
SCORCHING HEAT
3
7-09
Qatar Racing Limited
Andrew Balding
THE FEATHERED NEST (IRE)
3
7-08
R A Fahey
Richard Fahey
INTIBAAH
7
7-08
Delancey
George Baker
RELATED
7
7-06
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
TOMMY G
4
7-05
Johnnie Delta Racing
Jim Goldie
TAVENER
5
7-05
Baker, Hensby, Longden, Baker
David Griffiths
MANSHOOD (IRE)
4
7-04
Taylor’s Bloodstock Ltd
Paul Midgley
L C SALOON
4
7-04
Clark Industrial Services Partnership
David Griffiths
MESHARDAL (GER)
7
7-03
The Hollinbridge Partnership & Ruth Carr
Ruth Carr
ARCHIMEDES (IRE)
4
6-06
Ladies and The Tramps
David Griffiths
 
124 entries go forward following July 11 scratchings’ deadline
2 Irish-trained
