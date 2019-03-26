10 Randox Health Grand National Factfiles Posted by racenews on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Anibale Fly (FR) 9-11-06

Breeding: b g Assessor (IRE) – Nouba Fly (FR) (Chamberlin (FR))

Breeder: Earl Baty, Mr V Baty, Mr F Lemercier

Born: May 28, 2010

Owner: J P McManus

Trainer: Tony Martin IRE

Form: 211/1346/112P142/591F34-622

*Fourth, beaten 11 and a half lengths, in the 2018 Randox Health Grand National. His handicap rating of 164 is 5lb higher this time around, but following his second in the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup his rating has been raised to 172 and he is therefore 8lb well-in for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National.

*Made the frame in the two most recent renewals of the G1 Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup over three and a quarter miles, finishing third behind Native River in 2018 and a tremendous second to Al Boum Photo on March 15 this year.

*Made two starts this season prior to the Cheltenham Festival, including when chasing home Monalee in the G2 Red Mills Chase (2m 4f) at Gowran Park on February 16.

*High-class novice chaser two seasons ago, finishing second in G1 contests at Fairyhouse (2m 4f) and the Punchestown Festival (3m 1f).

*Won twice over hurdles and twice in bumpers.

Jump race record: Starts: 23; Wins: 7; 2nd: 5; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £503,108

J P McManus

Born: March 10, 1951 in Co Limerick, Ireland. Background: John Patrick ‘J P’ McManus attended the Christian Brothers School on Sexton Street, Limerick. He left his father’s plant hire business at the age of 20 to become a racecourse bookmaker, but then took the less well-trodden route of gamekeeper-turned-poacher when becoming a professional punter. McManus recalls one of his first bets as being on Merryman II in the 1960 Grand National when he was just nine, but the bet that changed his life was £4 on Linden Tree in a Newmarket maiden in 1970, the horse winning at 100/8. He had another £4 on when Linden Tree won the Observer Gold Cup at 25/1, and £5 each-way at 33/1 for the Derby, when the horse beat all bar Mill Reef. He was dubbed “the Sundance Kid” by journalist Hugh McIlvanney after landing a number of major gambles during the 1970s. McManus has a host of business interests including dealing on the financial markets from his Geneva, Switzerland, base (since circa 1994), part-ownership of the Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados, where he also has a house and an extensive global property portfolio. With Coolmore supremo John Magnier, he bought a 28.7% stake in Manchester United through the Cubic Expression company before subsequently selling out to US tycoon Malcolm Glazer in 2005. He was in the news shortly after that because of his stake in the pub and restaurant operator Mitchells and Butler. In 2018, The Irish Independent valued McManus as having assets of €2.1 billion. Racing interests: McManus purchased his first racehorse, Cill Dara, at the age of 26 and is the biggest Jump owner in terms of numbers in Britain and Ireland, with over 400 horses in training. He owns Jackdaws Castle, the Gloucestershire yard that Jonjo O’Neill trains from, and has invested heavily in improving facilities since purchasing the property in 2001. Mister Donovan provided him with his first Cheltenham Festival success in the 1982 Sun Alliance Novices’ Hurdle and McManus has enjoyed 59 winners in total at the meeting – including five this year. He has amassed a record eight victories in the G1 Unibet Champion Hurdle – far more than any other owner. He has also won a G1 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Synchronised (2012) and three G1 Stayers’ Hurdles with Baracouda (2002 & 2003) and More Of That (2014). A full 28 years after his first runner in the race, McManus finally achieved a long-held ambition when Don’t Push It, trained by Jonjo O’Neill and ridden by A P McCoy, won the 2010 Grand National at Aintree He has had plenty of horses placed in the Randox Health Grand National too, as well lots of success during the Randox Health Grand National Festival. He has been British champion Jump owner 10 times – in the 2005/6, 2006/7, 2008/9, 2009/10, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17 & 2017/18 seasons. He retained record-breaking 20-time champion Jump jockey A P McCoy as his main jockey from April, 2004 until the rider’s retirement in April, 2015. Barry Geraghty took over that position, with McCoy having an advisory role. Frank Berry is the longstanding McManus racing manager. McManus bought Martinstown Stud, Co. Limerick, in 1982 and built a big mansion there in 2004. Other interests: McManus does a lot of work for charity, including his Pro-Am golf tournament, which takes place every five years (it will be staged next in 2020) and has raised over 140 million euros. He supports many charitable projects in Co Limerick. McManus is also a keen backgammon player and a big hurling fan. Personal life: He is married to Noreen and they have three children, John, Kieran and Sue Ann.

Randox Health Grand National Record – 65: 1982 Deep Gale (FELL 1st); 1988 Bucko (PU 27th); 1992 Laura’s Beau (3rd); 1994 Laura’s Beau (FELL 6th); 1996 Wylde Hide (UR 24th); 1997 Wylde Hide (UR 22nd); 1998 Gimme Five (5th); 2002 Spot Thedifference (UR 27th); 2003 Youlneverwalkalone (PU 13th); 2004 Clan Royal (2nd), Spot Thedifference (5th), Risk Accessor (UR 6th), Le Coudray (FELL 22nd); 2005 Innox (7th), Spot Thedifference (18th), Shamawan (21st), Clan Royal (CO 22nd), Le Coudray (PU 21st), Risk Accessor (UR 2nd); 2006 Clan Royal (3rd), Risk Accessor (5th), Innox (FELL 1st), First Gold (UR 23rd); 2007 L’Ami (10th), Clan Royal (11th); 2008 King Johns Castle (2nd), L’Ami (FELL 2nd), Bob Hall (PU 19th), Butler’s Cabin (FELL 22nd); 2009 Butler’s Cabin (7th), Reveillez (BD 3rd), Can’t Buy Time (FELL 18th), L’Ami (PU 30th); 2010 DON’T PUSH IT (WON), Can’t Buy Time (FELL 8th), Arbor Supreme (UR 15th), King Johns Castle (refused to race); 2011 Don’t Push It (3rd), Bluesea Cracker (14th), Quolibet (UR 11th), Can’t Buy Time (FELL 18th), Arbor Supreme (FELL 28th); 2012 Sunnyhillboy (2nd), Synchronised (FELL 6th), Arbor Supreme (UR 10th), Quiscover Fontaine (FELL 17th); 2013 Quiscover Fontaine (16th), Colbert Station (UR 15th), Lost Glory (PU 17th), Sunnyhillboy (UR last); 2014 Double Seven (3rd), Colbert Station (PU 25th); 2015 Shutthefrontdoor (5th), Cause Of Causes (8th), Wyck Hill (PU 29th); 2016 Gilgamboa (4th), Shutthefrontdoor (9th), Pendra (13th), Gallant Oscar (UR 18th); 2017 Cause Of Causes (2nd), Regal Encore (8th), More Of That (PU 30th); 2018 Anibale Fly (4th), Carlingford Lough (PU 30th), Pendra (PU 30th).

Tony Martin IRE (Kildalkey, Co Meath)

Born: March 20, 1962 Background: Famed for his raids across the Irish Sea, Tony Martin has made his mark on the Flat as well as over Jumps. He has switched stables in Co Meath in the last year, moving to Trimblestown Stud from Arodstown Stud. Martin started in racing under the old school regime of Clem Magnier. There followed stints with Michael Cunningham, Ted Curtin, Ted Walsh and Lambourn-based Oliver Sherwood, with whom he spent a year. He also had a spell in America before taking up training point-to-pointers. During his time with Magnier, the nickname ‘Harvey’ stuck with Martin. That was in the golden era of the showjumper Harvey Smith, and, because there were plenty of big tough horses around, Martin had to be as strong as Harvey Smith to ride them. Martin, an accomplished amateur rider, trained and rode the 1999 Aintree novices’ hunters’ chase winner Extra Stout. Big race victories as a trainer include Davids Lad’s success in the 2001 Irish Grand National. Xenophon, winner of the 2003 Pierse Hurdle, provided him with his first Cheltenham Festival success in that season’s Coral Cup. He has since added five more Cheltenham Festival winners to his CV, including a memorable double in 2013 with Benefficient (JLT Novices’ Chase) and Ted Veale (Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle). His biggest successes on the Flat have come with She’s Our Mare (1999) in the Cambridgeshire and Leg Spinner (2007) in the Cesarewitch, the “Autumn Double” at Newmarket and two of the most competitive Flat handicaps in the UK, while he has also recorded a pair of wins in the Ascot Handicap at Royal Ascot with Barba Papa (2000) and Leg Spinner (2005). Laganore provided the trainer with his first G1 Flat triumph in the 2017 Premio Lydia Tesio at Capanelle Racecourse, Italy. Randox Health Grand National Record – 8: 2000 Hollybank Buck (10th); 2001 Hollybank Buck (FELL 3rd); 2002 Davids Lad (FELL 27th); 2004 Davids Lad (11th); 2007 Dun Doire (PU 27th); 2008 Dun Doire (PU 29th); 2016 Gallant Oscar (FELL 18th); 2018 Anibale Fly (4th).

General Principle (IRE) 10-10-00

Breeding: b g Gold Well (GB) – How Provincial (IRE) (Be My Native (USA))

Breeder: Arctic Tack Stud

Born: April 15, 2009

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Trainer: Gordon Elliott IRE

Form: 10/126/322F26115/470461-0953P

*Gutsy head winner of the 2018 Irish Grand National (3m 5f) at Fairyhouse. The Martin Brassil-trained Numbersixvalverde is the most recent Irish Grand National victor (2005) to follow up in the Randox Health Grand National (2006).

*General Principle has contested four big staying handicap chases in Ireland so far this season, notably when fifth in the Thyestes Chase (3m 1f) at Gowran Park in January and a close third behind Dounikos in the Grand National Trial Handicap Chase (3m 4f) at Punchestown on February 10.

*Pulled up on latest start in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase (3m 1f) at Cheltenham on March 12.

*£80,000 purchase at Brightwells Cheltenham Sale in December, 2014, after winning an Irish point-to-point for Stuart Crawford.

Race record: Starts: 25; Wins: 5; 2nd: 4; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £311,912

Gigginstown House Stud

Randox Health Grand National Record – 15: 2009 Hear The Echo (Fell 30th); 2012 Tharawaat (8th); 2014 Quito De La Roque (PU 21st); 2015 First Lieutenant (16th); 2016 RULE THE WORLD (WON), First Lieutenant (Fell 2nd), Sir Des Champs (Fell 15th); 2017 Roi Des Francs (18th), Rouge Angel (PU 30th), Wounded Warrior (PU 28th); 2018 TIGER ROLL (WON), Road To Riches (6th), Valseur Lido (8th), Alpha Des Obeaux (Fell 15th), Thunder And Roses (PU 26th).

Gordon Elliott IRE (Longwood, County Meath)

Go Conquer (IRE) 10-10-13

Breeding: b g Arcadio (GER) – Ballinamona Wish (IRE) (Kotashaan (FR))

Breeder: Ben Furney

Born: April 12, 2009

Owner: Paul & Clare Rooney

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Form: 1/1523/461/2F2250/11U58-321

*Out to give Nigel Twiston-Davies a third Randox Health Grand National success, following Bindaree (2002) and Earth Summit (1998), having joined the trainer from Jonjo O’Neill ahead of this season.

*Posted a career-best on his latest start when landing the Listed Sky Bet Handicap Chase (3m) by six lengths at Doncaster on January 26.

*Started this campaign with a good third in the G3 Sodexo Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3m) at Ascot on November 3, a race he won impressively in 2017.

*Purchased on behalf of Paul & Clare Rooney for £140,000 in January, 2014, after contesting two Irish point-to-points. From the family of 1986 Irish Grand National scorer Insure.

Race record: Starts: 22; Wins: 6; 2nd: 5; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £181,610

Paul & Clare Rooney

Nigel Twiston-Davies (Guiting Power, Gloucestershire)

Lake View Lad (IRE) 9-10-11

Breeding: gr g Oscar (IRE) – Missy O’Brien (IRE) (Supreme Leader (GB))

Breeder: Peter Magnier

Born: March 19, 2010

Owner: Trevor Hemmings

Trainer: Nick Alexander

Form: 31FF1141/26/3132123-113

*Aiming to provide owner Trevor Hemmings with an unprecedented fourth victory in the Randox Health Grand National.

*Purchased by Hemmings during the summer and has since won two of his three starts.

*Defeated Captain Chaos by two and three-quarter lengths in the Listed Rehearsal Handicap Chase (2m 7.5f) at Newcastle on December 1 and had the same rival four lengths behind when winning the G3 Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (3m) in good style at Wetherby on December 26.

*Last seen out finishing an excellent staying-on third, beaten just over three lengths, under top-weight in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase (3m 1f) at the Cheltenham Festival on March 12. His rating has been raised 3lb to 158, making him 3lb well-in.

Race record: Starts: 20; Wins: 8; 2nd: 3; 3rd: 5; Win & Place Prize Money: £131,484

Trevor Hemmings CVO

Randox Health Grand National Record – 35: 1992 Rubika (14th); 2000 The Last Fling (7th); Esprit De Cotte (FELL 22nd); 2001 The Last Fling (UR 5th), Esprit De Cotte (UR 11th); 2002 Goguenard (FELL 1st), Beau (UR 14th); 2003 Southern Star (14th), Chives (PU 12th); 2004 Artic Jack (FELL 1st), Southern Star (PU 9th), Hedgehunter (FELL 30th); 2005 HEDGEHUNTER (WON), Europa (20th); 2006 Hedgehunter (2nd), Juveigneur (FELL 1st), 2007 Hedgehunter (9th), Billyvoddan (PU 19th); 2008 Cloudy Lane (6th), Hedgehunter (13th), Idle Talk (14th); 2009 Idle Talk (12th), Battlecry (16th), Cloudy Lane (UR 15th); 2010 Cloudy Lane (8th); 2011 BALLABRIGGS (WON), King Fontaine (11th); 2012 Ballabriggs (6th); 2013 Ballabriggs (PU 24th); 2014 Burton Port (UR 2nd), Vintage Star (PU 26th); 2015 MANY CLOUDS (WON); 2016 Many Clouds (16th); 2017 Vicente (FELL 1st); 2018 Warriors Tale (PU 29th).

Nick Alexander (Fife, Scotland)

One For Arthur (IRE) 10-10-10

Breeding: b g Milan (GB) – Nonnetia (FR) (Trempolino (USA))

Breeder: J P Dwan

Born: February 24, 2009

Owner: Two Golf Widows

Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Form: 22/33111P/1335243/1511/UU

*Became just the second Scottish-trained winner of the Randox Health Grand National in 2017, emulating the 1979 victor Rubstic, but was unable to defend his crown in 2018 because of a leg injury.

*Has failed to complete in both of his starts so far this season, having unseated his rider in both the G2 Many Clouds Chase at Aintree in December and the G2 Peter Marsh Limited Handicap Chase at Haydock Park in January.

*Missed intended prep race in Listed Premier Chase at Kelso on March 2 due to unsuitable ground. Instead he completed a schooling session at Carlisle Racecourse, undertaking a circuit of the course, after racing on Sunday, March 24.

*Winning Irish point-to-pointer who made £60,000 at a sale at Cheltenham Racecourse in December, 2013.

Race record: Starts: 21; Wins: 7; 2nd: 3; 3rd: 5; Win & Place Prize Money: £638,938

Two Golf Widows

The Two Golf Widows are Belinda (Bel) McClung (husband Fraser) and Deborah (Debs) Thomson (partner Colin Dempster). McClung hails from Ancrum near Jedburgh, while Gullane-based Thomson is originally from near Kelso. The pair went to school together and then met up again later in life. They got into racehorse ownership together as they wanted an activity they could enjoy when their husband/partner played golf. As the Two Golf Widows, they have won seven races in the last five years, all provided by their 2017 Randox Health Grand National hero One For Arthur. They purchased another horse as the Two Golf Widows – Templenaboe – but he has not turned out to be as talented as One For Arthur and at the end of last year moved from Lucinda Russell’s yard to that of Diana Walton to go point-to-pointing. Thomson also has other horses with Russell, including six-time winner and recent Cheltenham Festival fourth Big River, who runs in the name of Two Black Labs, named after her Labradors, Bolly and Krug. McClung, who also used to have horses as Belinda Wares including No Deal, has been a steward at Ayr, Kelso and Musselburgh Racecourses.

Randox Health Grand National record: 2017 ONE FOR ARTHUR (WON).

Lucinda Russell (Kinross, Tayside)

Pleasant Company (IRE) 11-10-11

Breeding: b g Presenting (GB) – Katie Flame (IRE) (Alderbrook (GB))

Breeder: Susan Bredin

Born: April 15, 2008

Owner: Malcolm Denmark

Trainer: Willie Mullins IRE

Form: 134/43/3413P/1419/0P2-00

*Fast-finishing second in the 2018 Randox Health Grand National, just failing to catch Tiger Roll by a head.. Also contested the Aintree spectacular in 2017 when ninth behind One For Arthur after a significant mistake at the 25th fence.

*Two starts so far this season, finishing 15th in a three-mile handicap hurdle at Leopardstown on December 28 and 11th in the Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on January 24.

*Most recent success over fences came in the G3 Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February, 2017.

*Has yet to fall or unseat his rider in 18 starts over obstacles.

*From the family of 2008 Grand National hero Comply Or Die and began his career with that horse’s trainer David Pipe until moving to Willie Mullins in 2015.

Race record: Starts: 19; Wins: 4; 2nd: 1; 3rd: 4; Win & Place Prize Money: £276,808

Malcolm C Denmark

Previous Randox Health Grand National Record – 2: 2017 Pleasant Company (9th); 2018 Pleasant Company (2nd).

Willie Mullins IRE (Bagenalstown, County Carlow)

Tiger Roll (IRE) 9-11-01

Breeding: b g Authorized – Swiss Roll (Entrepreneur)

Breeder: G O’Brien

Born: March 14, 2010

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Trainer: Gordon Elliott IRE

Form: 121/71P6430/40/P114U2221331P/2P511-411

*The 4/1 favourite with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

*Aiming to become the first back-to-back winner of the Randox Health Grand National since Red Rum (1973, 1974, 1977), following his head victory over Pleasant Company in 2018.

*He is 9lb higher in the handicap this year, with a rating of 159 for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National. But his current official rating has leapt to 167, meaning he is 8lb well in.

*Four-time Cheltenham Festival winner who looked as good as ever, if not better, on his latest appearance when taking the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase impressively by 22 lengths on March 13, a race he also captured in 2018. His other Cheltenham Festival successes came in the 2014 G1 JCB Triumph Hurdle and 2017 G2 National Hunt Chase.

*Away from Cheltenham, he has enjoyed victories in the 2016 Munster National at Limerick and the 2019 G2 Boyne Hurdle at Navan.

*Bought from Sheikh Mohammed’s Darley operation by trainer Nigel Hawke as an unraced three-year-old and subsequently scored on his hurdling debut at Market Rasen in September, 2013, after which he was purchased for £80,000 by Mags O’Toole on behalf of Gigginstown House Stud.

*Half-brother to G2 Lonsdale Cup winner Ahzeemah.

*A stable favourite at Gordon Elliott’s yard, Tiger Roll was once described by owner Michael O’Leary as “a little rat of a thing”.

Jump race record: Starts: 33; Wins: 11; 2nd: 5; 3rd: 3; Win & Place Prize Money: £865,745

Gigginstown House Stud

Randox Health Grand National Record – 15: 2009 Hear The Echo (Fell 30th); 2012 Tharawaat (8th); 2014 Quito De La Roque (PU 21st); 2015 First Lieutenant (16th); 2016 RULE THE WORLD (WON), First Lieutenant (Fell 2nd), Sir Des Champs (Fell 15th); 2017 Roi Des Francs (18th), Rouge Angel (PU 30th), Wounded Warrior (PU 28th); 2018 TIGER ROLL (WON), Road To Riches (6th), Valseur Lido (8th), Alpha Des Obeaux (Fell 15th), Thunder And Roses (PU 26th).

Gordon Elliott IRE (Longwood, County Meath)

Up For Review (IRE) 10-10-02

Breeding: br g Presenting (GB) – Coolsilver (IRE) (Good Thyne (USA))

Breeder: Colette O’Driscoll

Born: April 8, 2009

Owner: Andrea & Graham Wylie

Trainer: Willie Mullins IRE

Form: 120/3114P1/2148-138

*Lightly-raced 10-year-old who had almost two years off the track between April, 2016, and February, 2018.

*Successful in two of five starts over fences last season, in novice contests at Gowran Park and Killarney, as well as finishing fourth behind stablemate Al Boum Photo in the G1 Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse in April.

*Returned this season with a promising third in the Thyestes Handicap Chase (3m 1f) at Gowran Park in January and again shaped well prior to a shuddering mistake three out when eighth in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase (3m 1f) at Cheltenham on March 12.

*Won the G2 Dorans Pride Novice Hurdle (3m) at Punchestown in December, 2015.

Race record: Starts: 16; Wins: 6; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £77,422

Andrea & Graham Wylie

Willie Mullins IRE (Bagenalstown, County Carlow)

Vieux Lion Rouge (FR) 10-10-02

Breeding: ch g Sabiango (GER) – Indecise (FR) (Cyborg (FR))

Breeder: F M Cottin

Born: March 2, 2009

Owner: Professor Caroline Tisdall & John Gent

Trainer: David Pipe

Form: 1110/11103/390/111U267/116/4749-2PP

*Has completed the course three times in the Randox Health Grand National, finishing seventh in 2016, sixth in 2017, and ninth last year, never threatening to get involved after being hampered at the eighth fence (Canal Turn first time around).

*Triumphed over the Grand National fences in the 2016 Becher Handicap Chase (3m 2f) by a short-head and came home a fine second in the same race this season behind Walk In The Mill, as well as finishing seventh in the same race in 2017.

*Has therefore completed the course each time in six races over the Grand National fences and is the most experienced around the course in this year’s field.

*Needs further than the Becher Chase trip but maybe not as far as the Randox Health Grand National distance.

*Pulled up on two most recent outings, in the G3 Welsh Grand National (3m 5f) on December 27, keen early in blinkers, and the G3 William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock Park on February 16, after which he was treated for ulcers.

Jump race record: Starts: 29; Wins: 11; 2nd: 2; 3rd: 2; Win & Place Prize Money: £257,174

Professor Caroline Tisdall and John Gent

Randox Health Grand National Record – 3: 2016 Vieux Lion Rouge (7th); 2017 Vieux Lion Rouge (6th); 2018 Vieux Lion Rouge (9th).

David Pipe (Nicholashayne, Somerset)

Vintage Clouds (IRE) 9-10-00

Breeding: gr g Cloudings (IRE) – Rare Vintage (IRE) (Germany (USA))

Breeder: Gleadhill House Stud Ltd

Born: April 25, 2010

Owner: Trevor Hemmings

Trainer: Sue Smith

Form: 3215/21222P/222F3F7/124233-1P2

* Aiming to provide owner Trevor Hemmings with an unprecedented fourth victory in the Randox Health Grand National.

*Progressive staying chaser who showed the benefit of a wind operation when second behind Beware The Bear in the G3 Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on March 12. Rating raised by 5lb after that excellent performance, so 5lb well-in.

*Started this campaign with victory in a valuable handicap chase at Haydock Park in November, though was pulled up on next start in the G3 Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on December 27, after which underwent a wind operation.

*Proved himself over a marathon trip in last season’s G3 Scottish Grand National (4m), coming home a close third behind Joe Farrell.

*Scored over the Mildmay Course at Aintree when winning a novices handicap chase in October, 2017.

*Homebred and by the same sire, Cloudings, as Hemmings’ most recent Grand National hero Many Clouds (2015).

Race record: Starts: 26; Wins: 4; 2nd: 11; 3rd: 4; Win & Place Prize Money: £159,922

Trevor Hemmings CVO

Randox Health Grand National Record – 35: 1992 Rubika (14th); 2000 The Last Fling (7th); Esprit De Cotte (FELL 22nd); 2001 The Last Fling (UR 5th), Esprit De Cotte (UR 11th); 2002 Goguenard (FELL 1st), Beau (UR 14th); 2003 Southern Star (14th), Chives (PU 12th); 2004 Artic Jack (FELL 1st), Southern Star (PU 9th), Hedgehunter (FELL 30th); 2005 HEDGEHUNTER (WON), Europa (20th); 2006 Hedgehunter (2nd), Juveigneur (FELL 1st), 2007 Hedgehunter (9th), Billyvoddan (PU 19th); 2008 Cloudy Lane (6th), Hedgehunter (13th), Idle Talk (14th); 2009 Idle Talk (12th), Battlecry (16th), Cloudy Lane (UR 15th); 2010 Cloudy Lane (8th); 2011 BALLABRIGGS (WON), King Fontaine (11th); 2012 Ballabriggs (6th); 2013 Ballabriggs (PU 24th); 2014 Burton Port (UR 2nd), Vintage Star (PU 26th); 2015 MANY CLOUDS (WON); 2016 Many Clouds (16th); 2017 Vicente (FELL 1st); 2018 Warriors Tale (PU 29th).

Sue Smith (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

